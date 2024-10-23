Reviewing the Best Wireless Mouse of 2024

Our Top Picks

Done dealing with tangled cords and limited desk space? Same! Enter the wireless mouse. This amazing tech tool is your new desk BFF. Whether you're working, gaming, or just scrolling through TikTok (we won’t judge), a wireless mouse gives you the freedom to move without the hassle of wires. Plus, they’re packed with cool features like customizable buttons, adjustable DPI for precision, and battery life that’ll last you through a Netflix binge and a workday. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best wireless mice on Amazon to help you level up your setup. Get ready to ditch the cords and upgrade your game!

1 Redragon Wireless Mouse Redragon Wireless Mouse View on Amazon Enjoy a long-lasting gaming marathon with this wireless mouse that’s 100% reliable. This might just be your new favorite sidekick. It’s got freedom written all over it with its wireless capability, so you can wave goodbye to those annoying cables and focus on the wins. Plus, with a whopping 16,000 DPI and customizable settings, you can fine-tune your mouse to be as precise as your aim needs to be. The battery? Oh, it lasts up to 45 hours, so you’re good for the long haul. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wireless freedom for lag-free performance ✙ Sleek RGB backlight ✙ Programmable buttons and macro support – Requires USB dongle

2 ProtoArc Wireless Mouse ProtoArc Wireless Mouse View on Amazon Tired of that wrist strain from using a regular mouse? This unique mouse is here to save the day with its vertical and super ergonomic design. It helps you keep your hand in a comfy and natural position. Plus, it’s got all the connectivity you need—Bluetooth and USB—allowing you to easily switch between up to three devices. The silent clicks are a major win too, especially if you’re in a shared workspace and don’t want to annoy your neighbors. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reduces wrist and forearm strain ✙ Connects to three devices via Bluetooth ✙ Silent clicks – Forward/back buttons not compatible with Mac OS

3 Apple Wireless Mouse Apple Wireless Mouse View on Amazon Sleek, stylish, and totally Apple—this wireless mouse is all about convenience and function. It connects wirelessly to your Mac or iPad and gives you a super smooth scrolling experience, thanks to its Multi-Touch surface. Need to swipe or scroll in any direction? No problem! It’s like using a trackpad but in mouse form. The battery lasts for weeks on a single charge so you can forget about constantly plugging it in. Plus, it’s perfect for video editing or any tasks where precision matters. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Weeks of use per charge ✙ Multi-Touch surface ✙ Pairs instantly with Mac or iPad – Ergonomics might not suit all users

4 Logitech Wireless Mouse Logitech Wireless Mouse View on Amazon If you’re looking for a gaming mouse that delivers serious performance without the hassle of wires, this wireless mouse is a solid pick. It’s got the HERO sensor that packs a punch with up to 12,000 DPI, giving you precision and accuracy like no other. Plus, the battery life? It’s insane. You get up to 250 hours of gameplay on a single AA battery. It's lightweight and compact, making it perfect for gaming on the go, and the built-in USB receiver storage is a nice touch. And the best part? It’s got six programmable buttons, so you can really customize it to fit your game. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Up to 12 ✙ 000 DPI for top-tier accuracy ✙ Promotes lag-free gaming ✙ 250 hours of battery life – The battery cover can feel slightly loose

5 HP Wireless Mouse HP Wireless Mouse View on Amazon This easy-to-use wireless mouse is your no-fuss option. It’s got a comfortable design that fits perfectly in either hand, making it great for all-day use. Plus, the 1600 DPI sensor gives you smooth and precise control on almost any surface, whether you’re working or gaming. With up to 15 months of battery life on a single AA battery, you won’t need to worry about constantly recharging. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable and ambidextrous design ✙ Up to 30 feet of range ✙ 15-month battery life – Basic design without customizable buttons

6 TECKNET Wireless Mouse TECKNET Wireless Mouse View on Amazon If you’re always on the go, this wireless mouse is a perfect travel companion. It’s compact, lightweight, and super comfortable with its ergonomic design and rubber side grips. The 5 adjustable DPI levels (up to 2600) give you precise control, whether you’re navigating spreadsheets or playing a game. And with an insane 24-month battery life, you won’t need to worry about constantly replacing batteries. Just plug in the USB receiver and you’re ready to roll. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact and travel-friendly design ✙ Ergonomic shape with rubber side grips ✙ 5 adjustable DPI levels – Side indents are tricky to clean

7 Memzuoix Wireless Mouse Memzuoix Wireless Mouse View on Amazon This wireless mouse is portable, stylish, and super comfortable. It’s got an ergonomic design with a smooth and sweat-resistant finish that’s easy on the hands. With its 1200 DPI and 2.4GHz wireless connection, you’ll enjoy reliable performance and smooth control up to 43 feet away. Plus, its plug-and-play setup means no complicated drivers—just plug in the USB receiver and get to work! It even goes into a power-saving sleep mode after 7 minutes of inactivity, so you won’t be burning through batteries. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features comfortable finger rests ✙ Easy plug-and-play setup ✙ Energy-saving sleep mode – Sleep mode activates quickly

FAQ

Q: Can wireless mice be used for gaming, or do they lag behind wired options?

A: Wireless mice have come a long way in recent years, especially with the introduction of advanced technologies like Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless connections. Top wireless gaming mice often feature low-latency performance, making them just as responsive as their wired counterparts. Many also come with customizable DPI settings, ensuring high precision. While older wireless models may have suffered from lag, today’s options, especially those from gaming brands like Logitech and Razer, deliver nearly identical performance to wired mice, making them a great choice for gaming.

Q: How do you know if a wireless mouse is compatible with your device?

A: Most wireless mice are compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, and even tablets. Compatibility often depends on the type of wireless connection. Mice that use a USB dongle (2.4GHz) are typically compatible with any device that has a USB-A port. For Bluetooth mice, you'll need to check if your device supports Bluetooth connectivity. Most modern operating systems, like Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, are compatible with both types of wireless mice, but it's always good to double-check the product specifications before purchasing.

Q: Do wireless mice have a limited range, and how far can I use them from my device?

A: Wireless mice generally have a range of 10 to 30 feet, depending on the model and technology used. Mice using a 2.4GHz connection via a USB dongle tend to have a more stable and extended range, often reaching up to 30 feet without significant signal loss. Bluetooth mice typically offer a range closer to 10-15 feet. If you plan on using your mouse from a longer distance, such as for presentations or controlling media, it's best to opt for a mouse with 2.4GHz wireless technology for optimal performance.

Q: How often do I need to charge or replace the batteries in a wireless mouse?

A: The battery life of wireless mice varies widely depending on the model and usage. Some high-end models, like the Logitech G305, can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery, while others may need recharging after a week or two of continuous use. For rechargeable wireless mice, the battery can last anywhere from a few days to several weeks, depending on how often you use it and the power-saving features. Energy-efficient models with sleep modes will extend battery life significantly. Always check the product’s battery life specifications to know what to expect.

Q: Are wireless mice secure? Can someone intercept their signal?

A: While it’s theoretically possible for someone to intercept wireless signals, most wireless mice are designed with encrypted communication between the mouse and the receiver. This encryption makes it very difficult for hackers to capture any useful data, especially in mice that use 2.4GHz wireless dongles. Bluetooth connections also have built-in security measures to prevent signal interception. So, unless you're in a highly sensitive or professional setting requiring strict data protection, the security risks of using a wireless mouse are minimal.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.