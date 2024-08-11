Best 5 Probiotics For Women Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Research shows probiotics are amazing for women’s health, with benefits that go way beyond just gut support. Studies link certain strains to fewer UTIs, smoother periods, and better vaginal health. These good bacteria help keep your body’s pH balanced, support a strong immune system, and tackle common digestive issues. From easing monthly discomfort to helping prevent infections, the right probiotics do a lot of heavy lifting to keep you feeling your best. In this guide, we’ll walk you through our top picks for the most effective women’s probiotics out there.

1 Physician's Choice Probiotics For Women Physician View on Amazon When it comes to probiotics for women, you need something that can tackle the digestive issues that come with hormonal fluctuations as well as keep the urinary tract healthy. That's why this formula goes beyond just probiotics and includes a combination of D-Mannose and Pro-Cran, which are both great for reducing the risk of UTIs. As for the probiotics, you get 6 different clinically studied strains like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus plantarum that are proven to improve gut health and bloating. Plus, the capsules are acid-resistant so the probiotics will stay safe until they reach your lower intestine. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Supports gut and feminine health ✙ Acid-resistant capsules ✙ Contains cranberry – Might cause slight discomfort

2 Ancient Nutrition Probiotics For Women Ancient Nutrition Probiotics For Women View on Amazon Most probiotics for women only include live probiotics or sometimes, prebiotic fiber but it's rare to see a supplement that targets every stage of microbiome support. This one not only contains 25 billion soil-based probiotics which are incredibly resistant to stomach acid but it even incorporates a prebiotic and postbiotic blend of different fermented botanicals and mushrooms. This works to boost your immunity at every stage as prebiotics provide food to the probiotics, which then multiply in your gut and digest your food to create postbiotics, the beneficial compounds that actually support your gut and immune system. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Resilient soil-based probiotics ✙ Contains fermented superfood blend ✙ Boosts gut and immune health – Higher pricepoint

3 Garden of Life Women's Probiotics Garden of Life Women View on Amazon Although there are so many women's probiotics available, it can be difficult to believe they're actually effective. This formula, however, has been created by a doctor so a great deal of research has been put into it. It's not just suitable for digestive issues, but the inclusion of 16 different lactobacillus and bifido strains supports immunity, hormonal balance, and reproductive health. Clinically studied strains like L. reuteri and L. fermentum also help maintain a healthy pH balance and prevent yeast infections. Plus, you can even mix these into water or other drinks if you don't enjoy taking capsules! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Doctor-created formula ✙ Supports healthy pH levels ✙ Can be used in drinks – Might smell strong

4 NewRhythm Probiotics For Women NewRhythm Probiotics For Women View on Amazon Everyone dreads that time of the month—cramps, bloating, and worst of all: mood swings. For that time, this women's probiotic is a great idea because it contains 18 diverse female-focused strains that can support your reproductive and overall health. Research increasingly shows that many of the probiotics included here play a big role in mood regulation (did you know 90% of serotonin, the neurotransmitter associated with happiness, is produced in the gut?) but this supplement also includes additional ingredients that can help with that. Vitamin B6 has been proven to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and you get more than enough of that from this supplement. Plus, it's third-party tested to be free of soy, dairy, and other allergens. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 18 diverse probiotic strains ✙ Includes vitamins B6 and C ✙ Third-party tested – Might cause unpleasant burps

5 O Positiv URO Vaginal Probiotics For Women O Positiv URO Vaginal Probiotics For Women View on Amazon Maintaining vaginal health is important for so many reasons—lesser UTIs, lower chances of yeast infections, and even improved fertility. This women's probiotic is a targeted treatment for concerns such as odor, inflammation, and infections down there. It only contains four strains but they're all ones that have been studied for their positive effects on women's reproductive health. If you frequently suffer from infections or want to manage menstrual mood swings better, the strains in this formula tackle those exact issues. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Promotes vaginal health ✙ Supports healthy odor ✙ OBGYN-recommended – Might cause bloating

FAQ

Q: Which strains should I look for in women's probiotics to manage UTIs?

A: It’s a good idea to find one with specific strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Lactobacillus reuteri. These strains have been shown to support a healthy balance of bacteria in the urinary tract, making it harder for harmful bacteria to stick around and cause infections. Lactobacillus acidophilus is also helpful, as it produces lactic acid to keep your pH in check and creates an environment where UTI-causing bacteria have a tough time thriving. Adding these strains to your routine can be a great natural defense against recurring UTIs.

Q: What benefits do you get from a women's probiotic?

A: Women’s probiotics offer a whole array of benefits tailored to your health needs. They support a balanced gut, reduce bloating, boost your immunity, and keep things moving smoothly. Certain strains also help with vaginal and urinary health by balancing bacteria and promoting a healthy pH. They can even support hormone balance, which can lead to fewer PMS symptoms and a more stable mood. In short, they benefit your overall health.

Q: Is it important for women's probiotics to contain prebiotics?

A: Absolutely! Prebiotics are like food for your probiotics, so they help good bacteria thrive and do their job effectively. Think of prebiotics as a “booster” that encourages probiotics to flourish in your gut and other areas, like the vaginal microbiome. They feed the healthy bacteria, making your probiotic supplement even more effective in balancing your microbiome. When probiotics come with prebiotics, you’re giving the good bacteria a better chance at surviving, multiplying, and providing the benefits you’re looking for.

Q: What is the best way to take women's probiotics?

A: The best way to take women’s probiotics is consistently—ideally at the same time each day to help you remember. Many people find it helpful to take them in the morning with a glass of water, although you can take them any time that works for you. Some probiotics are best taken with food to enhance absorption, but check the label for specific instructions. Regular intake is important because it helps probiotics to build up in your system for lasting benefits.

Q: Do women's probiotics help with fertility?

A: Probiotics can support fertility in indirect but meaningful ways. They help maintain a balanced vaginal microbiome, which can support a healthier reproductive environment. Certain probiotic strains, like Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus, help balance hormones by interacting with your gut health, which in turn can help regulate cycles and reduce inflammation. While they’re not a guaranteed solution for fertility, they create a healthier foundation, which can positively impact reproductive health and make conception more likely for some women.

