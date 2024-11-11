The Best 7 Handheld Gaming PCs on Amazon in 2024

Our Top Picks

Handheld gaming PCs are changing the game—literally. Imagine all the power of your home setup, but packed into a portable device you can take anywhere. Whether you’re into chill indie games or crave the adrenaline rush of AAA titles, these handhelds bring the best of both worlds. We’ve put together a list of the top picks on Amazon to help you find the right one. Let’s jump in and look at what each has to offer, so you can pick the perfect handheld for your gaming adventures.

1 Lenovo Handheld Gaming PC Lenovo Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon Alright, this one’s sleek, lightweight, and super portable, so it’s great if you’re always on the move. The screen is bright and colorful, making your games look incredible, whether you’re diving into RPGs or just chilling with some casual titles. The performance is pretty solid, too—no weird lag or glitches. The only thing is, if you like downloading big games, you might run out of space quickly. But overall, this handheld gaming PC is a good pick if you want something that’s both powerful and easy to carry. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gorgeous screen quality ✙ Lightweight ✙ Smooth gaming experience – Storage could be better

2 ASUS Handheld Gaming PC ASUS Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon This one’s for you if you’re all about performance. It’s got a seriously strong processor and a cooling system that actually works (no more sweaty hands mid-boss fight). Plus, it’s super user-friendly—you can set it up in no time and get straight into gaming. The only downside is that it’s definitely on the pricier side, but honestly, you’re paying for quality here. If you’re looking for a handheld gaming PC that can handle AAA titles, this is the one. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast and powerful processor ✙ Keeps cool during intense gaming ✙ Easy setup right out of the box – Pricey – but worth it

3 Logitech Handheld Gaming PC Logitech Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon If you love playing with great sound and a comfy grip, this handheld gaming PC is for you. The controls are super ergonomic—no hand cramps, even after hours of gaming. Plus, the audio is next-level, so you can hear every detail in your games (perfect for shooters and RPGs). It’s a little on the heavier side, though, so if you’re playing on the subway, you might feel it in your wrists after a while. But for long gaming sessions at home? It’s a total win. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ergonomic controls ✙ Amazing sound quality ✙ Responsive gameplay – A bit heavy for travel

4 abxylute Handheld Gaming PC abxylute Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon This handheld gaming PC is perfect for those on a budget. It’s surprisingly lightweight, so it’s perfect if you’re just looking for a handheld to toss in your bag and go. The battery life is solid, which is a big plus when you’re out and about. Sure, the screen isn’t as crisp as some of the pricier models, but it gets the job done for casual gaming and streaming. If you’re not looking to break the bank, this one’s definitely worth considering. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy on the wallet ✙ Lightweight and super portable ✙ Good battery life – Screen quality is just okay

5 Valve Index Handheld Gaming PC Valve Index Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon This handheld gaming PC is all about that immersive experience. The graphics are absolutely stunning, and if you’re into VR, this one’s got you covered—it’s ready to go right out of the box. It’s got a sturdy build and handles heavy-duty games like a champ. The only issue is that it’s a bit bulky, so it’s not the best if you want something you can slip into a small bag. But if you’re gaming at home or on the couch, it’s a beast. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Incredible graphics and visuals ✙ VR-ready for virtual reality games ✙ Handles demanding games smoothly – Kinda bulky to carry around

6 Daxceirry Handheld Gaming PC Daxceirry Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon This one’s all about versatility and durability. It’s built like a tank, so if you’re clumsy (no judgment), this thing can take a beating. The touchscreen is super responsive, which makes navigating through games and apps a breeze. Plus, you’ve got loads of storage space for all your favorite titles. Just a heads up: software updates can be a bit slow sometimes, but it’s not a dealbreaker. Overall, it’s a solid choice for anyone who wants a reliable handheld. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built tough for everyday use ✙ Great touchscreen responsiveness ✙ Plenty of storage space – Software updates can be slow

7 Cawevon Handheld Gaming PC Cawevon Handheld Gaming PC View on Amazon If you like gadgets that are easy to use and look good doing it, this one’s for you. It’s got an intuitive interface that’s super simple to navigate, and it’s energy-efficient, so you get more game time between charges. Plus, it works with a ton of gaming platforms, so you’re not limited in what you can play. The only downside is that it doesn’t come with many extras, so you might need to grab a few accessories separately. But if you want a versatile, sleek handheld, it’s a great pick. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ User-friendly ✙ Intuitive interface ✙ Efficient battery use for longer play – Few included accessories

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing a handheld gaming PC?

A: When picking a handheld gaming PC, focus on display quality, battery life, processing power, and comfort. A high-resolution screen enhances your gaming experience, while good battery life ensures you can play longer. Processing power affects how well it handles games, and ergonomic design is key for comfortable play during extended sessions.

Q: Are handheld gaming PCs compatible with PC games?

A: Yes, most handheld gaming PCs are compatible with a wide range of PC games. They typically run on Windows or Linux operating systems, allowing you to access popular game libraries like Steam, Epic Games, and GOG. However, game performance can vary based on the device’s hardware, so it’s best to check system requirements before installing new games.

Q: How does a handheld gaming PC compare to a console?

A: Handheld gaming PCs offer the portability of a handheld console but with the flexibility and game variety of a PC. Unlike consoles, you can customize settings, download mods, and access a wider range of indie games. While they might not have the same exclusive titles as consoles, the overall gaming experience is versatile and suited for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Q: Is battery life a big concern for handheld gaming PCs?

A: Battery life can vary greatly between models, typically lasting from 4 to 8 hours, depending on usage. Factors like screen brightness, game intensity, and background apps can impact battery life. For longer play sessions, look for devices with energy-efficient features or consider bringing a portable charger to keep the fun going.

Q: Can I use a handheld gaming PC for tasks other than gaming?

A: Absolutely! Many handheld gaming PCs function like mini laptops. You can browse the web, stream videos, edit documents, and even use productivity apps. This versatility makes them great for travelers or anyone who wants an all-in-one device for both gaming and everyday tasks.

