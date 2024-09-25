2024’s Best-Selling Glutamine Powders on Amazon You Need to Try

Our Top Picks

Recovery after an intense workout is just as important as hitting those reps. And that's where glutamine powder steps in! You could be a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, investing in a quality glutamine supplement can give your body the extra edge it needs. Besides helping speed up muscle recovery, it also boosts your immune system and even supports gut health. Think of it as the ultimate multitasker for your body. With such a vast variety available to choose from, making a wise decision can be challenging. That’s where we play our role. In this guide, we'll dive into the best glutamine powders available on Amazon, so you can find the perfect fit for your goals and keep crushing your workouts without missing a beat.

1 NAKED Glutamine Powder NAKED Glutamine Powder View on Amazon This glutamine powder is a pure, no-nonsense supplement that boosts recovery. It boasts a whopping 200 servings per container, making this powder all about simplicity and effectiveness. It's vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, soy, and any artificial additives. This means you can now stay focused on clean nutrition. Plus, it’s finely micronized to ensure better absorption, so your muscles get the support they need faster. This glutamine powder is like giving your body the reset it deserves after intense workouts—pure and simple! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for daily use and gut support ✙ Supports both immune and digestive health ✙ Attractive packaging – Might not dissolve easily in cold liquids

2 Micro Ingredients Glutamine Powder Micro Ingredients Glutamine Powder View on Amazon If you want to take muscle recovery and gut health more seriously, this glutamine powder is just what you need. This 100% pure, free-form powder is completely free of additives, fillers, and GMOs, making it a clean and simple option for anyone looking to support their post-workout routine. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and unflavored, so you can easily mix it into your favorite smoothie or shake without worrying about any extra ingredients. Plus, with its quick absorption and scoop included for easy measuring, getting your daily dose of recovery has never been easier. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to mix into shakes ✙ Boosts energy and endurance ✙ Free-form amino acid – Can be hard to store due to size

3 Nutricost Glutamine Powder Nutricost Glutamine Powder View on Amazon Here’s another amazing glutamine powder that delivers on quality and quantity. With this supplement, you get 200 servings to fuel your muscle recovery and performance goals. This non-GMO and gluten-free powder is manufactured in a GMP-compliant, FDA-registered facility, ensuring top-notch quality with every scoop. With 5 grams per serving, it’s easy to mix into your daily shake or smoothie, so you get all the support you need with this no-nonsense, high-quality formula. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Third-party tested for quality assurance ✙ Gluten-free formulation ✙ Dissolves easily into any liquid – Unflavored taste might be too bland

4 Jacked Factory Glutamine Powder Jacked Factory Glutamine Powder View on Amazon This glutamine powder is made from fermented vegan sources and is super gentle on your stomach. Plus, with 5000mg of pure L-Glutamine per serving, it helps your muscles repair and rebuild after workouts. If you’re an athlete or just starting your fitness journey, this supplement could be an excellent addition to your diet. Handling this powder supplement isn’t a task either. It’s easy to mix into any drink and is the perfect way to fuel your body to reach your goals. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No artificial fillers ✙ Easily mixes in any liquid ✙ Gentle on the stomach – Storage could be bulky

5 PrimaForce Glutamine Powder PrimaForce Glutamine Powder View on Amazon This glutamine powder supplement is your go-to for simple and effective recovery. Each bottle contains 500 grams of pure, unflavored L-Glutamine, perfect for mixing into your favorite shake or smoothie post-workout. With its ability to reduce muscle soreness and support gut health, this powder is a great option for anyone looking to boost their exercise performance and recovery. The included scoop ensures you get just the right amount each time, and with no added fillers or artificial ingredients, you're getting nothing but pure quality. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Scoop included for accurate dosing ✙ Helps reduce muscle soreness ✙ Unflavored for versatility – Powder can clump in cold liquids

6 Sports Research Glutamine Powder Sports Research Glutamine Powder View on Amazon When it comes to recovery and overall health, this glutamine powder is a fantastic choice for fitness lovers. This one’s packed with 5 grams of high-quality L-Glutamine per serving, and is designed to support workout recovery, boost immune function, and promote gut health. Another reason we really liked this product is because of its proprietary fermentation process. It makes this process completely vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free—ideal for anyone seeking a clean and effective supplement. Plus, with one or two scoops mixed into your favorite drink, you’ll notice the difference in how you feel post-workout. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Supports workout recovery and immune health ✙ Fermented and vegan-friendly ✙ Supports gut health – Unflavored – may not appeal to everyone

7 Optimum Nutrition Glutamine Powder Optimum Nutrition Glutamine Powder View on Amazon Now this one is one of the most reliable glutamine powders, especially for post-workout recovery. It delivers 5 grams of pure L-Glutamine per serving, helping to replenish your body’s glutamine levels after intense exercise. And since each container has 1,000 grams, you get a whopping 194 servings. This glutamine powder is indeed perfect for those looking to commit to long-term muscle recovery. This powder mixes easily in a shaker cup, making it a convenient addition to your gym bag and daily routine. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 1 ✙ 000 grams in a single container ✙ Easy to mix in a shaker ✙ Perfect for post-workout recovery – Large container could take up space

Q: Can I take glutamine powder even if I'm not an athlete?

A: Yes, glutamine powder isn't just for athletes or fitness enthusiasts. While it’s well-known for aiding muscle recovery after workouts, it offers other benefits that can apply to anyone. Glutamine supports immune health, enhances digestion, and even plays a role in detoxifying ammonia in the body. Whether you have a physically demanding job or simply want to boost your overall health, glutamine powder can be a helpful addition to your daily regimen.

Q: Is fermented glutamine powder better than regular glutamine?

A: Fermented glutamine powder is derived from plant sources through a natural fermentation process, making it ideal for vegans or those who prefer plant-based supplements. This type of glutamine is often considered purer and more easily absorbed by the body, as it is free from animal-derived ingredients and harsh chemicals. While both forms offer similar benefits, fermented glutamine can be a cleaner option for those with specific dietary preferences.

Q: How long does it take to see results from glutamine powder?

A: The timeline for seeing results from glutamine powder can vary depending on your goals. For muscle recovery, some individuals may notice reduced soreness within a few days of regular supplementation. If you're using it to support gut health, improvements might take a bit longer, ranging from several weeks to a few months of consistent use. Like most supplements, glutamine works best when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise routine.

Q: Can I mix glutamine powder with other supplements?

A: Yes, glutamine powder can easily be mixed with other supplements, such as protein powders, BCAAs, or pre-workout formulas. It is flavorless, so it won't affect the taste of your other supplements. Many people find it convenient to add glutamine to their post-workout shake or smoothie for an all-in-one recovery boost. Just ensure you're not exceeding the recommended dosage of any supplement to avoid unnecessary strain on your body.

Q: Is there a risk of taking too much glutamine powder?

A: While glutamine is generally safe for most people when taken at recommended dosages, excessive intake could potentially lead to side effects like gastrointestinal distress or imbalanced amino acid levels. Most supplements suggest taking 5 to 10 grams per day, but it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you’re considering higher doses for specific health concerns.

