Stay Prepared With the Best Flashlight Tactical of 2024

Our Top Picks

Tactical flashlights are an emergency essential that everyone should have in their backpack and even on them when going out at night. The best flashlights offer different light settings, power modes, and a rechargeable battery. They're waterproof to quite an extent and can even handle some drop damage. So, when you're out there in tough terrain, chasing after someone, or just playing fun sports, these lights always come in handy. Whether you're navigating through dark trails or preparing for an unexpected situation, a reliable tactical flashlight ensures you're never left in the dark when it matters most.

1 MMOBIEL Flashlight Tactical MMOBIEL Flashlight Tactical View on Amazon Built to handle the toughest conditions, this tactical flashlight combines strength, portability, and functionality. Made from lightweight aluminum with a non-slip design, it’s tough enough to survive drops and harsh weather, whether you're hiking in the rain or exploring in extreme temperatures. The compact design makes it easy to slip into your pocket, and the five adjustable focus levels allow you to customize your beam from wide to narrow. Whether you're walking the dog, camping, or preparing for an emergency, this flashlight is built for reliability and ease of use, anywhere you go. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Five adjustable focus levels ✙ Water-resistant and durable ✙ Can withstand drops up to 3 meters – Non-rechargeable design

2 OZARK ARMAMENT Flashlight Tactical OZARK ARMAMENT Flashlight Tactical View on Amazon This tactical flashlight is designed to elevate your firearm setup with its 600-lumen brightness, perfect for cutting through the darkness or disorienting an intruder with the strobe feature. Built from solid aluminum, it’s both water and dust-resistant, making it a durable companion for all-weather use. Easy to install on any Picatinny rail in seconds, it offers dual controls; use the remote pressure switch for quick activation or the standard on/off switch for steady light. The best part? You can use it as a hand-held option, too! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable aluminum construction ✙ Enhanced visibility ✙ Dual-use design – Pressure switch tends to wear out

3 GearLight Flashlight Tactical GearLight Flashlight Tactical View on Amazon If you're looking for impressive brightness in a compact design, the GearLight S2000 delivers. Its ultra-wide beam can illuminate an entire backyard, doubling the output of most tactical flashlights, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and emergency situations. Crafted from military-grade aluminum, it's built to survive tough conditions, including drops and water exposure. Despite its power, it's compact enough to fit into a backpack or glove compartment, ensuring it's always within reach when you need it most. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-wide beams ✙ Made from military-grade aluminum ✙ Indoor and outdoor use – No lighting modes

4 ULTRAFIRE Flashlight Tactical ULTRAFIRE Flashlight Tactical View on Amazon The UltraFire WF-501B offers powerful brightness in a simple, one-mode design, making it a reliable tool for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and emergencies. With a beam range of nearly 920 feet and 1000 lumens, it effortlessly lights up dark surroundings without the hassle of cycling through multiple modes. Built from tough aerospace-grade aluminum and featuring IPX-65 water resistance, it’s designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. The included nylon holster adds convenience, allowing you to clip the flashlight onto your belt or pocket, keeping your hands free during your adventures. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to use ✙ Holster and charger included ✙ Resistant to drop damage – Drains battery quickly

5 Streamlight Flashlight Tactical Streamlight Flashlight Tactical View on Amazon For those who want a flashlight that doesn't run out, this tactical flashlight offers a unique multi-fuel design, allowing you to switch between CR123A batteries (included) or rechargeable Li-Ion battery packs (sold separately). With 500 lumens of brightness and a beam reaching up to 165 meters, it provides reliable illumination for any situation. The push-button tail switch offers one-handed control, making it easy to access different lighting modes, including high, strobe, and low. Built from durable anodized aluminum and boasting an IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s designed for tough environments, ensuring you’re always prepared with a reliable light source. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 165-meter range ✙ Works with rechargeable and regular batteries ✙ IPX7 waterproof rating – Pocket clip not secure

6 RECHOO USB Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight S3000L RECHOO USB Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight S3000L View on Amazon For a tactical flashlight that blends everyday functionality with emergency readiness, this model stands out with its powerful 1500-lumen output and dual switch design. Whether you need a high, medium, or low light for daily use, or quick access to strobe and SOS modes for emergencies, it’s got you covered. Built from durable military-grade aluminum, it's waterproof, shockproof, and designed to withstand tough conditions. With up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge and a convenient USB-C charging option, it’s an eco-friendly companion you can rely on. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ USB rechargeable ✙ Five lighting modes ✙ Easy to store – Zoom tends to lag

7 QOPOYU Flashlights Tactical QOPOYU Flashlights Tactical View on Amazon For those who need unparalleled brightness, this tactical flashlight delivers an astonishing 900,000 lumens, making it a standout choice for outdoor adventures or emergencies. The adjustable head allows for versatile use, whether you need to illuminate a wide space or focus on distant objects. Its fast 3-hour recharge time means you won't be left in the dark for long, and with five lighting modes, you can easily switch between high, low, strobe, or even SOS. Built from durable, military-grade aluminum and boasting an IPX6 waterproof rating, it's perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who need a reliable and powerful flashlight. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 900 ✙ 000 lumens Ultra-bright output ✙ Long battery life ✙ Quick 3-hour recharge – Very heavy

FAQ

Q: What waterproof rating should a tactical flashlight ideally have?

A: A tactical flashlight should ideally have a waterproof rating of at least IPX6 or higher, ensuring it can handle rain, splashes, and brief submersion, making it reliable in harsh outdoor conditions.

Q: How many lumens are recommended for a tactical flashlight?

A: For tactical use, flashlights with at least 500 lumens are recommended, providing sufficient brightness for outdoor activities, emergencies, or self-defense, while higher lumen options offer extended visibility.

Q: Can tactical flashlights withstand rough use?

A: Yes, tactical flashlights are designed with military-grade materials like aluminum, making them durable and capable of withstanding drops, impacts, and tough weather conditions without compromising performance.

Q: Are tactical flashlights rechargeable?

A: Many tactical flashlights are rechargeable, often featuring USB-C or micro-USB ports, reducing the need for battery replacements and ensuring long-lasting, eco-friendly usage with fast charging capabilities.

Q: What are the key lighting modes in tactical flashlights?

A: Tactical flashlights typically include high, medium, and low brightness modes, as well as strobe and SOS settings, offering versatile lighting options for different scenarios, from emergencies to everyday use.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.