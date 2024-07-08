The Best Fiber Laser Engraver of 2024 for Perfect Etching and Cutting

Our Top Picks

Laser engraving is now easier to access than ever, moving beyond its industrial roots to become a favorite among small businesses, product designers, makers, and hobbyists. If you're considering investing in a laser engraver, it could be just what you need to elevate your work. Before you make a purchase, check out the top laser engravers we've selected below—these are the best of the best and worth a closer look.

1 SFX Fiber Laser Engraver SFX Fiber Laser Engraver View on Amazon The SFX Fiber Laser Marker is a top-tier choice for professional markets and engravers. With its 50W JPT Fiber Laser technology, you get high-speed marking and deep engraving, delivering efficiency that's hard to beat. The generous 175×175mm lens size lets you tackle larger materials, giving your creativity more room to flourish. Versatility is key here, too, thanks to the Rotary Axis that's compatible with Lightburn, perfect for engraving cylindrical objects effortlessly. The 6.9×6.9in work area handles a variety of tasks with ease, making this machine a smart investment for any business seeking a reliable, high-performance engraving solution. Users love it, and with a full 5-star rating on Amazon, it’s clear why. They praise its easy installation, versatile capabilities, and the quality of both the laser and SFX’s customer service. If you're in the market for an engraver that delivers on all fronts, this one's worth considering. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High power 50W engraver ✙ Comes with Rotary Axis ✙ Compatible with Lightburn Software – Only 175x175mm working area

2 LaserPecker Fiber Laser Engraver LaserPecker Fiber Laser Engraver View on Amazon If you’re looking for a powerful fiber laser under $5,000, the LaserPecker is hard to beat. This machine is incredibly accurate, boasting precision down to 8K (1270 dpi), and can engrave metal at speeds of up to 240,000 mm/min. Its 160x300mm work area is larger than most, making it ideal for industrial applications like semiconductor and electronics processing.It’s software makes it user-friendly, but it’s also compatible with Lightburn, which expands your material options to metal, wood, plastic, acrylic, leather, and jewelry. The LaserPecker, with its rotary and slide extension, lets you etch intricate designs on rounded objects and larger surfaces, giving you more creative freedom. Its precise diode laser technology ensures top-notch results, while the cooling function extends its lifespan, making it a dependable tool for all your projects. Safety features like a password lock and motion detection add peace of mind. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ largest working size ✙ Works on diverse materials ✙ Includes rotary and slide extensions – Software and app aren’t the best

3 xTool Fiber Laser Engraver xTool Fiber Laser Engraver View on Amazon Affordable metal laser engravers are hard to find, especially ones that handle more than just coated metals. Most desktop models with infrared or fiber lasers are expensive. The xTool F1 breaks this mold by combining a diode laser with an infrared laser, making it capable of engraving both ferrous and non-ferrous metals at an accessible price.The xTool F1 Basic, a fiber laser engraver, boasts lightning-speed capabilities and a dual laser feature for a versatile engraving experience. Whether you're working with metal, wood, or leather, its ultra HD resolution ensures every detail is captured with fine accuracy. Its portable design makes it perfect for professionals and hobbyists alike, allowing you to take it to craft fairs or trade shows effortlessly. The 2-in-1 design blends power and precision, creating high-quality engravings with ease.With a user-friendly interface, even beginners will find it simple to operate. Plus, no laser matches its 4000mm/s speed, and the IR laser makes metal engraving a breeze. If you're looking for a portable, efficient, and powerful engraver, the xTool F1 is a top contender. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual laser for efficiency ✙ Supports various materials ✙ Portable and HD resolution – Learning curve for beginners

