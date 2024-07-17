The Best Bluetooth Headphones of 2024

Our Top Picks

Bluetooth headphones have become an essential gadget for the modern audiophile, effortlessly connecting to devices for a wire-free, immersive audio experience. They're your faithful companions for long commutes, workout sessions, or simply for escaping into a world of crisp, vibrant sound. The challenge lies in sifting through the noise and pinpointing that one pair of headphones that hit all the right notes. With varying price points, design aesthetics, and unique selling points, we've got a list that can help you find the best Bluetooth headphones on the market. Continue reading to find out more.

1 LilGadgets Untangled Pro Bluetooth Headphones LilGadgets Untangled Pro Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon These Bluetooth headphones are specifically geared towards young music enthusiasts. They are designed for comfort and reliability, featuring soft-touch breathable mesh material for lightweight comfort and an adjustable headband that fits various head sizes. These headphones have a built-in microphone, making it perfect for online classes or fun chats with friends. The SharePort feature allows for multiple headphones to connect simultaneously so kids can share their favorite tunes seamlessly. With a 12-hour battery life and 180 hours on standby, these headphones deliver excellent results for long trips or study sessions. It's also volume-limited to protect your child's ears, ensuring safe listening levels at all times. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No tangled wires ✙ Built-in microphone ✙ SharePort feature – Single button for pause/play and volume control

2 Delton Bluetooth Headphones Delton Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which ensures a steady and strong connection so that you can say goodbye to dropped calls or interrupted audio. This model, with a remarkable 30-hour talk time, is perfect for truck drivers or home office workers who need to stay connected all day. The on-ear design delivers excellent results in terms of comfort, allowing you to wear it for extended periods without experiencing discomfort. The addition of a versatile BT Dongle and Webcam further enhances its value, providing you with a complete kit for your communication needs. It also has luxurious add-ons like a high-quality mic that cancels out background noise, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Universal compatibility ✙ Long battery life ✙ Includes BT dongle + webcam – Not a universal fit

3 Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon Engineered with an Apple W1 headphone chip, these headphones promise a seamless setup and switching for your Apple devices, along with extended battery life. The Class 1 Bluetooth technology provides you with efficient, high-performance wireless connectivity. It delivers excellent results with up to 40 hours of listening time, ensuring that your musical journey is never interrupted. The model checks off the boxes for comfort as well, with adjustable fit complete with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. The best part is that it doesn't skimp on quality, living up to its name in delivering premium playback with finely tuned acoustics that maximize clarity, breadth, and balance. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long battery life ✙ Good sound quality ✙ Built-in microphone – Ear pads may clamp down ears

4 Sony Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Sony Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone View on Amazon Simple and sweet, these Bluetooth headphones allow you to enjoy your favorite music with the freedom of wireless technology. We love that it features a built-in microphone, making it ideal for hands-free calls or voice commands. We appreciate that it's equipped with a rechargeable battery that offers up to 35 hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment. So basically, no need to worry about running out of power during long trips or extended use. Even more importantly, its swivel design allows for easy storage and portability, making it your go-to accessory for on-the-go audio. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable on-ear design ✙ Built-in microphone ✙ Long battery life – Subscription service required for premium features

5 Wigfar Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones Wigfar Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon These open-ear Bluetooth sports headphones are made from sweatproof, and waterproof material for running, gym, hiking, and cycling. The headphones use bone conduction technology to deliver high-quality sound without obstructing the ear canal, allowing you to remain aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music. The microphones allow you to take calls and control your music without having to take your phone out of your pocket. Overall, the Wigfar Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones are a great option for anyone looking for high-quality, versatile, and durable headphones for their active lifestyle. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bone conduction technology ✙ Open-ear design ✙ Sweatproof and waterproof – Limited noise cancellation

6 Pointcinco Bluetooth Headphones Pointcinco Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon The most striking feature we found in these Bluetooth headphones is its incredible battery life. With a single charge, it delivers up to 60 hours of playtime - we were impressed by its longevity. The over-ear design provides comfort for prolonged usage, making it infinitely more enjoyable for long music sessions or movie marathons. It also comes with a built-in microphone, making it ideal for hands-free calling. The foldable design is a huge plus, enhancing portability and ease of storage. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Active noise canceling ✙ 60 hour play time ✙ HiFi audio – Not optimal for workouts

7 Tuitager Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Tuitager Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones View on Amazon These technologically advanced headphones come equipped with a Hi-Fi stereo which is incredibly accurate in delivering a rich and clear sound. The headphones also boast a bass-adjustable headset, ensuring the audio is balanced exactly to your liking. The headphones are lightweight and foldable, making it ideal for travel or on-the-go use. Even more importantly, these Bluetooth headphones provide a remarkable 60 hours of playtime, ensuring that your music or calls are never interrupted. We were impressed by the 6 EQ modes, which allow for a customizable listening experience. Also worth knowing is that it comes with a built-in HD Mic, FM, and SD/TF support, which we found were excellent additions. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long battery life ✙ Adjustable bass ✙ Comfortable to wear – Not water resistant

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using Bluetooth headphones?

A: Bluetooth headphones provide wireless convenience, enabling you to listen to music or make calls without the hassle of cords. The sound quality is often superior to that of wired headphones, and many models feature noise-cancelling technology. They're also great for multi-tasking or moving around without being tethered to your device.

Q: How long does the battery typically last on Bluetooth headphones?

A: On average, Bluetooth headphones can last between 8 to 12 hours on a single charge. However, this can vary depending on the brand, model, and how they're used. Some high-end headphones can even offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Q: Can Bluetooth headphones connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device?

A: Yes, most Bluetooth headphones can connect to any device that supports Bluetooth. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and certain TVs. However, the pairing process might differ slightly between different devices and operating systems.

Q: Do Bluetooth headphones work without Wi-Fi?

A: Yes, Bluetooth headphones do not require Wi-Fi to function. They use Bluetooth technology, which is different from Wi-Fi, to connect with devices. As long as the device you want to connect with has Bluetooth capabilities, you can use your Bluetooth headphones.

Q: Can Bluetooth headphones be used while charging?

A: It depends on the specific model of the Bluetooth headphones. Some models allow for use while charging, while others may not. It's also worth noting that using Bluetooth headphones while charging may impact the charging speed or overall battery life. You should refer to the user manual or manufacturer's guidelines for specific information.

