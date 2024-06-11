The Best Pet Cameras of 2024

Our Top Picks

As much as we all want to stay home and play with our furry friends all day, not everyone has that privilege. But this doesn't mean we can't keep an eye on them while we're gone—not only to make sure they're safe, but to enjoy their adorable antics from afar. Thanks to pet cameras, one of the best inventions for pet owners, we can stay connected with our pets no matter where we are. Whether you're at work, running errands, or on vacation, these devices offer peace of mind by letting you monitor your pet’s activities and behavior remotely. So, if you need a way to stay close to your fur baby even when you're away, scroll down to check out our list of the top pet cameras to find the best fit for you both!

1 Litokam Pet Camera Litokam Pet Camera View on Amazon A pet camera doesn’t just let you monitor your furry friend; it also helps you ease them into staying alone and deal with their separation anxiety. If your pet tends to get nervous or lonely when you’re gone, the sound of your voice can be a big source of comfort. That's why this pet camera has two-way audio. Using this feature, you can call their name, offer a calming word, or even give a command if they’re getting into trouble. But that's not all. It gives you impressive 2K resolution with advanced night vision to help you see your pets clearly, even in complete darkness up to 33 feet away. And if you want to save the fun moments, you get plenty of storage options like using an SD card or cloud storage for secure access to those cute videos and pictures. Plus, you can even share the camera view with family members, so everyone can check in and stay connected no matter where they are! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2K resolution ✙ Works with Alexa ✙ Convenient phone app – Requires 2.4GHz WiFi

2 Litokam Pet Camera Litokam Pet Camera View on Amazon Ever catch yourself wondering what shenanigans your pets get up to in those out-of-sight out corners of your home? This pet camera’s 360-degree rotation lets you keep an eye on every nook and cranny that your pets hang out in. And if they're up to no good, you'll immediately get a notification through its motion detection feature, so you can use the two-way audio to let them know you're watching. You can even do this when your house is completely dark, thanks to the excellent night vision in this camera. Additionally, it gives you sharp HD resolution and the ability to share live feed with others, so no one in the family misses a single whisker twitch or tail wag! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 360-degree panoramic view ✙ Motion detection alerts ✙ Advanced night vision – The rotation can lag sometimes

3 MUBVIEW Pet Camera MUBVIEW Pet Camera View on Amazon Many pet cameras double as home security cameras, so you’re not just checking on your pet, but also keeping an eye on your home. That's why some pet cameras, like this one, have human detection and motion tracking to alert you the moment there is any unusual activity. This feature, combined with the 2K HD resolution, gives you the peace of mind of knowing exactly what's going on in your house at all times, whether it's a pet making a mess or something more serious. It even includes a two-way audio feature, so you can talk to your pets and kids or let intruders know they're being watched. And the best part is that this camera comes with an app that allows you to view multiple cameras at once, which means you can keep an eye on your whole property through a single app! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 24/7 motion tracking ✙ Includes human detection ✙ Instant alerts – Might have some trouble reconnecting after power interruptions

4 Furbo Pet Camera Furbo Pet Camera View on Amazon Picture this: you're at work, and you catch your pet lounging calmly on the sofa instead of digging in the trash. You toss them a treat to reward their good behavior and reinforce positive habits, even when you’re not there in person. This latest pet camera allows you to do that and more! It leaves no corner unseen and no mischief undetected, thanks to the 360° rotating view and specific alerts for barking, glass breaking, smoke, and humans. This way, you can capture your pet's cutest moments when you're not around to see them and even record any unwanted intruders trying to get into your home. On top of all this, it guarantees an easy setup and bank-level encryption to keep your personal data as safe as your furry friend! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Interactive treat tossing feature ✙ Real-time barking detection ✙ Clear two-way audio – Subscription required to access features

5 Cinnado Pet Camera Cinnado Pet Camera View on Amazon Ever wish you could check in on your pet while you’re in the other room preparing dinner or busy working? With this Alexa and Google Home-compatible pet camera, you can simply ask to see your pet’s live feed on a nearby screen and keep an eye on them without stopping what you're doing. The clear 2K resolution and 360° coverage let you see exactly what they're up to, even if they're exploring a far corner of the room or you're standing at a distance from the screen. And it even senses movement, so you’ll get a real-time alert on your phone when any motion is detected and can activate the siren to discourage mischievous activities. But that's not all. There's a two-way audio feature that lets you verbally reassure or discipline your pet with a familiar voice, no matter where you are! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Works with Alexa & Google ✙ 24/7 recording ✙ Equipped with 4 infrared lights – Initial setup can be tricky

6 Cloarks Pet Camera Cloarks Pet Camera View on Amazon You never want to miss those funny, quirky moments that only your pet can pull off. This pet camera lets you save clips of their daily antics, whether it’s catching them chasing their tail or attempting to \"sing\" along to music. And the cloud and TF storage options make it super easy to keep those precious moments saved. Its smart pan and tilt rotation give you full 360° coverage, so no matter where your pet roams, this camera tracks them and captures all their monkey business for you. The 2K live streaming helps you see everything in crisp detail, even at night, while AI-powered motion detection means you'll get alerts on your phone the instant something happens. And when you need to communicate with your furry friend, the two-way audio lets you jump in with a command or a quick “hello” anytime you like! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ AI motion detection ✙ Color night vision ✙ TF/Cloud storage – Outgoing audio can sometimes be distorted

Q: What features should I look for in a pet camera for monitoring multiple pets in one room?

A: When monitoring multiple pets in one room, look for a pet camera with a wide-angle lens or 360° pan-and-tilt capability. This ensures that the camera can cover the entire area without leaving any blind spots, so you don’t miss any of your pets' activities. Features like high-definition video resolution help you see clearly even when they’re on opposite sides of the room. If you have different types of pets, a camera with adjustable settings like sound sensitivity is helpful, especially for distinguishing noises and actions between them.

Q: How reliable is the night vision feature on most pet cameras?

A: Most pet cameras are equipped with infrared night vision, which is generally very reliable for keeping an eye on your pets in low-light or dark conditions. These cameras use infrared LEDs that provide visibility without disturbing your pet's sleep. Good-quality pet cameras offer a clear picture within a certain range, usually up to 30 feet, making it easy to monitor pets during the night. While night vision isn’t in color, many cameras deliver crisp grayscale images that are more than sufficient for seeing what’s happening in the room when the lights are off.

Q: How do treat-dispensing pet cameras enhance training and engagement?

A: Treat-dispensing pet cameras let you reward your pet even when you're not at home, which can be great for training and engagement. For example, you can dispense a treat to reinforce good behavior or calm your pet if they’re feeling anxious. Some treat-dispensing cameras even allow you to schedule treat times, which helps pets develop routines and associate positive actions with rewards.

Q: How secure are pet cameras against hacking or unauthorized access?

A: High-quality pet cameras have bank-level encryption, meaning your video feed and data are well-protected. Two-factor authentication is another valuable feature, requiring a second verification (usually on your phone) before granting access. It’s a good idea to set up a strong password and regularly update the camera’s firmware. Though no system is fully immune, these features significantly reduce the risk and provide peace of mind that your camera and data are secure.

Q: How do motion detection and alert features work on pet cameras?

A: Motion detection on pet cameras is designed to notify you when movement is detected, which can be helpful for monitoring activity in real-time. The camera’s sensor picks up motion and sends an alert to your smartphone, allowing you to check in instantly. Many pet cameras have adjustable sensitivity settings, so you can tailor it to detect larger movements (like your pet running) without triggering alerts for small motions (like a curtain blowing).

