Amazon's Best Portable Ellipticals of 2024: Easy Fitness Solutions for Small Spaces

Our Top Picks

Working out while you’re not at home or near your gym can be frustrating. And it gets even more difficult if you’re into low-impact exercise due to any medical reason or other factors. Instead of tripping over dumbbells and yoga mats, try your hands (or shall we say foot) on a portable elliptical. This compact exercise machine might just be the fitness hero you’ve been waiting for. These space-saving machines let you sneak in a workout anytime, anywhere. You could burn some calories while binge-watching your favorite show or working from home, and you can get your sweat on without sacrificing comfort or convenience. It's like having a mini-gym at your fingertips. So without further ado, let’s get into our top recommendations right away.

1 Cubii Go Portable Elliptical Cubii Go Portable Elliptical View on Amazon Looking to sneak in a workout without breaking a sweat (or disturbing anyone)? This portable elliptical might just be the best option for you. This sleek, portable elliptical is so quiet, you'll barely notice it's there. With 10 levels of resistance and a comfortable, zero-gravity flywheel, you can customize your workout to fit your fitness goals, whether you’re aiming for endurance, mobility, or just a little extra movement. And the best part? It's small enough to slip under your desk, so you can stay active even during your busiest days. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet operation ✙ Portable design with built-in wheels and telescoping handle ✙ Offers 10 levels for personalized fitness routines – Can be a bit heavy for some users to move easily

2 Niceday Home Exercise Equipment Niceday Home Exercise Equipment View on Amazon Looking for an easy way to get a full lower-body workout at home? This home exercise equipment is basically a stepper, which is a great little machine that will help you get fit without taking up a lot of space. Its standout feature is its high-resistance hydraulic system that will give you a solid workout in just 30 minutes. You'll burn fat, strengthen your legs, and tone your core, all without making a lot of noise. It's also compact and ready to use right out of the box, so you can squeeze in a quick workout anywhere at home. And it's sturdy and durable, supporting up to 300 lbs, so it's perfect for a wide range of users. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provides a high resistance workout ✙ Compact & lightweight design ✙ Versatile workout options – Not suitable for long-term intense workouts

3 Niceday Portable Elliptical, Portable Foot & Leg Pedal Niceday Portable Elliptical, Portable Foot & Leg Pedal View on Amazon Stay active without getting up from your desk. This low-impact portable elliptical lets you burn calories and improve your cardiovascular health without straining your joints. It also boasts adjustable resistance levels and the ability to pedal forward or backward, enabling you to customize your workout and target different muscle groups. The most interesting part is that you don’t have to be at the gym to stay active during the day. This under-desk elliptical is an excellent way to keep your legs moving and keep you on your fitness goal effortlessly. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Perfect for low-impact exercise ✙ Can be used while sitting or standing ✙ Compact design fits easily under desk – Heavier than expected

4 Hohouy Portable Elliptical Hohouy Portable Elliptical View on Amazon Here’s another quiet and gentle way to stay active. This portable elliptical is perfect for seniors, office workers, and anyone recovering from leg injuries. With its low-impact design and 2-in-1 auto and manual modes, you can customize your workout to fit your needs. Plus, it’s so quiet and easy to use, that you can stay active without interrupting your day. One of the best benefits of using this portable elliptical is that it can help improve your circulation and strengthen your lower body. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 15 adjustable speeds ✙ Quiet and portable ✙ Includes remote control – Not ideal for standing workouts

5 GUGTTR Portable Elliptical GUGTTR Portable Elliptical View on Amazon This portable elliptical is fully assembled and ready to go. The standout feature is its low-impact design, which is perfect for seniors or anyone recovering from leg injuries. You can choose between manual workouts with 12 adjustable speeds or automatic programs. Not to mention, you can enjoy a peaceful exercise session with its silent operation. Plus, the remote control lets you adjust settings without bending over. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for those in leg rehabilitation ✙ 2-in-1 modes for versatility ✙ Remote control for ease of use – Limited speed options

6 MERACH Portable Elliptical MERACH Portable Elliptical View on Amazon If you’re in need of a workout that's gentle on your joints but still gets your heart pumping, you can’t go wrong with this portable elliptical. This one has anti-slip features and adjustable speeds so you can pedal with confidence and target different muscle groups. And the best part? It’s so quiet, you can use it right in the middle of your workplace and no one would even notice. This portable elliptical is indeed a great way to stay active and have fun while you’re at it. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet and portable ✙ 12 adjustable speeds ✙ Includes remote control – Limited to seated use

7 Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Elliptical Sunny Health & Fitness Portable Elliptical View on Amazon This is a reliable and easy-to-use portable elliptical you just can’t go wrong with. Its best feature is that it has a low-impact design and quiet operation, enabling you to enjoy a stress-free and noise-free workout. And the adjustable resistance levels mean you can customize your workout to fit your fitness goals. It is easy to carry around so you can take your little fitness machine with you on the go. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for burning calories and toning muscles ✙ Compact design is super easy to store ✙ Cutomizable resistance – 8 levels of magnetic resistance may feel limited to some users

FAQ

Q: How do portable ellipticals benefit seniors or individuals in rehabilitation?

A: Portable ellipticals are low-impact, making them ideal for seniors or individuals recovering from injuries. They allow for gentle exercise that strengthens muscles without putting stress on joints. Users can work out while seated, improving circulation and mobility. These machines also help in rehabilitation by providing light resistance, which can be increased gradually, aiding in muscle recovery and building strength safely over time.

Q: Can you lose weight using a portable elliptical?

A: Yes, regular use of a portable elliptical can contribute to weight loss. While they may not burn as many calories as larger machines, they provide a good cardio workout. The number of calories burned depends on the intensity and duration of use. On average, you can burn between 150-300 calories per hour, making them a useful tool for boosting activity levels, especially for people with sedentary lifestyles.

Q: Can I use a portable elliptical while standing?

A: Some portable ellipticals allow for both seated and standing use, but many are designed specifically for seated workouts. Standing on a portable elliptical may reduce stability and is usually not recommended unless the machine explicitly supports it. If standing use is important, check the product specifications to ensure it's safe for that purpose.

Q: What muscles do portable ellipticals target?

A: Portable ellipticals primarily target the lower body, including the calves, thighs, and glutes. They also engage the core to some extent, helping improve balance and posture. When used with resistance bands or handles, some models can also target the upper body, including the arms, shoulders, and back, providing a more complete workout.

Q: Can portable ellipticals help with improving circulation?

A: Yes, portable ellipticals are excellent for improving blood circulation, especially for those who spend long hours sitting. The gentle pedaling motion encourages blood flow to the lower body, reducing the risk of circulatory issues like swelling or blood clots. This makes them particularly beneficial for seniors, office workers, or anyone who sits for extended periods.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.