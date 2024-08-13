Maximize Your Storage: Best External Hard Drives of 2024

Our Top Picks

In today’s digital age, all of us are storing more data than ever—whether it’s work files, photos, videos, or games. But let’s face it, running out of storage space or worrying about losing important files can be a real headache. That’s where external hard drives come in. They’re like your personal backup superhero, ready to swoop in and save the day by giving you extra space and keeping your data safe. With so many options out there, finding the right one can be tricky. But don’t worry! We’ve done the homework for you and picked out the best options to make your decision easier. Let’s dive in!

1 Toshiba External Hard Drive Toshiba External Hard Drive View on Amazon This external hard drive is a solid choice for anyone needing reliable and portable storage. With high storage capacity, it can handle large amounts of data, whether you're storing photos, videos, or important documents. The compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go, and the USB 3.0 interface ensures fast data transfers, so you're not left waiting. It's simple to set up with plug-and-play functionality, and it works seamlessly with both Windows and macOS, though macOS users may need to format it first. The drive also offers data security features like password protection and automatic backup, giving you peace of mind. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High storage capacity ✙ Compact and portable design ✙ Fast USB 3.0 interface – May require formatting for macOS use

2 Seagate External Hard Drive Seagate External Hard Drive View on Amazon For those in need of reliable and portable storage, this external hard drive is a top contender. Offering storage of 2TB, it’s perfect for handling everything from documents and photos to large video files. With its plug-and-play functionality, getting started is a breeze—just connect it via USB, and you’re good to go. The USB 3.0 interface ensures fast data transfers, and it’s compatible with both Windows and macOS. The drive’s compact and durable design makes it easy to carry around, and with some models offering Rescue Data Recovery Services, you get added peace of mind. All of this comes at an affordable price, making it an excellent value for those needing dependable storage. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plug-and-play simplicity ✙ Fast USB 3.0 interface ✙ Compact and portable design – Short USB cable included

3 WD External Hard Drive WD External Hard Drive View on Amazon Looking for a reliable storage solution that you can trust with all your important files? This external hard drive might just be what you need. It’s perfect for everything from your family photos and videos to important work documents. Simply plug it in, and you’re ready to go—no complicated setup required. Pre-formatted for Windows, it’s easy to use right out of the box, though Mac users can reformat it in a snap. The USB 3.0 interface ensures your data transfers quickly, while the sleek, durable design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. Plus, with features like password protection and hardware encryption on select models, you can rest easy knowing your data is secure. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Password protection and hardware encryption ✙ Compatible with gaming consoles ✙ Reliable performance – Might be bulky

4 Maxone External Hard Drive Maxone External Hard Drive View on Amazon If you’re in the market for a sleek, portable storage solution, this ultra-slim external hard drive could be just what you need. With 500GB storage, it offers plenty of space for your files, whether it’s important documents or large multimedia collections. The USB 3.0 interface ensures quick and efficient data transfers, so you won’t be left waiting around. With its plug-and-play design, getting started is a breeze—just connect it to your computer, and you’re good to go. The durable aluminum casing not only looks great but also helps keep the drive cool and protected from daily wear and tear. This drive is as versatile as it is stylish. Plus, its quiet operation and affordable pricing make it a solid choice for anyone needing reliable external storage. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable option ✙ Fast USB 3.0 interface ✙ Plug-and-play simplicity – Lacks advanced security features

5 Toshiba Canvio Advance External Hard Drive Toshiba Canvio Advance External Hard Drive View on Amazon For those in need of reliable and portable storage, this external hard drive is a fantastic choice. With 4TB of storage, it can easily handle all your data, from photos and videos to important documents. The sleek, compact design makes it easy to carry with you, whether you’re traveling or just moving between home and office. With a USB 3.0 interface, data transfers are quick and efficient, and its plug-and-play functionality means you can start using it right out of the box. Some versions even offer automatic backup software and secure data protection features like password protection and hardware encryption. All of this comes at a reasonable price, making it a reliable option for anyone needing dependable storage. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 4TB storage capacity ✙ Sleek and compact design ✙ Durable build quality – No included carrying case

