The Best Magsafe Chargers of 2024

Imagine frantically scrambling for a power cord to capture that perfect sunset or send that work email while your phone is gasping for power. A good MagSafe charger can be your new best friend in the battle against battery drain. These chargers offer a convenient way to power your devices, using a magnetic attachment for a reliable connection. Now, while the market is brimming with Magsafe chargers, not every charger is cut from the same cloth. We've sifted through different options to offer you the best of the best. So, sit back, relax, and scroll down to find your perfect match.

1 MMOBIEL Fold-Out MagSafe Charger MMOBIEL Fold-Out MagSafe Charger View on Amazon This is a practical yet elegant MagSafe charger for Apple fans. With its 15W fast charging capabilities, it can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, saving you valuable time and space. We were very pleased with the convenience of this charger, as it can charge your devices in an upright position, allowing you to easily view notifications or watch videos while they charge. Additionally, the white color adds a sleek and modern touch to your workspace or nightstand. Overall, this wireless charging station is a worthy splurge for anyone who wants a reliable and efficient way to charge their Apple devices. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easily snaps into place ✙ Fast charging ✙ 3-in-1 compatibility – May be front-heavy with larger iPhones

2 MMOBIEL MagSafe Charger MMOBIEL MagSafe Charger View on Amazon This is the perfect MagSafe charger for those who like to stay updated while their phone is charging. It comes with multiple view modes that allow you to view your phone vertically or horizontally while it charges. Plus, with its 3-in-1 functionality, it allows users to charge their iPhones, Apple watches, and AirPods at the same time. All this in a fraction of the time it takes to charge through standard chargers. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multi-view mode ✙ Fast wireless charging ✙ Compatible with Qi technology – May be too lightweight

3 Apple MagSafe Charger Apple MagSafe Charger View on Amazon This is the official MagSafe charger for Apple devices. It provides a simple yet efficient way for users to simplify their charging routines. With its wireless charging capability and fast charging feature, you can charge your iPhone or AirPods with ease and speed. The Type C wall charger provides a convenient way to power up your devices without the hassle of cords and cables. Compatible with a variety of Apple products, this charger is a must-have for anyone looking for a more streamlined charging experience. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Snap on charger ✙ Fast charging capability ✙ Perfect magnet alignment – Only compatible with Apple power adapters

4 JSAUX MagSafe Charger JSAUX MagSafe Charger View on Amazon Our favorite thing about this MagSafe charger is its high-quality metal alloy material that prevents fingertips and smudges while providing a sleek look. The material used for this charger is also incredibly durable and anti-scratch. Plus, the blue design is perfect for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their workspace or bedroom. Lastly, the charger comes with both USB-A and USB-C ports for added convenience. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-quality metal ✙ Dual USB port ✙ Magnetic alignment – May heat up

5 SMOONFACE MagSafe Charger SMOONFACE MagSafe Charger View on Amazon This MagSafe charger has a plethora of safety features that effectively charge your device without risking damage to your phone. For starters, if you're someone who puts their phone on charge and forgets about it, this charger can protect your phone from over charging. It also has voltage, temperature, and current protection. Plus, with its impressive 20-watt output, this charger delivers lightning-fast charging speeds. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 20-watts fast charging ✙ 2-pack ✙ Charger safety features – Cord could be longer

6 Anker MagSafe Charger Anker MagSafe Charger View on Amazon This Qi2 certified charger is ultra-fast, delivering up to 15 watts of power to charge your device quickly and efficiently. The MagSafe compatibility ensures that your phone stays securely in place while charging, so you can go about your day without worrying about your phone slipping off. Plus, the magnetic design makes it easy to attach and detach your phone from the charger, so you can grab it and go when you're ready. With the Anker MagSafe Charger, keeping your phone charged has never been easier. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 15W ultra-fast charging ✙ Qi2 certified ✙ Extra-long cord – May overheat

7 LISEN MagSafe Charger LISEN MagSafe Charger View on Amazon If you're looking for a MagSafe charger that you can travel with, then this is the one to go for. This charging station features a Magsafe wireless charger pad that is compatible with iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. With its compact design, this travel wireless charging station can easily fit in your bag, making it a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to keep their Apple devices fully charged and ready to go at all times. Plus, it has 20x better stability and positioning compared to other MagSafe charges, so you don't have to worry about re-adjusting it every now and then. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wireless charging ✙ Multiple device compatibility ✙ Compact and travel-friendly – Watch charging may be slow

FAQ

Q: Is the MagSafe Charger compatible with all Apple devices?

A: No, the MagSafe Charger is only compatible with iPhones 12 and newer, as well as the AirPods Pro and AirPods with wireless charging cases.

Q: Can I use the MagSafe Charger with a case on my iPhone?

A: Yes, you can use the MagSafe Charger with a case on your iPhone as long as the case is MagSafe-compatible. If your case is not MagSafe-compatible, the charger may not work properly.

Q: Does the MagSafe Charger come with a power adapter?

A: No, the MagSafe Charger does not come with a power adapter. You will need to purchase a 20W USB-C power adapter separately to use with the MagSafe Charger.

Q: How fast does the MagSafe Charger charge iPhones?

A: The MagSafe Charger is capable of charging your iPhone up to 20W, which is faster than the standard 5W charger that comes with your iPhone.

Q: Can the MagSafe Charger charge other devices besides Apple products?

A: While the MagSafe Charger is specifically designed for Apple products, it may be able to charge other devices that are Qi-compatible. However, it is recommended to use the charger only with Apple products for optimal performance.

