Best 6 Pre-Workout Drinks of 2024

We’ve all been there—trying a new pre-workout that promises to “unlock your full potential” only to end up feeling like your heart’s about to launch into orbit, or worse, dealing with a mid-workout crash. Finding the right pre-workout can be a bit of a struggle. Some are perfect for heavy lifting but leave you jittery during cardio, while others barely give you a boost at all. Whether you're running sprints or crushing deadlifts, you want a pre-workout that actually works for your type of workout—and, let’s be honest, doesn’t come with any weird side effects. In this guide, we’ll dive into the best pre-workout drinks that will help you power through your workout and feel great doing it.

1 Cellucor C4 Original Pre-Workout Drink Cellucor C4 Original Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon Not everyone needs a pre-workout drink that’s overloaded with caffeine or other heavy stimulants to get a good energy boost. If you’re looking for something that delivers a clean burst of energy without going overkill, this pre-workout offers a balanced formula. It features CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, a clinically studied ingredient known for enhancing muscular endurance and helping you push through fatigue. Plus, it packs a unique combination of creatine and nitrates which boost strength and pump. The best part? It's sugar-free and only contains 150mg of caffeine so you get that energy kick without the crash later on. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes clinically studied CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine ✙ Pump-enhanching creatine and nitrate ✙ Sugar-free formula – Might cause a slight tingling sensation

2 Legion Pulse Pre-Workout Drink Legion Pulse Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon Some pre-workout drinks hide behind “proprietary blends,” which can be pretty shady because you don’t always know what you’re actually getting—or in what amounts. This pre-workout is refreshingly different. With a fully transparent label and scientifically studied doses of each ingredient, you know exactly what's inside. Plus, it’s third-party tested to guarantee purity and potency so no surprises here. It’s also packed with L-theanine, which helps enhance mood and keeps you from crashing post-workout. Combined with caffeine, alpha-GPC, and beta-alanine, you’ll get a clean energy boost, better endurance, and a solid pump—all without artificial sweeteners or junk. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains Alpha-GPC and beta-alanine ✙ Includes scientifically studied doses ✙ Third-party tested – Contains a high amount of caffeine

3 Ghost Legend Pre-Workout Drink Ghost Legend Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon Some people can be sensitive to Citrulline Malate, which is the go-to pump-enhancing ingredient in most pre-workouts. It can cause issues like stomach discomfort or heartburn, which isn’t exactly what you want when you’re trying to power through a workout. That’s why this one contains L-Citrulline—it delivers an even better pump without those unpleasant side effects. L-Citrulline is combined with focus-boosting ingredients like Neurofactor and Vitacholine so you get serious energy, sharp mental focus, and enhanced blood flow to your muscles—all in a vegan and gluten-free formula! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan and gluten-free ✙ L-Citrulline enhances pump without discomfort ✙ Includes focus-enhancing Neurofactor and Vitacholine – Might be too sour for some

4 Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Pre-Workout Drink Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon If you're new to pre-workout drinks, glancing at some of those ingredient labels can feel like you’re trying to read a foreign language. L-Citrulline-what? Beta-ala-who? Don’t worry—this formula keeps things simple without sacrificing effectiveness. It’s great for beginners who want a reliable energy boost without diving into overly complicated mixes. With creatine monohydrate and beta-alanine, you’ll get improved energy and performance, while a blend of immune-boosting vitamins keeps your body in fighting shape. Plus, the 175 mg of caffeine is just enough to wake you up without sending you bouncing off the walls. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for beginners ✙ Contains immune-boosting ingredients ✙ Creatine monohydrate and beta-alanine improve energy – Might settle slightly after mixing

5 RSP Nutrition AminoLean Pre-Workout Drink RSP Nutrition AminoLean Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon Ever feel like your heart’s racing faster than your body during a workout because of too much caffeine? You’re not alone. That jittery, over-caffeinated feeling can really throw off your focus. This pre-workout skips all that by using naturally sourced caffeine from green coffee and green tea extract to offer a smooth energy boost without the crash at any time of day. Combined with L-Carnitine, these ingredients maintain lean muscle while promoting weight management. Plus, it goes beyond just boosting energy and contains vegan amino acids that are key for muscle recovery and growth. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Naturally sourced jitter-free caffeine ✙ Vegan BCAAs and EAAs to build muscle ✙ Weight management formula – Does not include a scoop

6 Kaged Pre-Kaged Sport Pre-Workout Drink Kaged Pre-Kaged Sport Pre-Workout Drink View on Amazon When you’re prepping for an intense cardio session or long run, the wrong pre-workout drink can leave you feeling dehydrated or overly jittery—not exactly what you need when your goal is endurance. Many pre-workouts are geared toward weightlifters and can overstimulate your system. This formula, however, is designed specifically for cardio workouts and helps you maintain hydration with key electrolytes from Himalayan Pink Sea Salt and Aquamin magnesium from seawater. It also includes organic caffeine and L-tyrosine to sharpen focus and mental clarity, while betaine and CarnoSyn beta-alanine give you the power to push beyond your limits. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for cardio workouts ✙ Supports hydration ✙ Taurine and L-tyrosine improve focus – Scoop handle is long

FAQ

Q: What is the best way to mix a pre-workout drink to avoid grittiness?

A: The key to avoiding that gritty texture is all in the mixing. First, always add water first, then the powder, so it dissolves more easily. Use cold water—pre-workout tends to mix better when it’s cooler. A shaker bottle with a whisk ball is your best friend here, as it really helps break down the powder. Shake it vigorously for about 20-30 seconds to get a smooth blend. If you’re still finding some grittiness, try using a blender for an extra smooth finish or add a little more water.

Q: Which ingredients in pre-workout drinks improve focus and mental clarity?

A: For improved focus and mental clarity, look for ingredients like L-Tyrosine and Alpha-GPC. These nootropic compounds help boost cognitive function and reduce stress during workouts to keep your mind sharp. Caffeine is also great for focus, but if you want a smoother effect without the jitters, go for pre-workouts that combine caffeine with L-Theanine. This combo helps increase alertness while keeping you calm and focused. Another ingredient to look out for is Neurofactor, which supports brain health and enhances concentration.

Q: How can I get the best pump with a pre-workout drink?

A: If you’re chasing that skin-tight pump, make sure your pre-workout contains L-Citrulline or Citrulline Malate. These ingredients improve blood flow to your muscles for that fuller, more vascular look. Nitrosigine is another great pump enhancer that increases nitric oxide levels, helping to widen blood vessels for better nutrient delivery. Staying hydrated is also crucial—mix your pre-workout with plenty of water and drink during your workout to maximize the pump. Bonus tip: some formulas with creatine also help increase muscle volume!

Q: When should you take a pre-workout drink?

A: The sweet spot for most pre-workouts is about 20-30 minutes before your workout. This gives your body enough time to absorb the ingredients and kick into gear by the time you start exercising. Timing is important—take it too early, and the effects might wear off halfway through your session; take it too late, and you’ll be waiting for the energy to hit while you're already working out. Always check the label for specific timing instructions as some formulas may differ.

Q: Which ingredients cause jitters in pre-workout drinks?

A: The main culprit behind the dreaded jitters is typically caffeine, especially when the dose is too high. Many pre-workout drinks pack in upwards of 300 mg or more of caffeine, which can overstimulate the nervous system if you're sensitive or if you’ve had other sources of caffeine that day. If you’re looking to avoid that shaky feeling, opt for pre-workouts with moderate caffeine or ones that pair caffeine with L-Theanine, which helps smooth out the stimulant’s effects.