6 WD External Hard Drive WD External Hard Drive View on Amazon If you need a portable storage solution that combines convenience with robust security features, this 1TB external hard drive is a standout choice. Its compact design means it’s easy to slip into a bag or pocket, making it perfect for travel or daily use. With 1TB of storage, you’ve got plenty of room for photos, videos, and essential documents. One of the key highlights is its built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption paired with password protection, giving you peace of mind that your sensitive data is secure. The included automatic backup software adds another layer of convenience, making it simple to keep your files regularly backed up. Overall, this drive offers a great mix of portability, security, and ease of use, perfect for anyone who needs reliable storage on the go. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast USB 3.0 interface ✙ Built-in password protection and hardware encryption ✙ Automatic backup software included – May not be enough for heavy users

7 LaCie External Hard Drive LaCie External Hard Drive View on Amazon For those who need storage that can handle a bit of rough treatment, this 2TB external hard drive is a solid choice. Its rugged design is built to endure drops, shocks, and even pressure, making it perfect for outdoor adventures or tough work environments. With 2TB of space, you’ll have plenty of room for large files like high-res photos and videos. The USB 3.0 interface ensures speedy transfers, so you won’t be left waiting around. Plus, your data stays secure thanks to password protection and AES 256-bit encryption. The drive is also water-resistant, offering protection from accidental splashes or light rain. And of course, the iconic orange rubber sleeve not only adds an extra layer of protection but also makes this drive easy to spot in your bag. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Drop ✙ shock ✙ and pressure resistance ✙ Water-resistant exterior ✙ Comes with a protective sleeve – Slightly bulkier

FAQ

Q: How much storage capacity do I need for an external hard drive?

A: The storage capacity you need depends on what you plan to store. For backing up documents and photos, 500GB to 1TB might be enough. However, if you're dealing with large video files, games, or full system backups, 2TB or more is recommended. It's wise to choose a bit more storage than you currently need, as your data requirements may grow over time. Also, consider how often you'll back up your files; frequent backups might allow you to get by with less storage space.

Q: What’s the difference between HDD and SSD external hard drives?

A: HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) use spinning disks to read and write data, making them more affordable but slower. They’re a good option if you need a lot of storage on a budget. SSDs (Solid State Drives), on the other hand, have no moving parts, which makes them faster, more durable, and often more compact—but they come at a higher cost per gigabyte. If speed and durability are priorities, especially for storing critical files or quick data access, an SSD is the better choice.

Q: Does the connection type matter for an external hard drive?

A: Yes, the connection type is important as it determines data transfer speed. USB 3.0 is the most common and offers good speed for most users. USB-C is becoming more popular due to faster transfer speeds and its reversible connector, plus it’s standard on newer devices. Thunderbolt offers the fastest speeds but is more expensive and may only be necessary for large files. Ensure the external drive’s connection is compatible with your devices for optimal performance.

Q: How can I keep my data safe on an external hard drive?

A: To keep your data secure, look for an external hard drive with built-in encryption, which protects your files if the drive is lost or stolen. Regular backups are also essential—never rely on a single device. Some drives come with software to automate backups, making this easier. Store your drive in a safe, dry place, and avoid extreme temperatures and physical shocks. If you’re storing sensitive data, consider a drive with password protection for an added layer of security.

Q: How long do external hard drives typically last?

A: External hard drives generally last 3 to 5 years for HDDs, while SSDs can last even longer due to their lack of moving parts. To extend the lifespan of your external hard drive, handle it carefully—avoid dropping it or exposing it to extreme temperatures. Always safely eject the drive before unplugging it from your computer, and store it in a protective case when not in use. Regular backups ensure you're prepared if your drive eventually fails.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.