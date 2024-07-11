Best 5 Ashwagandha Supplements Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Ashwagandha might sound exotic, but its benefits are anything but unfamiliar—think reduced stress, more energy, and even better sleep. Known as the ‘king of herbs’ in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha has earned its spot as a popular go-to for anyone wanting a natural way to support their health. Clinical studies have shown that it not only helps the body adapt to stress but also sustains energy levels throughout the day so you'll need less caffeine. Plus, with its growing popularity, you'll find ashwagandha supplements that combine it with many other beneficial ingredients that improve your overall health. Whether you're just curious or looking to switch to something better, our guide to ashwagandha supplements has something for every lifestyle.

1 Clean Nutraceuticals Ashwagandha Supplement Clean Nutraceuticals Ashwagandha Supplement View on Amazon It can be difficult to keep track of all the supplements you need to take in a day, so this 15-in-1 ashwagandha supplement really simplifies things. There are multiple ingredients present here that complement ashwagandha's role in the body such as black seed oil, burdock root, turmeric curcumin, and apple cider vinegar. This diverse combination can support various aspects of your health, including immune function, digestion, skin health, and energy levels. Plus, it even contains vitamins and minerals for an added boost. It's a great supplement that not only helps manage stress but improves your overall health. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 15-in-1 supplement ✙ Includes multimineral blend ✙ Boosts gut and immune health – Might cause gasiness

2 Physician's Choice Ashwagandha Supplement Physician View on Amazon Nothing is more disappointing than taking an ashwagandha supplement and waiting ages for that \"zen feeling\" to finally set in. But when something is backed by science, you can be sure it will actually work! This one contains KSM-66, the most scientifically studied form of ashwagandha that has been clinically proven to improve stress levels and also boost recovery in athletes. Even the withanolide content, the active ingredient in ashwagandha that reduces stress, is standardized at 5% which is a clinically studied dose. This supplement is simple but highly effective, and the included black pepper means you'll get more out of each dose. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Scientifically validated stress support ✙ Suitable for athletes ✙ Black pepper enhances absorption – Can cause drowsiness

3 Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Supplement Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Supplement View on Amazon While higher doses of ashwagandha work for some people, others just end up feeling sleepy with anything higher than 500mg. This one has only 350mg which still gives you all of the herb's stress-relieving benefits without the unwanted sleepiness. The company uses patented Liquid Phyto-Cap technology, which means the capsules contain liquid extracts that are better absorbed by the body and also show effects faster. If you're worried about what's in your ashwagandha supplement, the one used in this formula has been grown on a certified organic farm, so there are no harmful contaminants and it's even purity-tested for complete peace of mind. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan and purity-tested ✙ Highly concentrated ✙ 95% organic formula – Might cause digestive discomfort

4 Emergen-C Ashwagandha Supplement Drink Emergen-C Ashwagandha Supplement Drink View on Amazon If you can't seem to keep up with taking an ashwagandha supplement every day, maybe having it as a delicious yet nutritious drink can help. For those who have an active lifestyle, this formula only includes 250mg of KSM-66 ashwagandha root extract for an energy boost with a cocktail of hydrating and immunity-boosting ingredients. This is especially great if you're new to the herb and want to see if it will work for you. You also get vitamins B and C, zinc, and magnesium which all work alongside ashwagandha to enhance its calming effects and maintain energy levels. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes vitamins B and C ✙ Electrolytes boost hydration ✙ Appetizing berry flavor – Expires quickly

5 Live Conscious ZenWell Ashwagandha Supplement Live Conscious ZenWell Ashwagandha Supplement View on Amazon Brain fog can be very frustrating when you're having a stressful day at work and drinking extra coffee doesn't always help (we're talking about those mid-day jitters). Thankfully, this ashwagandha supplement can help you maintain focus and stay alert while preventing those coffee-related jitters. It combines ashwagandha with L-theanine, an ingredient you commonly find in pre-workout, that actually smooths out the stimulating effects of caffeine. This combination also has many other benefits like improving energy, focus, mood, and sleep quality since both ingredients have similar effects on the body. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes L-theanine ✙ Enchances focus and concentration ✙ Free of allergens – Might cause nausea

6 Himalaya Organic Ashwagandha Supplement Himalaya Organic Ashwagandha Supplement View on Amazon There's no doubt that ashwagandha is great for boosting energy, but it's also very helpful for improving sleep quality. However, the thing with most ashwagandha supplements is that they pair ashwagandha with stimulants so you can't really use them to get better sleep. That's exactly why this one contains no stimulants, just 100% pure ashwagandha root and extract. This increases the withanolide content to nearly 9% which is great for promoting relaxation and relieving stress. All you need is one pill before bed and you're good to go! It's also great that they're made in a GMP-certified facility without any allergens like soy, nuts, or gluten. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-GMO and organic ✙ Stimulant-free formula ✙ Promotes better sleep – Might taste bitter

FAQ

Q: What is the best time to take an ashwagandha supplement?

A: The best time to take ashwagandha depends on what you’re hoping to achieve. For stress relief and relaxation, many people take it in the evening, as it can help promote calm and restful sleep. If you're looking for more energy or focus during the day, taking it in the morning or with breakfast might work best. Some people prefer splitting the dosage into morning and evening for balanced effects throughout the day. It’s a flexible herb, so feel free to find what timing works best for you.

Q: Which ingredients make an ashwagandha supplement better?

A: Adding complementary ingredients can make an ashwagandha supplement even more effective. Look for blends that include magnesium for relaxation, vitamin B complex for energy, or zinc for immune support. Vitamin C is also a great addition, as it boosts ashwagandha's antioxidant effects and helps manage stress. Ingredients like Rhodiola or L-theanine can further enhance calmness and focus. These combinations can create a more well-rounded supplement for stress relief, immunity, and overall wellness.

Q: What is the best dosage for an ashwagandha supplement?

A: The recommended dosage for ashwagandha typically ranges from 300 mg to 600 mg of a standardized extract per day. For general wellness or mild stress relief, 300 mg once a day is often sufficient. However, for more intensive support, like managing chronic stress or energy, you might benefit from 600 mg taken in two doses (morning and evening). Always check with your healthcare provider if you’re unsure about the best dose for you, especially if you’re using high-potency extracts or other supplements.

Q: Are there any supplements you shouldn't take with an ashwagandha supplement?

A: While ashwagandha is generally safe, it’s wise to be cautious when combining it with other supplements that also have sedative effects, like valerian root or high doses of magnesium, as these might increase drowsiness. Avoid combining ashwagandha with stimulants like caffeine if you’re sensitive, as it may counter its calming effects. If you’re on thyroid medication, consult your healthcare provider since ashwagandha can influence thyroid hormone levels. It's always best to get personalized guidance for mixing supplements.

Q: What are the side effects of taking ashwagandha supplements?

A: Ashwagandha is usually well-tolerated, but some people might experience mild side effects like upset stomach, drowsiness, or even slight headaches when starting. Taking it with food can help reduce digestive discomfort. At higher doses, ashwagandha may impact thyroid function, so those with thyroid conditions should be cautious. If you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or have autoimmune issues, it’s best to avoid ashwagandha unless approved by your healthcare provider. Always listen to your body and start with a lower dose if you’re new to it.

