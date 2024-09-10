The Best Laser Measuring Ruler of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Clunky measuring tapes can be a pain to deal with. Worst part? They never quite reach far enough or end up in a tangled mess! Well, you’re in luck because we bring you some of the best laser measuring rulers that could save the day—and your sanity. No more squinting at tiny numbers or struggling to hold the tape while balancing on a ladder. Just point, click, and you’ve got your measurement. Wondering which one of these cool gadgets will be perfect for your next project? Check out our top recommendations for laser measuring rulers in this guide. Who knew measuring could be this awesome?

1 Inkerma Laser Measuring Ruler Inkerma Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon If you’re looking for a way to make measuring faster and easier, this leaser measuring ruler won’t disappoint you. This efficient laser tool can measure in two directions at once, letting you stay put and save precious time (and your knees!). it’s super easy to get accruement measurements at different orientations with its tilt angle sensor. Plus, the backlit color LCD is clear and easy to read. And with a memory of 100 measurements, it’s great for anyone from DIYers to construction supervisors. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Measures in two directions simultaneously ✙ High accuracy measurement ✙ Versatile measurement modes – Learning curve with bilateral measurement

2 HOTO Laser Measuring Ruler HOTO Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon This one’s a handy, pocket-sized measuring tool that’s both efficient and stylish. With its compact and award-winning design, this laser measuring ruler is a conversation piece. The Bluetooth connectivity lets you sync with the Mi Home app, making data storage, sharing, and even floor plan drawing super easy. Plus, the OLED screen is energy-efficient and won’t leave you with a dead battery when you need it most. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-compact and stylish ✙ Syncs with the Mi Home app ✙ High accuracy with OLED – Might feel a bit small for those with larger hands

3 BOSCH Laser Measuring Ruler BOSCH Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon This laser measuring ruler is simple and won’t compromise on accuracy. This laser distance measure is incredibly easy to use with just two buttons, one for measuring and one for rounding. It’s compact enough to fit in your pocket and light enough to carry around all day. The backlit display ensures you can read measurements clearly. Whether you need a quick distance measurement or want to fine-tune down to the nearest 1/16 of an inch, this tool delivers precise results every time. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Two-button layout for simple operation ✙ Backlit display ✙ Portable design with high accuracy – Lacks a comprehensive user manual

4 LEXIVON Laser Measuring Ruler LEXIVON Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon Why settle for one measuring tool when you can have two in one? This laser measuring ruler combines a 130ft laser distance meter with a 16ft AutoLock tape measure. It’s a super handy gadget for those who want versatility at their fingertips. The laser and tape combo makes measuring a breeze—whether it’s across the room or up close. The high-impact rubberized case gives you a solid grip, and the bright LCD screen makes reading measurements easy. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile 2-in-1 design ✙ Single-button function ✙ Convenient features including auto-lock tape – Stock batteries may corrode over time

5 PREXISO Laser Measuring Ruler PREXISO Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon This laser measuring ruler is a handy tool for versatile measurements. It gives you the flexibility of a 135ft laser measure along with a 16ft manual tape measure. The laser tool is perfect for quick room measurements, while the manual tape, with its magnetic hook and double-sided scale, makes it easy to take precise measurements up close. It’s built with a durable rubberized ABS case that can handle your toughest projects, and the rechargeable battery ensures it's ready when you need it. This tool is ideal for a variety of measuring needs, especially for those working on larger areas or needing quick estimates. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 functionality for versatility ✙ Offers six different laser measurement modes ✙ Magnetic hook for durability – Tape measure is manual only

6 Elikliv Laser Measuring Ruler Elikliv Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon Combining a traditional 16ft manual tape with an impressive 197ft laser measurement, this laser measuring ruler offers seamless precision for all sorts of projects. No wonder it is believed to be a highly versatile and durable option. The high-capacity rechargeable battery ensures you can use it for up to 5000 measurements on a single charge. Moreover, the Type-C charging makes powering up hassle-free. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Nylon-coated blade for rust resistance ✙ Pythagorean mode supported ✙ Multiple unit options – First-time learning curve

7 ACEGMET Laser Measuring Ruler ACEGMET Laser Measuring Ruler View on Amazon This laser measuring ruler is known for its unmatched accuracy, thanks to its patented AccuMeasure technology. This gives you laser precision within an impressive ±1/32\". This tool takes measuring to new heights, whether you need to measure up close or up to 330ft away with the advanced laser mode. The smart calculation features let you automatically compute area, volume, and more—saving you from manual calculations. Plus, with the ability to sync real-time data to the SMARTLIFE App, this tool makes organizing your measurements a breeze. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Patented technology for unmatched precision ✙ Dual measurement modes ✙ Smart calculation reduces manual effort – May take some time to learn the different functions

Q: Can a laser measuring ruler be used outdoors?

A: Yes, many laser measuring rulers can be used outdoors, but it's important to consider the device’s specifications. Outdoor conditions, such as bright sunlight, can make it challenging to see the laser dot or beam, affecting accuracy. For outdoor use, it’s recommended to look for a laser with a high output power (usually indicated in milliwatts) and consider getting a device with a viewfinder or target plate. These features help improve visibility and allow for more reliable measurements. Some models are specifically designed for outdoor applications, so make sure you choose one that supports such use.

Q: How accurate are laser measuring rulers compared to traditional tape measures?

A: Laser measuring rulers are typically more accurate than traditional tape measures, especially over long distances. Most laser measuring devices offer accuracy within 1/16 to 1/32 of an inch, which is highly precise for both DIY projects and professional applications. Traditional tape measures can be prone to sagging or stretching over longer distances, which can introduce errors, whereas lasers maintain their accuracy by using a direct line of sight.

Q: How do laser measuring rulers handle different surfaces for measurements?

A: Laser measuring rulers work by measuring the time it takes for the laser to reflect off a surface and return to the device. They work best on flat, non-reflective surfaces like walls or floors. For highly reflective surfaces, such as mirrors or glass, the laser may scatter, leading to inaccuracies. In such cases, using a target plate can help ensure the laser has a consistent point to reflect off of, improving measurement accuracy.

Q: Can laser measuring rulers measure around obstacles?

A: While laser measuring rulers cannot measure around obstacles directly, many models include advanced features like the Pythagorean mode to indirectly calculate distances. This mode allows you to take measurements from different points to calculate height or length that cannot be measured directly. Some models also include angle sensors to help with indirect measurements, making it easier to measure distances even when obstacles are in the way.

Q: How does a laser measuring ruler perform in low-light conditions?

A: Laser measuring rulers generally perform well in low-light conditions because the laser dot is more visible when ambient light is reduced. Most models also come with a backlit display that makes reading measurements easier in darker environments. This makes laser rulers ideal for use in basements, attics, or construction sites where lighting may be limited. However, the laser’s visibility may diminish in extremely bright light, so using it in well-balanced conditions yields the best results.

