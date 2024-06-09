Walk This Way: A Review of Top Step Tracker Watches

Our Top Picks

Ever feel like you’re walking but not really going anywhere? Let me tell you, tracking your steps can completely change that. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, a step tracker watch can help you stay motivated, set realistic goals, and celebrate the little victories along the way. These watches have become an essential tool for people at all fitness levels. From tracking your steps and distance to giving you insight into your heart rate and sleep, these devices offer a wealth of information that helps you live a healthier, more active life. I’ve tested and reviewed some of the best options to help you find the perfect step tracker that fits your unique lifestyle.

1 Fitbit Charge 6 Step Counter Watch Fitbit Charge 6 Step Counter Watch View on Amazon This step counter watch, the Fitbit Charge 6, truly takes fitness tracking to a new level with its advanced features. It's designed for anyone looking to stay active and keep tabs on their health. With over 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, and real-time heart rate monitoring, it provides detailed insights into your workouts whether you’re running, cycling, or even swimming. The stress management tools, sleep tracking, and mindfulness sessions help balance your wellness journey. Plus, it does all that while lasting up to seven days on a single charge. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 40+ exercise modes ✙ Detects irregular heart rhythms ✙ Water-resistant up to 50m – Requires a subscription

2 WeurGhy Step Tracker Watch WeurGhy Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon This step tracker watch does everything you need without breaking the bank. It’s got a big, 1.85\" touchscreen that’s easy to use, and you can customize the look with tons of watch faces or even your own photos. You can make and answer calls, get message notifications, and track your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and steps—all from your wrist. With 112+ sports modes, it’s got you covered whether you’re running, cycling, or just walking. The battery lasts a few days, so no constant recharging. If you're after a solid smartwatch with all the essentials (and more), this one's a no-brainer. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy-to-use big screen ✙ Bluetooth calls and messages ✙ Loads of sports modes – Average battery life

3 ‎FITVII Nexa Step Tracker Watch ‎FITVII Nexa Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon This step tracker watch is your go-to gadget for staying connected and active. Thanks to its Bluetooth calling, you can make and receive calls straight from your wrist—no more digging around for your phone! It tracks your daily steps, monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, giving you quick health insights right on the watch. With over 120 exercise modes, it’s ready for any workout you throw at it. The sleep tracker dives into your sleep patterns, helping you improve your rest. Plus, with extra features like weather updates, music control, and reminders for hydration and movement, it’s more than just a fitness tracker. It’s waterproof and lasts up to 7 days, so you’re covered for the long haul. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient call feature ✙ Extensive sports tracking ✙ Monitors blood pressure – Heavy use might drain battery faster.

4 VPSTAY Step Tracker Watch VPSTAY Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon This step tracker watch is a sleek addition to your everyday life. It has a stylish curved design with a bright display that makes it easy to use and customize—whether you want to choose from 100+ watch faces or upload your own photo. On the health side, it tracks your heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep around the clock, helping you stay informed about your wellness. It’s great for staying active too, offering more than 20 workout modes, whether you’re into running, yoga, or cycling. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can wear it in the rain or even in the shower. The battery lasts up to a week, and it gives you alerts for calls, messages, and social media notifications so you’re always in the loop. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish design with custom watch faces ✙ 24/7 health tracking ✙ Waterproof and durable – Heart rate monitor might glitch following periods of high activity.

5 SHANG WING Step Tracker Watch SHANG WING Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon Designed with women in mind, this step tracker watch combines elegance and practicality. Its slim, milky white design offers a feminine touch, and you can personalize the watch face to match your style or mood—choose from preset options or upload your own photo. It keeps track of your heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep patterns 24/7, giving you valuable insights into your health. With 24 sports modes, it’s perfect for a range of activities like walking, yoga, and running. Waterproof and built to last, this watch is ready for everything, from workouts to everyday wear, and the battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish ✙ feminine design ✙ Customizable watch face ✙ Tracks heart rate & sleep – App functionality could be more efficient.

6 ZURURU Step Tracker Watch ZURURU Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon If you’re all about that purple life, this step tracker watch is for you. With its sleek, vibrant purple design, it not only stands out but also keeps you on top of your health goals. It tracks your steps, calories, heart rate, and even monitors your blood oxygen levels 24/7. You’ll love the sleep tracking feature that gives you insights into your rest, and the waterproof design means it can handle everything from sweaty workouts to swimming. With built-in sports modes, call and text notifications, and music control, this watch makes staying active and connected easy—all while looking great in that bold purple! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gorgeous purple color ✙ Heart rate & SpO2 tracking ✙ Waterproof for workouts – Limited smart features

7 IOWODO Step Tracker Watch IOWODO Step Tracker Watch View on Amazon This step tracker watch stands out not just for its features, but also for its sustainability. Made from eco-friendly materials, it’s perfect for those looking to make a greener choice. You can personalize the watch face to match your style, make and receive calls, control music, and use the built-in voice assistant for hands-free convenience. It’s packed with fitness tracking, offering various workout modes and 24/7 health monitoring, including heart rate and sleep tracking. Plus, it’s waterproof and the battery lasts for days, so you can focus on your fitness goals without worrying about constant charging. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Eco-friendly materials ✙ Bluetooth calling and voice control ✙ Comprehensive fitness tracking – Some users might find the sounds play out too loud.

Q: How accurate is a step tracker watch in counting steps?

A: A step tracker watch is generally super accurate at counting steps—especially with the advanced sensors in top models like Fitbit and Garmin. Whether you're hitting the gym or just pacing around the house, they track your movement in real-time. Of course, if you're pushing a stroller or holding something, it might miss a few steps, but overall, it’s highly reliable.

Q: Can I wear my step tracker watch while swimming or showering?

A: Absolutely! Most step trackers today are water-resistant up to 50 meters. This means you can dive into the pool, take a shower, or even get caught in the rain, and your tracker will keep going strong. Just double-check the model’s rating if you're planning any deep-sea adventures!

Q: Is the heart rate monitor on a step tracker actually accurate?

A: The heart rate sensors on popular models are designed to track your pulse with precision. Whether you're pushing your limits during a workout or chilling at home, you get real-time heart rate data that’s surprisingly accurate for wrist-worn tech.

Q: What features should I look for when choosing a step tracker watch?

A: First, decide what you need it for. If you’re after basic step counting, opt for something with a long battery life. But if you're into fitness, check out trackers with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and even sleep tracking. Some models sync with your phone for notifications and offer stress tracking—perfect for keeping an eye on your health 24/7.

Q: How durable are step tracker watches for everyday use?

A: These things are tough! Designed to handle everyday wear and tear, most step trackers are made with durable materials like silicone bands and scratch-resistant glass. If you live an active or outdoor lifestyle, look for rugged models with reinforced casings, so your watch can keep up with your adventures.