4 Monport Fiber Laser Engraver Monport Fiber Laser Engraver View on Amazon The MONPORT GP 30W fiber laser engraver is a fantastic choice for DIY enthusiasts who love creating unique, at-home designs, like a wooden kitchen clock or a metal sign for your living space. This versatile machine can engrave on various materials, making it indispensable for anyone wanting to make a lasting impression.With a 5.9\" x 5.9\" working area, the MONPORT GP provides ample space for your projects. It’s not just about the size but also the precision. The electric lifting feature ensures accurate engraving, perfect for detailed work on metal, tags, plastic, and jewelry. It's like having a mini factory at your fingertips. Plus, it's LightBurn compatible, so you can use the popular laser software with ease. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compatible with LightBurn software ✙ Electric lifting feature ✙ Wide working area – Not suitable for non-metals

5 ComMarker Fiber Laser Engraver ComMarker Fiber Laser Engraver View on Amazon The ComMarker B4 20W Fiber Laser stands out as one of the most affordable fiber laser engravers on the market. What sets it apart is its user-friendly design. This portable, handheld device features a one-button adjustable platform that customizes to any object's height, making it incredibly versatile. Compatible with LightBurn, it integrates smoothly with popular laser engraving software. The B4 is a 2-in-1 marvel, functioning as both a desktop and handheld device to meet your creative needs. It includes two different size lenses, which you can swap based on the intricacy of your project. Whether you're engraving jewelry or tumblers, it delivers unparalleled precision with clean, crisp lines on materials like gold and silver.With robust power output, the B4 is perfect for both personal and professional use. Its portability, speed, and wireless connectivity via the ComMarker app make it ideal for taking to trade shows or using at home. If you're looking for a budget-friendly fiber laser for metal engraving, this one is a fantastic choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Desktop and Handheld ✙ 2-in-1 functionality ✙ Multiple lens sizes – Unsuitable for large projects

6 Cloudray Fiber Laser Metal Engraver Cloudray Fiber Laser Metal Engraver View on Amazon For crafters ready to start a small business without investing in a pricey CO2 machine, the Cloudray 50W Class 2 JPT fiber laser engraver is a standout choice. It’s fully enclosed, upgradeable, and offers impressive versatility. With a generous 11.8\"x11.8\" working area, it’s well-suited for a variety of materials.This laser is engineered for precision, effortlessly handling stainless steel, aluminum, and gold jewelry. The D80c Rotary Axis adds even more versatility, allowing for consistent engraving on curved surfaces. Its high-speed scanning galvanometer significantly cuts down processing time while maintaining accuracy, giving you intricate designs with remarkable precision.The user-friendly software supports multiple graphic formats, making it easy to operate. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a dedicated hobbyist, this fiber laser engraver is a valuable addition to your toolkit, offering premium features without the premium price. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precise metal marking ✙ Large working area ✙ Includes rotary axis – Complex setup process

How much does a fiber laser machine cost? The most affordable fiber laser machines are priced under $3,000, with options like the ComMarker B4 available in this range. On the other end, industrial fiber lasers can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Are fiber lasers better than CO2 lasers for engraving? Fiber lasers excel at metal engraving because their shorter wavelengths are absorbed by metal surfaces, unlike CO2 lasers, which are reflected by metals. However, CO2 lasers are more effective for cutting wood and other organic materials. For a detailed comparison, check out our fiber vs. CO2 lasers guide.

What materials can a fiber laser cut? Fiber lasers are primarily used for cutting and engraving metals such as steel, aluminum, copper, and gold. Low-power fiber lasers (under 50W) typically engrave only small depths, around 0.3mm per pass. In contrast, more powerful 100W lasers can cut metals up to about 2mm in a single pass.

What can a 50W fiber laser cut? A 50W fiber laser can cut various metals, but it may require multiple passes for thicker materials. For example, it might cut less than 0.5mm of aluminum in one pass. Generally, 50W fiber lasers are better suited for engraving, while lasers of 100W or more are more effective for cutting.

What materials can be engraved with a fiber laser engraver? A fiber laser engraver is highly versatile, capable of marking a wide range of materials. It works well on metals like steel, aluminum, and brass, as well as on plastics, ceramics, and some types of glass.

How does a fiber laser engraver work? A fiber laser engraver uses a high-energy laser beam to etch or mark designs onto a material’s surface. The concentrated energy of the laser causes the material to vaporize or change color, creating a permanent mark.

