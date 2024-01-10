Review of the Best Electric Golf Trollies

Our Top Picks

You need to preserve your energy while in the game, so stop wasting it lifting your heavy golf bag. Instead of dragging a heavy golf bag around and getting tired before you even hit a shot, an electric trolley does the heavy lifting for you. You’ll enjoy the walk, stay focused on your shots, and finish the round feeling fresh instead of worn out. Believe us, investing in an electric trolley will be worth it as it takes the burden off your shoulders. We've delved deep into the science of electric trolleys and why one should be preferred over the other. You might find your perfect golf companion in this guide.

1 BAT-CADDY Electric Golf Trolley BAT-CADDY Electric Golf Trolley View on Amazon If you're tired of dragging your golf bag around the course, this trolley can make your game a lot more enjoyable. This electric golf cart comes with a remote control that lets you move it around effortlessly while you focus on your game. The two quiet motors are powerful but won’t disturb your peaceful day out, and you get nine different speeds, including reverse, to match your pace. It’s got an anti-tip wheel for extra stability, so you don’t have to worry about it toppling over on hills. There are even features like cruise control and downhill speed control to keep everything smooth and easy. The included umbrella, scorecard, and drink holders mean you’ve got everything you need for a relaxing round of golf. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Remote control ✙ Quiet dual motors ✙ Anti-tip design – Cannot be returned

2 MGI Electric Golf Trolley MGI Electric Golf Trolley View on Amazon If you're worried about storing your golf trolley and carrying it around when not in use, we'll recommend this electric trolley with a unique zip fold style that makes it 12% lighter and 25% smaller for easy transport and space savings to and from the course. Surprisingly, the rear wheels can be inverted on the axle to reduce the size of the footprint. People appreciate its battery system that powers up to 36 holes on a single charge with simple color-coded indicators for charging status. To make your life easier, the advanced digital display lets you control the speed and even charge your devices with the built-in USB port. You won't have to worry about your preferred size because the trolley has an adjustable T-bar handle and bag support to fit your needs. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Zip fold technology ✙ Adjustable handle ✙ 36 Hole battery – A bit costly

3 Motocaddy Electric Golf Trolley Motocaddy Electric Golf Trolley View on Amazon It's a headache to carry your golf bag that is too heavy even for manual traditional trollies. That's why we have added this electric trolley, which comes with a powerful 28.8-volt drive system and an optimized battery to take away all your burdens. If when you're going downhill, the downhill control technology will keep it steady and your belongings will remain safe. It also features a removable anti-tip wheel for times when you need extra stability. Despite all this, the best thing is the after-part. When you're done, you can easily fold it down into a compact size and store it anywhere you prefer. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 28.8-volt drive system ✙ Downhill control ✙ Anti-tip wheel – Heavier compared to other models

4 Caddytek Electric Golf Trolley Caddytek Electric Golf Trolley View on Amazon What's the point of golf trollies if they're not lightweight and smooth in their motion? We came across an electric trolly that almost feels weightless, especially when it's stored, due to its fully collapsible design. The next thought in your mind must be, but what if it goes too fast? We looked into this query too and found out that this trolley has an easy-to-use foot brake. You can stop it instantly if you feel like losing control. This product will amaze you with its built-in cooler basket, mesh net on the handle, and holders. Plus, you get to choose from multiple color options to match your vibe. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Foot brake ✙ Collapsible design ✙ Aluminum frame – Plastic wheels might not be durable

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using an electric golf trolley?

A: Using an electric golf trolley has some great benefits, especially if you want to enjoy your game without getting worn out. First off, it saves your energy—you don’t have to carry your heavy golf bag or push a regular cart, so you can focus more on your game and less on the physical effort. It’s also easy to control, usually with a simple remote or handle, making it super convenient. Plus, it helps reduce strain on your back and shoulders, which means you’re less likely to feel sore afterward. Overall, it’s a great way to make your golfing experience more enjoyable and comfortable.

Q: How do I choose the right electric golf trolley for my needs?

A: Choosing the right electric golf trolley depends on several factors, including how often you play, the type of terrain, and your budget. If you play regularly or plan on playing 36 holes in a day, a trolley with a 36-hole lithium battery is ideal, as it will last longer without requiring frequent charges. If you often play on hilly courses, look for a trolley with enhanced motor power and stability features to handle uneven terrain. Budget is also important; premium models may come with advanced features like GPS and remote control, while more affordable models offer basic functionality without compromising performance.

Q: Are electric golf trolleys weather-resistant?

A: Yes, most modern electric golf trolleys are designed to be weather-resistant. They can handle light rain and damp conditions without damage, as the electrical components are generally sealed in a watertight compartment. However, it is important not to leave the trolley exposed to heavy rain for extended periods, as this could cause moisture to seep through over time. Some models also come with accessories like umbrella holders to make playing in the rain more comfortable.

Q: What is the difference between an 18-hole and a 36-hole lithium battery?

A: The primary difference between an 18-hole and a 36-hole lithium battery is their capacity. An 18-hole battery is designed to last for a single round of golf, making it a lighter option suitable for casual golfers. A 36-hole battery, on the other hand, has a higher capacity and is designed to handle two consecutive rounds, making it perfect for golfers who play longer or more frequently. Although a 36-hole battery may be more expensive and slightly heavier, it offers peace of mind for longer sessions and may extend the overall battery life through fewer charging cycles.

Q: How do I maintain my electric golf trolley?

A: Proper maintenance is essential to ensure your electric golf trolley remains in good condition. After each use, wipe down the trolley to remove dirt, grass, and debris, paying particular attention to the wheels. Charge the battery after every round, even if it is not fully depleted, and store it in a cool, dry place when not in use. It’s also important to check and tighten any bolts or screws periodically and apply lubricant to moving parts to keep them operating smoothly. Regular maintenance will help extend the trolley's lifespan and ensure consistent performance on the course.

