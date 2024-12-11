Best Vitamins For Hair Growth Of 2024

Our Top Picks

You know when Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character in Fleabag said “Hair is everything. We wish it wasn't so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It's the difference between a good day and a bad day,\" we could completely understand what she meant. Even though our hair is so important to us, we put it through a lot. Add stress, aging, and environmental factors to that and you have the perfect recipe for hair loss. Taking care of your hair is so much more than just applying a few products; the right hair growth vitamins don't just improve the appearance of your hair but they also provide the much-needed nutrients that make your hair healthier from within. Explore our top picks below to find some great options.

1 Naturenetics Hair Growth Vitamins Naturenetics Hair Growth Vitamins View on Amazon When it comes to hair growth vitamins, most formulas include ingredients that can only strengthen and thicken hair. This one, however, goes beyond that with specific ingredients that can improve follicle health as well as hair health. Women struggling with postpartum hair loss will especially benefit from that since dormant follicles are what cause the excessive shedding after birth. While it also thickens and strengthens hair, ingredients like multiple vitamins, zinc, and inositol replenish much-needed nutrients during the breastfeeding phase and target hair loss from the root by improving follicle health. This vegan supplement is also suitable for anyone who's dealing with hair loss in general! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Award-winning supplement ✙ Fights postpartum hair loss ✙ Improves follicle health – Might cause breakouts

2 Nutraharmony Hair Growth Vitamins Nutraharmony Hair Growth Vitamins View on Amazon The culprit for hair loss isn't always something complicated, it's also possible that you have fine hair that's just prone to breakage. In that case, these hair growth vitamins have everything you need to improve your hair, skin, and nails. The combination of biotin, keratin, collagen, multiple B vitamins, and hyaluronic acid strengthens the structure of all three things and increases elasticity (think wrinkles and hair that snaps when stretched). This means you'll see a big improvement if you have brittle hair and nails. Plus, this supplement also contains vitamins A and D3 which repair skin and support a healthy barrier. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clinically tested ✙ Enhances skin and nails ✙ Includes hyaluronic acid – Might upset stomach

3 Clean Nutraceuticals Hair Growth Vitamins Clean Nutraceuticals Hair Growth Vitamins View on Amazon It's not easy to keep track of all the supplements you need to take. That's why this one provides the benefits of multiple ingredients that are not just great for hair, skin, and nails but overall health. One of the unique things about it is that it includes saw palmetto—a natural DHT blocker that can fight hormonal hair loss. Unlike other supplements that just state \"collagen\" as an ingredient, you get four different types of collagen that go beyond hair and even support your joints. This supplement also has some other great ingredients that we haven't seen in hair growth vitamins like PABA and ACV that fight premature greying and dandruff. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rich in essential nutrients ✙ Contains DHT blocker ✙ Diverse collagen types – Not vegan

4 MaryRuth Organics Liquid Hair Growth Vitamins MaryRuth Organics Liquid Hair Growth Vitamins View on Amazon If you're losing hair and losing it fast, you obviously don't want to wait months for hair growth vitamins to work. You don't have to worry about that with this one because it has Lustriva, a blend of ingredients that's been clinically proven to thicken hair in as little as 3 weeks! The reason for that is it contains magnesium biotinate instead of D-biotin. This form of biotin is 40 times more soluble so more gets absorbed by the body and you see faster results. It isn't just for hair growth though, the formula also has all eight B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and chromium which support your immune system. A big plus is you can be sure you're getting exactly what it says on the label because it's certified by the Clean Label Project. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Highly soluble biotin ✙ Results in three weeks ✙ Clean Label Project certified – Needs refrigeration

5 S Raw Science Hair Growth Vitamin Gummies S Raw Science Hair Growth Vitamin Gummies View on Amazon Some hair growth vitamins include too many ingredients that's just not ideal if you have a sensitive stomach. Plus, pills can be large, difficult to swallow, or simply taste awful. If that's what puts you off from trying hair growth vitamins, these delicious berry-flavored gummies might change your mind. You get everything you need for hair growth and strength, such as B vitamins like biotin and folate, collagen, keratin, and MSM. It's a simple and targeted formula that will have your hair looking thicker and shinier in 4 weeks. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient gummy form ✙ Simple and targeted formula ✙ MSM enhances keratin production – Includes sugar

6 Nutrafol Women's Balance Hair Growth Vitamins Nutrafol Women View on Amazon Menopause can be a wild ride—hot flashes, mood swings, and, to top it off, thinning hair. These hair growth vitamins are designed for women 45 and up to tackle these challenges head-on. The unique Synergen Complex Plus® combines ingredients like ashwagandha, saw palmetto, and marine collagen peptides to promote visibly thicker hair and increased scalp coverage. In published clinical studies, women reported not just fuller locks but also improved sleep and mood. It's a completely natural and drug-free formula that works to fight all the reasons for menopausal hair thinning such as hormonal fluctuations and stress. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dermatologist-recommended ✙ Improves scalp coverage ✙ Reduces menopausal symptoms – Visible results in 6 months

Q: What are the most basic ingredients that should be in hair growth vitamins?

A: At the very least, you want a good hair growth vitamin to include biotin, vitamin C, and zinc. Biotin is the rockstar for boosting keratin production, which makes up the bulk of your hair strands. Vitamin C is a must-have because it aids in collagen synthesis—think of it as the building blocks for strong hair. Zinc helps keep your scalp healthy and reduces shedding. Together, these basics form a strong foundation for any effective hair supplement.

Q: Can hair growth vitamins help with postpartum hair loss?

A: Yes, they can definitely be a helpful part of your postpartum recovery toolkit. During pregnancy, your body shifts into high gear, and hair often looks great. But after delivery, the sudden drop in hormones can lead to shedding. Most hair growth vitamins can replenish essential nutrients lost during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Adding them into your daily routine may help curb the shedding and support new, healthy hair growth.

Q: What's the most effective way to take hair growth vitamins: capsules, gummies, liquids, or powders?

A: Honestly, it comes down to personal preference and your lifestyle. Capsules are great if you prefer a no-fuss option, while gummies can make things a bit more fun (and tasty). Liquids and powders often offer better absorption, especially if you have digestive issues. The key is consistency—choose the form you’re most likely to stick with daily. Just make sure the formula you pick has all the essentials like biotin, collagen, vitamins A, C, D, and zinc, regardless of the format.

Q: What ingredients should I look for in hair growth vitamins for menopausal hair loss?

A: For menopausal hair loss, you’ll want to look for ingredients that support hormonal balance and scalp health. Saw palmetto is a standout because it may help block DHT, a hormone linked to hair thinning during menopause. Ashwagandha can help reduce stress, which is often a culprit in hair loss. Also, look for biotin, folate, vitamin D, and collagen—all of which can support hair strength and growth. This combo helps address both hormonal changes and the nutrient deficiencies common during menopause.

Q: Do hair growth vitamins thicken fine hair or just help with hair growth?

A: Hair growth vitamins can do both! Ingredients like biotin and collagen don't just promote growth—they actually strengthen the hair shaft, which can make fine hair appear thicker. MSM and silica are great for boosting elasticity, reducing breakage, and giving hair a fuller look. So, while these vitamins help speed up the growth process, they also fortify each strand so your hair feels thicker and healthier over time.

