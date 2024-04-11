Best 5 Kids' Headphones Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Kids today enjoy listening to music just as much as adults do. They have their own favorite artists and bands who they want to support and listen to with decent gear. The only problem with that, however, is the fact that their underdeveloped ears have a high risk of developing all sorts of complicated issues. Good kids' headphones can prevent that since they come with technology that helps limit your child's exposure to potentially harmful loud noises. They have built-in audio limitations and come with soft ear cushions for maximum comfort during long listening sessions. This list features kids' headphones that not only cover comfort and safety but also provide other nifty features that'll satisfy your little audiophile's music cravings.

1 LilGadgets Connect+ Pro Kids' Headphones LilGadgets Connect+ Pro Kids View on Amazon Kids can be rough on their belongings, it’s just a fact. Luckily, these headphones have a sturdy design that withstands daily wear and tear along with frequent drops and tumbles. They’ve passed strict toy safety regulations by the CPSC so they’ll definitely last a while. One of the unique features you and your kids will love is the built-in SharePort technology that allows multiple kids to enjoy a show on the same device without needing extra gear. With soft padding and a volume cap to protect their ears, these kids’ headphones ensure your little one’s comfort in every way. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Passive noise reduction ✙ Durable and child-safe materials ✙ SharePort technology – Not cordless

2 Riwbox CT-7 Cat Ear Kids' Headphones Riwbox CT-7 Cat Ear Kids View on Amazon When it comes to style and audio quality, many kids' headphones fall short. These ones are different though and have eye-catching LED cat ears that blink and change colors with the music. A reliable Bluetooth connection keeps the music flowing and ensures great sound quality that's similar to adult headphones. You can still continue to use them with the included audio cable even when the battery runs out. Kids will find them super easy to use since they include controls for volume and other functions right on the side. We're actually sure some adults would also love a pair of these. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ LED lights included ✙ Wired/cordless use ✙ Natural sound and great bass – Battery isn't long-lasting

3 JLab JBuddies Kids' Headphones JLab JBuddies Kids View on Amazon One of the biggest priorities for any parent searching for kids' headphones is making sure they're actually comfortable. That's why these ones come with a plush cushioned headband and earpieces that won't irritate sensitive ears even when used for longer. When your child grows, all you need to do is adjust the hinge for a perfect fit. It's not just all about comfort though—it’s about keeping their ears safe too. These headphones come with an 85 dB volume limit, so kids can listen to their favorite tunes, shows, or virtual classes at a safe volume without risking their hearing. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Limits volume to 85db ✙ Cushioned plush headband ✙ Sturdy adjustable hinge – Cord might be short

4 Noot Products Kids' Headphones Noot Products Kids View on Amazon Some kids' headphones just look too babyish to a grown-up child and adult headphones are too big to fit them comfortably. These ones hit that sweet spot with a compact, foldable design that’s perfect for older kids. With ambient noise reduction, kids can enjoy their favorite shows without any distractions or background noises. You can just tell these were made with parents in mind too because the cord is super durable and they fold for easy storage. Whether it's long airplane rides or an impromptu road trip, the padded cushions and adjustable headband ensure a snug fit that’s comfortable for long listening sessions Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact and foldable ✙ Ambient noise reduction ✙ Tangle-free braided cord – On the bigger side

5 iClever Kids' Headphones iClever Kids View on Amazon Kids and volume controls are not a good combination—they just can't resist cranking it all the way up! That's why these headphones are designed with three volume settings, maxing out at a safe 95 dB, so they can enjoy music with the illusion of volume controls. The four colorful LED lighting modes add a fun, playful touch without being too over the top. One of the biggest pros of these headphones is the impressive battery life—just ten minutes of charging gives you 7 hours of playback! Sturdy and designed to withstand all the twists, folds, and accidental drops that come with kid life, they're a dependable pair your kids will reach for again and again. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 4 LED lighting modes ✙ 3 volume settings ✙ Long-lasting battery – Volume limit resets when turned off

Q: What is the recommended volume limit for kids' headphones?

A: The recommended volume limit for kids' headphones is 85 dB to protect their hearing. Prolonged exposure to higher volumes can lead to potential hearing damage, especially for young ears. Some kids' headphones offer adjustable volume settings, like 74 dB, 85 dB, and 94-95 dB, giving parents control over safe listening limits depending on the environment. Keeping the volume at or below 85 dB ensures kids can enjoy their music, games, or videos without risking their hearing health.

Q: What material is the best for kids' headphones?

A: Materials like reinforced plastic and padded, soft-touch fabrics are ideal. High-quality, BPA-free plastic is sturdy and can withstand regular wear and tear, while cushioned ear pads and headbands add comfort for longer use. Flexible, adjustable headbands are a plus, allowing the headphones to grow with your child. Look for materials that are tough yet comfortable to ensure both longevity and a good fit.

Q: Can kids' headphones handle rough use and drops?

A: Many kids' headphones are designed with durability in mind and can handle some rough use, including occasional drops and twists. Look for headphones made from reinforced materials or those labeled “kid-proof” or “impact-resistant,” as these are typically more robust. Headphones with flexible headbands, sturdy hinges, and tangle-free cords are usually built to withstand an active lifestyle. While they may not be indestructible, a well-designed pair of kids' headphones can handle daily wear and tear quite well.

Q: Are kids' headphones easy to use?

A: Yes, most kids' headphones are designed to be easy to use, with features like single-button controls for play, pause, and calls. Volume limit settings are often secured to avoid accidental changes, and the headphones may have straightforward plug-and-play compatibility with devices. For Bluetooth models, the connection process is usually quick and seamless. Many models are also lightweight and adjustable, ensuring they’re comfortable and easy to handle.

Q: Do the LED lights on kids' headphones use a lot of battery?

A: LED lights on kids' headphones do use some battery, but many models are energy-efficient to avoid excessive drain. Some headphones allow you to turn the LED lights on or off, which can help conserve battery when the lights aren’t needed. Battery life varies between models, but on a full charge, most can still last a good amount of time with lights on—especially those with long-lasting batteries specifically designed to handle both audio and lighting effects.

