Best 5 Pea Protein Powders Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Ah, protein powders—the ultimate game of 'Will It Blend or Will I Gag?' It’s like every protein powder promises gains, but half of them just leave you feeling bloated and betrayed. When you switch to a pea protein powder, you won't have to deal with that anymore. Not only are peas complete proteins since they contain all nine essential amino acids but they are also surprisingly high in iron, something that's usually lacking in most vegan or vegetarian diets. Pea protein powder is smooth, gentle on your gut, and can meet a wide range of dietary needs since it's completely plant-based. In this guide, we've compiled some great options for you so explore them below.

1 KOS Vegan Vanilla Pea Protein Powder KOS Vegan Vanilla Pea Protein Powder View on Amazon There's a reason this pea protein powder is first on our list. It goes beyond just delivering protein (of which you get an impressive 20 grams) and serves as a way to improve your overall health. Along with plant-based protein, you get 12 essential vitamins and minerals as well as a nutrient-rich superfood blend so you can skip taking a supplement. Some protein powders can cause bloating but this formula has specific ingredients that are great for your gut, like prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, and MCTs from coconut milk that keep you full for longer. Plus, the inclusion of coconut milk also reduces the grittiness for a creamy, fulfilling drink that gives you long-lasting energy! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Certified organic ingredients ✙ Includes vitamins and minerals ✙ Contains prebiotic fiber – Bulky container

2 Naked Pea Protein Powder Naked Pea Protein Powder View on Amazon When pea protein powder is flavored, you have to worry about what flavorings or sweeteners are being used too. This one skips that entirely, so you get a 100% pure and clean formula with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The brand specifically focuses on keeping the formula as clean as possible by using water-based extraction techniques that not only limit exposure to harsh chemicals but are also better for the environment. You get 27 grams of protein and since it's unflavored, you can make all kinds of drinks and smoothies with your favorite ingredients. As it says on the jar, \"100% premium pea protein with nothing to hide.\" Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Naturally extracted ✙ 100% pure pea protein ✙ Unflavored – Slightly bitter

3 NOW Foods Pea Protein Powder NOW Foods Pea Protein Powder View on Amazon It can be difficult to trust a label when you hear reports every other day about harmful substances included in workout supplements. You can trust this one though because each batch is tested for purity, potency, and safety. The testing covers over 220+ banned substances and you can even access the results on the brand's website. With each scoop, you get 24 grams of protein without any allergens like soy, dairy, or GMOs. If you're unsure about switching to pea protein powder from options that contain whey because you work out a lot, the amount of added L-arginine in this one is great for enhancing circulation, muscle growth, and workout recovery. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High L-Arginine content ✙ No soy or dairy ✙ Verified non-GMO – High sodium

4 Anthony's Premium Pea Protein Powder Anthony View on Amazon If you already get enough protein from your diet, you don't need a pea protein powder that has a lot of protein. Plus, eating too much protein is the perfect recipe for digestive and kidney issues. That's why this one has a moderate amount per serving—just 8 grams and you can always use more if needed. The powder is really fine so it mixes super well into drinks but if you want to use a few scoops to get more protein, we would recommend using it in baked goods or soups. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Verified gluten-free ✙ Mixes well ✙ Great pricepoint – 8g protein per serving

5 Folona Organic Pea Protein Powder Folona Organic Pea Protein Powder View on Amazon Many companies use water-based extraction techniques to make pea protein powder, but the major downside to that is a higher sodium content. This brand adds an extra step to the extraction process that removes excess salt and brings down the sodium content to 73 milligrams compared to the 100+ milligrams in other formulas. The main ingredient is organic Canadian yellow peas which are much higher in BCAAs, iron, and calcium because they grow deep into the ground for better preservation of nutrients. Plus, it's free from grains, soy, dairy, gluten, and GMOs so it can meet a wide variety of dietary needs. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Low in sodium ✙ Keto and paleo-friendly ✙ High calcium and iron – Slight pea taste

FAQ

Q: How does pea protein powder compare to whey protein?

A: Pea protein and whey protein both pack a solid punch when it comes to muscle-building power, but they have some key differences. Whey is a complete protein, easily absorbed, and great for post-workout recovery. However, it’s derived from milk, which can be a no-go if you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy. Pea protein is plant-based so it's a great alternative for vegans or anyone avoiding animal products. It’s hypoallergenic, easy on the stomach, and has a solid amino acid profile—though it’s slightly lower in methionine compared to whey. Plus, pea protein is less likely to cause bloating, a common issue with whey.

Q: Are there any side effects of taking pea protein powder?

A: Generally, pea protein powder is well-tolerated, but it’s not completely free of effects for everyone. Some people might experience mild digestive discomfort, like gas or bloating, especially if they’re not used to consuming high amounts of fiber. Unlike whey, pea protein is unlikely to cause bloating related to lactose intolerance. However, if you have a sensitivity to legumes, it’s worth trying a small amount first. Overall, it’s a safe choice for most people and a great alternative to common allergens like dairy or soy.

Q: How much protein is usually in one serving of pea protein powder?

A: Most pea protein powders offer around 15 to 25 grams of protein per serving, typically about a scoop or 30 grams of powder. It’s a strong contender when compared to popular animal-based proteins like whey, which usually provide a similar amount. The protein content can vary a bit depending on the brand and any additional ingredients included, but you’re generally getting a robust dose of plant-based protein to support muscle growth and recovery. It’s also a complete protein, meaning it covers all essential amino acids.

Q: Does pea protein powder help with anemia?

A: Pea protein can be a helpful part of a diet aimed at preventing or managing anemia because it contains a good amount of iron. Unlike some plant-based proteins that are low in iron, pea protein offers a decent boost, often providing up to 30% of the recommended daily value per serving. Keep in mind that plant-based iron (non-heme iron) isn’t absorbed as easily as iron from animal products, but pairing it with vitamin C-rich foods can enhance absorption.

Q: Is pea protein powder better than soy protein?

A: Whether pea protein is better than soy protein really depends on your dietary needs and preferences. Pea protein is hypoallergenic so it's a great option for those with soy allergies or sensitivities. It also tends to be less processed than soy protein, which can appeal to those looking for a cleaner ingredient profile. Soy protein, on the other hand, is a complete protein and has been studied extensively for its benefits. However, some people avoid soy due to concerns about phytoestrogens or GMOs.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.