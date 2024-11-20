Best 6 Whey Isolate Protein Powders Of 2024

Our Top Picks

Taking the right amount of protein is just as important as working out, if not more. But if you have a sensitive stomach or specific caloric needs, this becomes a real problem. That's why you should opt for whey isolate protein powders because they're nothing but high-quality protein without the fluff. Since the processes used to make whey isolate actually remove most of the fats, carbs, lactose, and other solids present in milk, you're left with just pure and great-tasting protein. They also contain less sodium than pea protein powders so you have that covered as well. In this guide, we'll explore some great whey isolate protein powders that are perfect for building muscle, losing weight, or just getting your macros in check.

1 Nutricost Cake Batter Whey Isolate Protein Powder Nutricost Cake Batter Whey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon If you're like us and can't help but sneak a few spoonfuls of cake batter, this whey isolate protein powder is a great option for many reasons other than the flavor. You get 30 grams of protein in each serving which is the highest protein content on our list. Even though it's a simple protein powder that promises just a great amount of protein, we really like that the brand goes a step further to ensure quality. Each batch is third-party tested and made in an FDA-registered facility without any GMOs or gluten so you can get the most out of each scoop. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High protein content ✙ Made in GMP-compliant facility ✙ No added sugars – Strong flavor

2 LEGION Whey+ Chocolate Hazelnut Whey Isolate Protein Powder LEGION Whey+ Chocolate Hazelnut Whey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon When Labdoor, the gold standard in third-party testing, gives an \"A\" ranking to any supplement, it's a big deal. Surprisingly, it's easy to see why this whey isolate protein powder would earn that rating. You might have heard of how Ireland has some of the healthiest and cleanest milk since farmers follow strict regulations to ensure animal welfare. The milk used to create this formula also comes from certified farms in Ireland, so there are no hormones or antibiotics, just pure protein which you get 22 grams of in each serving. The label shows you exactly what's included and since the fat and carb content is low, it would even work for keto diets. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Grass-fed whey source ✙ Certified free of banned substances ✙ Low carbs and fat – High sodium

3 ProMix Nutrition Whey Isolate Protein Powder ProMix Nutrition Whey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon Continuing our lineup of whole food-based whey isolate protein powders, the next one on our list offers a clean formula with higher nutrients due to the way it's processed. While most formulas are made using heat processing or microfiltration, the brand uses a gentle cold-processing method that actually preserves many of the nutrients naturally found in milk like L-carnitine and lactoferrin. Another major benefit of this process is also clearly shown by the high BCAA count of 6.6 grams while most formulas only have 5.5 grams. Plus, you don't have to worry about grittiness since the added sunflower lecithin helps maintain a creamy texture while coconut sugar gives you great natural sweetness. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for professional athletes ✙ Cold-processed and acid-free ✙ High BCAA count – Contains minimal sugar

4 Dymatize ISO100 Gourmet Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein Powder Dymatize ISO100 Gourmet Vanilla Whey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon Feeling sore after a workout is natural, but you'll find that most whey isolate protein powders take a while to help your muscles recover. If you want a fast-absorbing option, this one uses hydrolyzed whey isolate which digests much faster. The way this works is that the hydrolysis process breaks down the protein into smaller peptides, which means your body can essentially skip a step during the digestion process. This can be a big advantage for people with sensitive stomachs, lactose intolerance, or digestive issues that make protein digestion difficult. Breaking down the protein into smaller peptides can also make it less likely to trigger an allergic response if you're sensitive to certain proteins. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hydrolyzed 100% isolate ✙ Fast absorbing ✙ Easy to digest – Higher pricepoint

5 Isopure Unflavored Whey Isolate Protein Powder Isopure Unflavored Whey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon Nearly all whey isolate protein powders have some amount of carbs and fat, which can make it difficult to track your macros if you're on a diet for any reason. This is especially true for those on a keto diet or anyone trying to stay in a caloric deficit. With this option, you get no carbs, fats, or sugar and only 100 calories per serving. The reason why this formula packs pure protein is because it's made using microfiltration, a process that removes all fats, lactose, or other solids present in milk. This also improves the mixability and taste of the protein powder. But what actually makes this option great for anyone is that it also includes vitamins C and E and zinc, so it doesn't help with muscle recovery but also boosts your immunity with regular use. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Zero carbs and fat ✙ Contains vitamins and minerals ✙ Pure milk protein – Slight milk taste

6 Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Isolate Protein Powder Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Isolate Protein Powder View on Amazon Anyone who works out religiously knows it's taking the right amount of protein that builds muscle and gives you strength to keep going. If you're someone who likes a protein shake before or in the middle of a workout, this whey isolate protein powder is great for that. Since it uses hydrolyzed whey isolate, it won't cause any bloating and you will get an energy boost for your workout. This is mostly due to the added BCAAs in this formula like leucine, isoleucine, and valine which are all great for endurance and muscle growth. If pre-workout just makes you jittery, we'd recommend using this before your workouts instead since these BCAAs increase your energy naturally unlike stimulants. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Added BCAAs for recovert ✙ Great chocolate flavor ✙ Mixes in shaker cup – On the sweeter side

FAQ

Q: How is whey isolate protein powder better than whey concentrate?

A: Whey isolate is a purer form of protein compared to whey concentrate. It goes through additional processing to remove most fats, carbs, and lactose, resulting in a protein content of over 90%. This makes it ideal for those who want a higher protein percentage per serving or have dietary restrictions like lactose intolerance. Whey concentrate, on the other hand, contains more lactose and fats, which can be great for those looking for extra calories but less so for lean muscle goals.

Q: Does whey isolate protein powder contain lactose and gluten?

A: Whey isolate protein powder is almost entirely free of lactose and gluten. Thanks to its filtration process, most of the lactose (milk sugar) is removed during processing so it's safe for those who are lactose intolerant. It is also naturally gluten-free since whey is derived from milk but always double-check the label to ensure there are no added gluten-containing ingredients or cross-contamination during manufacturing.

Q: What are the benefits of hydrolyzed whey isolate protein powder?

A: Hydrolyzed whey isolate protein powder is pre-digested, meaning the protein chains are broken into smaller peptides for faster absorption. This makes it an excellent choice for post-workout recovery, as it delivers amino acids to muscles more quickly than regular whey. It’s also easier on the stomach. Plus, hydrolyzed whey isolates often have a lower allergenic potential, so they're a great option for those with specific dietary sensitivities.

Q: Which type of whey isolate protein powder is the best for a sensitive stomach: hydrolyzed, cold-processed, or microfiltered?

A: Hydrolyzed whey isolate is often the best option for a sensitive stomach because it is pre-digested, allowing for faster and gentler absorption. However, cold-processed and microfiltered whey isolates are also excellent choices because they undergo minimal processing and retain high purity without denaturing proteins or leaving behind lactose. If digestion issues are a big concern, hydrolyzed whey may be your best bet, but all three options are solid for reducing digestive discomfort.

Q: How many BCAAs should be in whey isolate protein powder for muscle growth?

A: For optimal muscle growth, a good whey isolate protein powder should provide at least 5-7 grams of BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) per serving. BCAAs, particularly leucine, play a key role in muscle protein synthesis and recovery. Higher-end whey isolates often contain up to 8-10 grams, which can be beneficial for more intense training regimens. Always check the label to ensure your protein powder includes sufficient BCAAs to meet your muscle-building goals.

