Best 4 Magnesium Oil Sprays Of 2024

Did you know magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body (the first is calcium in case you were curious). It's vital for our health and responsible for many important things such as nerve and muscle function, and a healthy heart and bones. While magnesium supplements are great for increasing the levels of this mineral in your body, they take time to show results. With a magnesium oil spray, you can instantly relieve muscle cramps and sleep better with just a few sprays. This is great for anyone suffering from insomnia or chronic pain because supplements might end up upsetting your stomach which can lead to further discomfort. In this guide, we have gathered some great magnesium oil sprays that will definitely do what they promise.

1 Seven Minerals Pure Magnesium Oil Spray Seven Minerals Pure Magnesium Oil Spray View on Amazon Magnesium oil sprays claim to have some pretty miraculous effects such as soothing sore muscles and relieving stress. But how can you be sure a product will actually do that? That's what makes this one different; it's been tested and purified to meet USP standards which guarantees it will do what it promises and doesn't contain any trace minerals. It absorbs fully into the skin so you can reap all the benefits much sooner compared to other formulas. Plus, you also get a guide on how to best use the product which is great if you're trying a magnesium oil spray for the first time. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ USP-grade purity ✙ Includes usage guide ✙ Highly absorbent – Slightly greasy

2 Essentially Based Pure Magnesium Oil Spray Essentially Based Pure Magnesium Oil Spray View on Amazon There's no doubt that if your magnesium oil spray contains a lot of water, it won't be as effective. Thankfully, this one is highly concentrated and uses 100% organic magnesium oil. You simply need to apply a little on the soles of your feet if you want better sleep and it will definitely do its job. What's great about this one is that you get a large bottle which not only means fewer refills but also reduces plastic waste so it's better for the environment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% organic ingredients ✙ Concentrated formula ✙ Eco-friendly packaging – Might be drying

3 Asutra Magnesium Oil Spray Asutra Magnesium Oil Spray View on Amazon Most people use their magnesium oil spray before bed, so you want something that doesn't need hours to show effects. This one doesn't just absorb quickly but it's purer and safer than many other sprays because of its source. It's derived from the Zechstein Seabed which is 250 million years old, meaning it hasn't been contaminated by any pollutants or heavy metals and is completely odorless. This is especially beneficial for people with sensitive skin because it reduces the risk of reactions. And for those who care, it's a completely vegan and cruelty-free formula that's been certified by PETA. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rapid absorption ✙ Odorless ✙ PETA-certified cruelty free – Might cause tingling

4 Fidus Magnesium Oil Spray With Aloe Vera Fidus Magnesium Oil Spray With Aloe Vera View on Amazon Some magnesium oil sprays can be drying but not this one. The aloe vera in the formula actively fights any dryness caused by magnesium and even soothes the tingles that come after application. It also contains magnesium from the Zechstein seabed like the last one, so you get the same benefits but it's much more soothing and hydrating. What makes this one exceptional is that it's not only made in a GMP-certified facility but also holds an NSF certification which are both great indicators of purity and quality. Plus, the soothing scent of aloe vera will help you sleep much better! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains aloe vera ✙ Made in GMP-certified facility ✙ Pleasant fragrance – Fragrance doesn't last

Q: How does a magnesium oil spray help with muscle recovery?

A: Magnesium oil spray can aid muscle recovery by delivering magnesium directly through the skin, which may help relax muscles and reduce soreness. Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle function and energy production, and applying it topically allows for targeted relief. Many people find that spraying and gently massaging magnesium oil onto fatigued or tense muscles after exercise can alleviate discomfort and support the body's natural recovery processes.

Q: How should I apply magnesium oil spray to help with sleep?

A: To promote better sleep with magnesium oil spray, apply it before bedtime to areas where absorption is effective, such as the feet and legs. Lightly spray the oil onto clean, dry skin and gently massage it in. This routine can help relax the body and mind, potentially easing the transition into sleep. Some people also find applying the spray to the arms or stomach beneficial. It's advisable to start with a small amount to assess your skin's sensitivity and adjust as needed.

Q: Can a magnesium oil spray cause dryness?

A: Yes, some people can experience skin dryness or a tingling sensation after applying magnesium oil spray. This reaction is often due to the high concentration of magnesium chloride. To minimize discomfort, consider applying the spray to damp skin or diluting it with water before use. Following up with a moisturizer can also help maintain skin hydration. If irritation persists, it's best to discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional.

Q: How long does a magnesium oil spray take to show results?

A: The time it takes to notice benefits from magnesium oil spray can vary among individuals. Some people might experience muscle relaxation or improved sleep shortly after application, while others may require consistent use over several days or weeks to observe significant effects. Factors such as the severity of magnesium deficiency, individual skin absorption rates, and the specific health concern being addressed can influence the timeframe. For the best results, you should apply it daily and several times a day.

Q: Can a magnesium oil spray help with chronic pain?

A: Magnesium oil spray can provide relief for certain types of chronic pain, particularly those related to muscle tension or spasms. Magnesium's role in muscle relaxation and nerve function means that topical application could reduce pain when conditions like muscle cramps or fibromyalgia are involved. However, responses can vary, and while some people find significant relief, others may experience minimal effects. It's important to consult with a healthcare provider to develop a comprehensive pain management plan tailored to your specific needs.

