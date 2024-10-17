Review of the Best Printers For Small Businesses

Our Top Picks

Printers play a crucial role in keeping small businesses running efficiently, from printing important documents to handling daily tasks like invoices and reports. The right printer can boost productivity, cut down on costs, and simplify your workflow. If you're searching for a reliable printer that suits the needs of a small business, look no further. In this guide, we explore some of the best printers for small businesses, showcasing key features such as fast print speeds, wireless capabilities, affordable ink solutions, and more to help you find the ideal match for your business.

1 HP Printers for Small Businesses HP Printers for Small Businesses View on Amazon Boost your business productivity with this printer brand that's designed for small teams needing professional-quality prints, scans, copies, and faxes. No matter how big or small your task, this printer is ready to handle it. This printer is built for efficiency and is equipped with upgraded functions like auto 2-sided printing, single-pass scanning, and a 250-sheet input tray. For seamless printing, just hook it up with the Wi-Fi and send documents to print directly from your computer or phone. The best part? It's built-in security keeps your private information safe. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Connects to Wi-Fi ✙ Two-sided single pass scanning ✙ Large input tray – Very heavy

2 Brother Printers for Small Businesses Brother Printers for Small Businesses View on Amazon Tired of waiting around your printer while important business decisions are on hold? This printer frees you from the wait with 33 pages per minute printing speeds. The large 5-inch color touchscreen makes menu navigation a breeze, offering up to 64 customizable shortcuts for streamlined workflow. To keep up with prints, it has similarly impressive scan speeds as well. It's great for office documents, printing batches of stickers, and keeping logs of business dealings. With this printer on your side, you're set for a five star review. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-yield toner cartridges ✙ Easy-to-use touchscreen ✙ Fast printing times – Small feeding tray

3 Canon Printers for Small Businesses Canon Printers for Small Businesses View on Amazon If you thought the previous printer had fast printing speeds, this one takes it up a notch with over 45 prints per minute. It's compatible with many computer and phone printing software and WiFi-Direct. The one-pass duplex scanning feature allows you to scan double-sided documents in a single pass through the automatic document feeder, saving time on larger jobs. It also gives out prints that don't bleed and with pages that aren't bent. The best part? It comes with a three-year warranty. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ One-pass duplex scanning ✙ Comes with a long warranty ✙ Connects to mobile devices – Papers tend to snag

4 Epson Printers for Small Businesses Epson Printers for Small Businesses View on Amazon Are expensive ink cartridges bleeding your pockets dry? This printer offers innovative cartridge-free printing that saves you up to 90% on ink costs. With high-capacity ink tanks equivalent to about 80 cartridges, you can print up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 in color before refilling. The ink in the box can last you up to two years depending on how frequently your business prints are. Overall, it's perfect for small businesses since it helps keep printing within budget and saves you from any last-minute emergencies. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Two years worth of ink ✙ Cost-friendly printing ✙ High-quality color prints – Not for very professional printing

Q: What features should I look for in a printer for my small business?

A: Look for features like fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, cost-effective ink or toner options, automatic duplex printing, and multifunction capabilities (print, scan, copy, fax) to streamline your workflow and meet daily business demands efficiently.

Q: How important is print speed for a small business?

A: Print speed is essential for small businesses with high document output. Faster printers reduce wait times and increase productivity, especially when printing multiple reports, invoices, or marketing materials, ensuring you meet deadlines and work more efficiently.

Q: Should I choose a laser or inkjet printer for my small business?

A: Laser printers are ideal for high-volume, fast, and cost-effective printing, especially for text-heavy documents. Inkjet printers, however, are better suited for small businesses needing high-quality color prints, photos, or graphics.

Q: How can I reduce printing costs for my business?

A: To reduce printing costs, choose a printer with high-yield ink or toner cartridges, use duplex printing to save paper, and select a model with eco-friendly settings. Opting for cartridge-free systems or subscription ink services can also cut costs.

Q: Can small business printers handle multiple users?

A: Yes, many printers for small businesses offer wireless connectivity, allowing multiple users to print simultaneously from different devices. Look for printers with strong network capabilities and security features to support your team’s needs efficiently and securely.

