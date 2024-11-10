Best 6 Adjustable Dumbbells of 2024

Our Top Picks

The thing about setting up a home gym is that most of us don’t have room for an entire rack of dumbbells—and who really wants to spend all that cash anyway? Plus, constantly switching between different weights can be a workout killer, especially when you’re in the groove. Adjustable dumbbells are the solution to all of these problems. They give you the flexibility of multiple weights in one compact design, so you can seamlessly switch resistance without cluttering up your space. Whether you're working on toning, bulking, or just squeezing in a quick session, the adjustable dumbbells in our guide make it easy to keep your fitness game strong without the fuss.

1 LifePro Adjustable Dumbbells LifePro Adjustable Dumbbells View on Amazon Tired of tripping over a pile of dumbbells at home? This adjustable dumbbell set keeps things simple and sleek while giving you a complete workout. The two dumbbells come with stylish anti-slip wooden handles for a comfortable grip, and the smart slider system lets you change weights in seconds while they're still on the rack. With six weight settings per dumbbell, you’re getting the versatility of twelve different weights in one streamlined package. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Twelve weight options ✙ Non-slip wooden handle ✙ Convenient slider for adjustments – Might be difficult to grip for smaller hands

2 Feierdun 4-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbells Set Feierdun 4-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbells Set View on Amazon Adjustable dumbbells can solve the problem when it comes to multiple dumbbells, but not the need for other pieces of equipment. For a small home gym, you'd need an all-in-one solution and that's what makes this set a great option. It covers all the bases, transforming from dumbbells to barbells, kettlebells, and push-up stands. But the convenience doesn't mean any compromises on quality—the entire set is made from rust-resistant and odorless PE material that also protects your floors from damage. Breathable neck foam for the barbells is also included to make your workout as comfortable as possible. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Converts to four designs ✙ Rust-proof and odorless ✙ Ergonomic barbell cushion – Knobs need to be secured tightly for use

3 Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells View on Amazon Adjustable dumbbells are a great way to start your fitness journey but having access to fitness-related guidance makes it even better. There are many standout features for this set by itself, but the inclusion of the free trial on the JRNY app definitely adds a lot more value. You can keep your workout space tidy with this compact set while switching weights between workouts is super easy with the dial system. Plus, the trainer-led classes and adaptive workouts can help you use your set to the fullest whether you're doing a full-body routine or targeting specific muscle groups. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fifteen different weight levels ✙ Easy dial adjustment ✙ 2-month free trial for fitness app – Weight plates are wide for some exercises

4 PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells View on Amazon One of the biggest concerns with adjustable dumbbells is keeping the weights securely in place, but this set has magnetic pins that ensure everything stays locked down during your workout. With a weight range of 5 to 50 pounds per hand, you can tackle everything from lighter, high-rep exercises to serious strength training. The sturdy steel build gives you a solid feel, while the padded handle keeps your grip comfortable throughout. Plus, the narrow weight plates ensure nothing gets in the way while you're working out. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy steel build ✙ Comfortable padded handle ✙ Magnetic pins for secure adjustment – Difficult to use for goblet squats

5 NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells View on Amazon Most adjustable dumbbells feel bulky or awkward because they're designed so differently from traditional dumbbells. This set, however, nails the authentic feel by being flat on the ends and even reduces in size as you remove weight—just like the real deal. Adjusting the weight is straightforward with clear indicators on the storage tray that let you switch between 10 to 55 pounds. The diamond-textured metal handle provides a solid grip, and the compact size makes storing and handling them effortless. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Weight indicators on storage tray ✙ Diamond-textured metal handle ✙ Lower weights reduce size – Weight adjustments take time

6 Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells View on Amazon The worst part about being in the zone with your workout playlist is having to stop and fiddle with weights. It totally kills the vibe, right? Luckily, these adjustable dumbbells have Twist Lock technology that lets you switch weights with just one hand in seconds to minimize interruptions during your workout. With a wide range of weights to choose from, it's easy to customize your routine on the fly. The textured, contoured grips ensure a secure hold, while the compact storage cradles keep everything neatly organized. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ergonomic curved handle ✙ One-handed weight adjustments ✙ Comes with a storage rack – Might make some noise during use

FAQ

Q: Do adjustable dumbbells work just like regular dumbbells?

A: Yes, adjustable dumbbells function very similarly to traditional dumbbells so you can perform the same exercises and target the same muscle groups. The main difference is that instead of having a fixed weight, you can easily change the resistance on adjustable dumbbells. Some adjustable models even mimic the feel of regular dumbbells with features like textured handles or flat ends, ensuring you get the same workout experience with added convenience.

Q: How much space can you save with adjustable dumbbells?

A: Adjustable dumbbells can replace multiple sets of traditional dumbbells, saving you a significant amount of space. Depending on the model, one pair of adjustable dumbbells can replace 15 to 30 individual dumbbells which would otherwise require an entire rack. This means you can get a full range of weights in a compact setup that fits neatly in a corner or even under your bed so they're ideal for small home gyms.

Q: Are adjustable dumbbells safe to use?

A: Yes, adjustable dumbbells are designed with safety in mind, featuring secure locking mechanisms that keep the weights in place during your workout. It's still important to make sure that the weight plates are properly secured before lifting to avoid any accidents. Many models also include safety features like magnetic pins or dials to ensure weights don't slip off unexpectedly. As with any exercise equipment, proper form and technique are key to minimizing injury risk.

Q: Is it easy to change the weight on adjustable dumbbells?

A: Absolutely! Most adjustable dumbbells are designed to make switching weights a quick and hassle-free process. Some use dials, sliders, or twist-lock mechanisms that let you change the resistance with just one hand. This is especially useful during fast-paced workouts when you need to quickly adjust between exercises. While each model's system may vary, they all aim to provide a smooth transition so you don't waste time fiddling with weights.

Q: What are adjustable dumbbells made of?

A: Adjustable dumbbells are typically made from a combination of materials like steel, hardened plastic, and sometimes rubber or silicone for additional grip. The plates are often made from durable metals to withstand repeated use, while the handles might feature textured or padded surfaces for your comfort. Some models also include protective coatings to prevent rust or damage to the weights.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.