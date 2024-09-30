The Best Iphone Printers of 2024

Our Top Picks

Snapping photos with your iPhone is easy, but what about printing them out? After all, there's nothing quite like tangible proof of a fun time. That’s where iPhone printers come in—small, portable devices that let you turn your favorite moments into physical prints on the spot. Whether you’re looking to print photos for a scrapbook, gifts, or just want something tangible, an iPhone printer can do the job without the hassle of transferring files to a computer. But with so many options out there, it can be tricky to pick the right one. No worries, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone printers to help you choose. Let’s dive in!

1 KODAK Dock Plus iPhone Printer KODAK Dock Plus iPhone Printer View on Amazon Getting your photos off your phone and into your hands shouldn’t be a hassle, and this iPhone printer makes sure it’s not. The compact design makes it easy to carry, so whether you're at a party or relaxing at home, you can print those memories instantly. The high-quality prints capture vibrant colors and details that last. It’s perfect for those who appreciate physical photos but want the convenience of printing from their iPhone. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Crisp vibrant photo quality ✙ Portable and easy to carry ✙ Quick hassle-free printing – Prints may take a moment to dry

2 Liene iPhone Printer Liene iPhone Printer View on Amazon If you’ve been searching for a way to get professional-level photos printed from your iPhone at home, this 4x6'' printer nails it. This countertop-friendly printer delivers borderless prints that look like they came straight from a professional photo lab. What sets it apart is how easy it is to use. Connect via Wi-Fi, hit print, and watch your favorite memories come to life. It's a gem for anyone wanting to preserve quality without leaving their house. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-quality borderless prints ✙ Easy wireless setup ✙ Great for home use – Larger footprint than some portables

3 JADENS iPhone Printer JADENS iPhone Printer View on Amazon Packing for your next trip? Add this ultra-portable printer to your essentials. It’s light, easy to stash in a bag, and doesn't need ink cartridges. Yep, you read that right—it uses thermal technology, so all you need is paper. Its standout feature is just how travel-friendly it is which makes it perfect for printing documents or photos wherever life takes you. It's a wireless wonder with iPhone compatibility and unsurprisingly makes printing on the go a breeze. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ink-free printing ✙ Ultra-portable and lightweight ✙ Ideal for travel or work – Costs more than other options

4 Phomemo iPhone Printer Phomemo iPhone Printer View on Amazon For those who love the idea of mobile printing but need something a bit more rugged, this iPhone-compatible thermal printer fits the bill. It's compact, yet durable, perfect for professionals on the go. What sets this apart is its ability to print full-size documents straight from your phone. Forget about being tied to a desktop printer. It’s ideal for anyone looking for a fast, wireless solution for printing from their iPhone. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Prints full-size documents ✙ Sturdy portable design ✙ No ink needed – Not suitable for photo printing

5 GUTHERREN Portable iPhone Printer GUTHERREN Portable iPhone Printer View on Amazon Looking for a lightweight iPhone printer that fits in your pocket? This Bluetooth printer stands out because of its compact size and wireless functionality. You can print receipts, invoices, and even quick photos wherever you are. With thermal printing tech, there's no need to worry about ink. It’s an excellent option for those who need a printer that’s super portable yet delivers decent quality prints from their iPhone. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extremely compact and portable ✙ Wireless Bluetooth printing ✙ Inkless thermal technology – Not ideal for high-quality photos

6 Canon Ivy iPhone Printer Canon Ivy iPhone Printer View on Amazon This mini photo printer is a steal if you’re looking for an affordable way to print photos directly from your iPhone. Despite its budget-friendly price, it still delivers decent quality prints that are perfect for quick photo books or fun keepsakes. It fits in your bag easily and is a fun gadget to have at parties or events. Not to forget that it uses sticky-backed photo paper, so you can print, peel, and stick your memories anywhere. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ Sticky-backed photo prints ✙ Ultra-compact and portable – Photos can run small

7 Fujifilm Instax iPhone Printer Fujifilm Instax iPhone Printer View on Amazon This one’s for all the instant film lovers out there. The Fujifilm Instax Mini lets you print fun, Polaroid-style photos straight from your iPhone, but with a modern twist. The interactive app allows you to add fun filters, frames, and even motion before printing — almost like your own little photo booth. If you're after a blend of retro vibes and new-age tech, this iPhone printer is a win. Take it to parties, family gatherings, or just enjoy creating memories at home. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Retro-style instant prints ✙ Fun app filters and effects ✙ Fast wireless connection – Film refills can be pricey

FAQ

Q: How to connect iPhone printer to my device?

A: Most iPhone printers connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing wireless printing directly from your phone. Some models may also support Apple’s AirPrint, making it super easy to print photos or documents without needing extra apps. Once connected, you can use the printer’s companion app to choose photos, edit them, and print instantly. Bluetooth tends to be faster for smaller, portable printers, while Wi-Fi is typically used for larger home printers. Make sure the printer you choose is compatible with iOS devices and that your phone’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi settings are enabled for a seamless connection.

Q: What type of paper and ink do iPhone printers use?

A: iPhone printers typically use specialized paper, and many models don’t even require ink cartridges. Instead, they rely on Zink (zero ink) technology, where the color is embedded in the paper itself, and heat activates the image. This makes the printing process mess-free and portable. Other models, like some portable photo printers, may use Polaroid-style film or thermal printing. Larger, home-style printers might use traditional inkjet technology, so you’ll need both ink and paper. Always check the printer’s specifications for compatible paper sizes and types before purchasing. Keep in mind that the cost of replacement paper or ink varies by brand.

Q: Can I print more than just photos with an iPhone printer?

A: Yes, while many iPhone printers are designed primarily for printing photos, several models can handle documents, labels, or even stickers. Portable photo printers focus on images, but some offer multi-functionality, allowing you to print small documents, shopping lists, or to-do notes. Larger home printers that connect to your iPhone often support AirPrint, enabling you to print emails, PDFs, and web pages directly from your device. If you’re using a compact printer, though, remember that these are mainly designed for photos and smaller projects, so they might not handle large files or heavy-duty printing as well.

Q: Are iPhone printers portable and easy to carry?

A: Many iPhone printers are designed with portability in mind, making them compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around. Portable models often weigh less than a pound and fit into a backpack, purse, or even a pocket. These printers are battery-operated, so you can use them on the go without needing a power outlet. They’re perfect for printing photos at parties, events, or while traveling. However, some larger models—especially ones meant for home use—are bulkier and need to stay plugged in. Be sure to check the dimensions and weight if portability is a top priority for you.

Q: Do iPhone printers need frequent maintenance?

A: iPhone printers, especially the portable ones using Zink or thermal technology, require very little maintenance. Since there’s no ink involved, you won’t need to worry about changing cartridges or dealing with ink spills. However, you should make sure the paper tray is loaded correctly and occasionally clean the printer to avoid any smudges or paper jams. For ink-based printers, you’ll need to replace ink cartridges as needed and clean the print heads periodically to ensure high-quality prints. Always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning and maintenance to keep your printer working smoothly.

