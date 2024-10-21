Best 5 Workout Leggings of 2024

Our Top Picks

Ever feel like your workout leggings are out to get you? You pull them up, they roll right back down. You bend over, and suddenly they’re see-through. And don’t even get me started on the no pocket situation—what are we supposed to do, hold our phones in our hands while doing burpees? If any of this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. The struggle to find leggings that stay put, give you coverage, and actually have pockets is all too real. But don’t worry, we’ve done the legwork (pun intended) to find the best workout leggings that fix all these annoyances. Whether you’re tackling squats, yoga, or just running errands, our guide has the right pair for you.

1 The Gym People High-Waisted Workout Leggings The Gym People High-Waisted Workout Leggings View on Amazon Let’s face it—workout leggings can be expensive, and there’s nothing more disappointing than realizing your new pair is see-through the minute you bend over for a squat. We’ve all been there, and it’s a total letdown. That's why these leggings are designed with an ultra-stretchy, thick fabric that provides full coverage, so you can feel confident during your workout without any peek-through moments. The high waist also offers great tummy control, while the gusset crotch adds extra comfort and flexibility. Whether you're doing an intense workout or just lounging around, these leggings are comfortable enough for all kinds of uses. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High waist for tummy control ✙ Squat-proof and ultra-stretchy ✙ Comfortable gusset crotch – Waistband is on the thicker side

2 IUGA Workout Leggings With Pockets IUGA Workout Leggings With Pockets View on Amazon One of the most frustrating things about leggings is the lack of pockets. Sure, they’re comfy, but where are you supposed to stash your phone, keys, or even a credit card? Luckily, these leggings solve that issue with two deep side pockets and a hidden inner pocket in the waistband. Made from buttery-soft, moisture-wicking material, these leggings are not only incredibly comfy but also keep you dry during intense workouts. Plus, the high-waisted design stays put and won’t roll down so they're perfect for everything from running errands to hitting the gym. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and moisture-wicking material ✙ Two deep pockets and inner pocket ✙ Does not roll down – Might be short on taller people

3 Sunzel Crossover Flare Workout Leggings Sunzel Crossover Flare Workout Leggings View on Amazon If you’re on the taller side, you’ve probably noticed that most workout leggings seem to stop awkwardly above your ankles—frustrating, right? These ones are designed with different inseam options, so even taller people can find leggings that will fit perfectly. The sleek crossover waistband gives you a flattering, secure fit with tummy control, while the ultra-soft fabric provides support that moves with you. Some people prefer the wide-leg look because it looks more stylish, so if you're one of them, these ones will be great for workouts or all-day wear. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sleek crossover waistband ✙ Comfortable wide-leg design ✙ Different inseam options – Does not include pockets

4 CHRLEISURE Workout Leggings CHRLEISURE Workout Leggings View on Amazon Looking good at the gym can do wonders for your confidence. When you feel great in your workout clothes, it’s easier to stay motivated and push yourself harder. These workout leggings not only keep you comfortable but also help you look your best while doing it. The ruched backside is designed to enhance your curves, giving you that extra lift that mimics shapewear. You get maximum comfort with 4-way stretch fabric that feels like a second skin, so you have enough flexibility for everything from squats to cardio. With three pieces in this set, you’re covered for every workout with a flattering, high-waisted fit that’s not just stylish but also functional. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ruched backside enhances curves ✙ 4-way stretch for flexibility ✙ Includes three pieces – Might need to size up

5 CRZ Yoga Maternity Workout Leggings CRZ Yoga Maternity Workout Leggings View on Amazon Staying active during pregnancy and postpartum offers incredible benefits—not only does it help boost your mood, but it also keeps your body strong and helps with recovery after birth. All you need is a good pair of maternity workout leggings, and these ones are designed to support you from your first trimester to postpartum with an elastic maternity panel that adapts to your growing belly. The ultra-soft Butterluxe fabric provides gentle compression to keep you comfortable without feeling too tight, while the wide back panel adds extra support to relieve back pressure as your body changes. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Gentle compression with Butterluxe fabric ✙ Suitable for all trimesters and postpartum ✙ Wide back panel supports back – Designed to sit above the ankle

Q: What is the best material for workout leggings?

A: The best workout leggings are typically made from nylon, polyester, or spandex blends because they offer the perfect balance of stretch, durability, and moisture-wicking properties. Nylon is soft and durable, while spandex adds that all-important stretch for flexibility and comfort during your workout. Polyester is great at wicking away sweat so you can stay cool during your workout. Look for blends that have a high percentage of spandex for stretch and recovery, and ensure the fabric is moisture-wicking.

Q: How can I ensure my workout leggings aren't see-through?

A: To avoid the dreaded see-through leggings situation, make sure to choose high-quality, thicker fabrics like those with a blend of nylon and spandex. Fabrics with a higher spandex content (20% or more) tend to have better stretch and opacity. Also, opt for leggings labeled \"squat-proof\"—these are specifically designed to keep you covered during movements like squats or lunges. Do a squat test at home before you take your leggings out for a run at the gym: bend over or squat in front of a mirror and check for any transparency, especially around the butt area.

Q: Which fabric in workout leggings reduces chafing?

A: To reduce chafing, look for workout leggings made from moisture-wicking fabrics like nylon, polyester, or spandex blends. These materials help to keep you dry by wicking away sweat, which is a key factor in preventing chafing. Also, consider leggings with flatlock seams or seamless designs, as these construction techniques minimize friction against the skin, reducing irritation. Lastly, leggings with a gusset crotch can improve the fit and allow for more comfortable movement to further prevent any rubbing or chafing during your workout.

Q: Do you need specific workout leggings for running?

A: While you don’t need specific leggings just for running, certain features can definitely improve your experience. Look for leggings made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics that keep you cool and dry during long runs. Compression leggings can also be a great option because they help support your muscles and reduce fatigue. Additionally, features like pockets for holding essentials (phone, keys, etc.) and a high waistband to prevent rolling down are ideal. A good pair of running leggings will be snug, flexible, and designed to stay in place during your run.

Q: Can you wear workout leggings in summer?

A: Absolutely! You can totally wear them in summer, but just make sure to choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like those with a high spandex or nylon blend to keep you cool. Look for leggings with moisture-wicking technology to help pull sweat away from your skin and keep you dry. Some summer-friendly leggings also feature mesh panels for extra ventilation, or you can also opt for capri-length leggings or 7/8 lengths if you prefer a bit more airflow around your ankles.

