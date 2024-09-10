Best Yoga Mats: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

A yoga mat is more than just a surface to practice on—it’s your foundation for every pose, stretch, and breath. The right mat can enhance your practice by providing the support, stability, and comfort you need to move freely and confidently. Some yoga mats are designed for maximum comfort with extra cushioning, while others prioritize grip for those sweaty hot yoga sessions. Some are eco-friendly, made from sustainable materials, while others focus on portability and convenience. In this guide, we’ll review the best yoga mats of 2024, covering all the essential features you need to consider. We’ll look at everything from thickness and grip to durability and eco-consciousness, so you can make an informed decision based on your personal practice.

1 Liforme Yoga Mat Liforme Yoga Mat View on Amazon This yoga mat is a fair choice for yogis who care about proper alignment. The patented alignment system that is etched right into the mat's surface has carefully put lines and markers that help people adjust their feet and hands to get into the right posture. This is especially helpful for people who are new to yoga or want to improve their form. The warrior-like grip is another thing that makes it stand out, it gives you better traction even during hot yoga workouts. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good for beginners ✙ Good for hot yoga ✙ Improves alignment – Rubber smell while unrolling

2 Manduka Yoga Mat Manduka Yoga Mat View on Amazon If you need a yoga mat with dense padding, this mat is 6 mm thick. It gives your joints more support while still being firm enough to keep you stable in standing poses. Its closed-cell surface keeps water from getting into the mat, which makes it easier to clean and less likely to grow germs. It's suitable for people who do hot yoga or who sweat a lot while they practice. And not to mention that it comes with a lifetime warranty. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No strong odor ✙ Comes with a carrying bag ✙ Durable material – Shows dirt easily

3 Gaiam Yoga Mat Gaiam Yoga Mat View on Amazon This yoga mat is a good choice for people on a budget because it is reasonably priced and has a lot of cushioning. For its price, it offers adequate traction for most gentle yoga practices, Pilates, and other floor-based workouts. The PVC material that the mat is made of gives it a somewhat sticky surface. The easy-cinch yoga mat backpack strap makes it convenient to move around for the people who go to classes or work out while they're on the go. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multiple color options ✙ Lightweight for portability ✙ Good for heavy use – Can have imprints or creases

4 Popflex Yoga Mat Popflex Yoga Mat View on Amazon A yoga mat that looks good and works well all at the same time is a good choice for anyone who prioritizes aesthetic and quality. It's very absorbent and gets stickier as you sweat. The suede texture makes the mat feel luxurious, and the stylish design makes it appealing to people who want their mat to reflect their personal style. Plus, the non-slip bottom of the mat is another noticeable thing about it, this makes sure that it stays in place while you exercise. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-allergenic materials ✙ Vegan suede top layer ✙ Multiple design options – Not thick enough for some

5 Hatha Yoga Mat Hatha Yoga Mat View on Amazon This is one of the biggest yoga mats on the market. It's a fair choice for people who want a lot of space for yoga, Pilates, or other home workouts. The extra-large size makes sure that people of all sizes and types can stretch, move, and do different exercises without feeling restricted. The material used to make this mat is TPE, which stands for thermoplastic elastomer. It is safe for the environment, provides great support and grip, and doesn't contain any PVC. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pet-friendly for walking ✙ Ample space for movement ✙ Easy to roll up – Not as portable due to large size

6 Feetlu Yoga Mat Feetlu Yoga Mat View on Amazon This yoga mat is made of POE, which is safe for both kids and adults as it's non-toxic and eco-friendly. It has two different surfaces: one that doesn't slip for steadiness and one that is textured for grip. Despite being thick, it's lightweight and has a carrying strap which makes it easy to move around. Its great for making you as comfortable as possible, especially if you have sensitive joints or are healing from an injury and need extra padding. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Dual-layer foam ✙ Helps reduce noise during exercises – Strap durability issues

FAQ

Q: What materials are yoga mats typically made from?

A: Yoga mats are commonly made from PVC, TPE, natural rubber, cork, or foam. PVC mats are durable and provide excellent grip, but they aren’t eco-friendly. TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) mats are more eco-friendly and lightweight, with good cushioning and grip. Natural rubber mats are biodegradable and offer great traction, especially for sweaty practices, but can be heavier and have a rubbery smell. Cork mats are eco-friendly, antimicrobial, and offer a natural feel, but may be less cushioned. Choosing the right material depends on your preferences for eco-friendliness, durability, and comfort during practice.

Q: What is the difference between open-cell and closed-cell yoga mats?

A: Open-cell yoga mats are designed to absorb moisture, making them great for sweaty practices like hot yoga. They provide excellent grip even when wet, but can trap bacteria and require regular cleaning. Closed-cell mats, on the other hand, have a surface that repels moisture, making them easier to clean and more hygienic. However, they may become slippery when wet and may not offer the same level of grip during intense sessions. The choice between open- and closed-cell mats depends on your practice and how much you sweat during sessions.

Q: How do I clean my yoga mat?

A: Cleaning your yoga mat is simple but varies depending on the material. For most mats, use a gentle mixture of water and mild soap or a yoga mat cleaner. Wipe the surface with a damp cloth and allow it to air dry. For open-cell mats, deeper cleaning may be needed since they absorb sweat, so soak them occasionally in water with mild detergent. Avoid harsh chemicals, especially for natural rubber or TPE mats, as they can degrade the material. Always air dry your mat completely before rolling it up to prevent mold or mildew growth.

Q: How do I know if my yoga mat is non-toxic and eco-friendly?

A: To ensure your yoga mat is non-toxic and eco-friendly, look for mats made from materials like natural rubber, cork, or TPE. These are biodegradable and free from harmful chemicals. Avoid mats made from PVC unless labeled phthalate-free. Certifications like OEKO-TEX or Greenguard can indicate that the mat has been tested for harmful substances. Eco-friendly mats often come from brands that prioritize sustainability, using renewable materials and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes. If eco-friendliness is important to you, check the product details for these certifications or materials.

Q: How long should a yoga mat last?

A: The lifespan of a yoga mat depends on its material, frequency of use, and care. High-quality mats can last years or even decades with proper care, as they are designed for heavy use and come with warranties. More affordable mats made from PVC or TPE may last 6 months to a few years depending on use. If you practice daily or attend intense sessions like hot yoga, your mat may wear down more quickly. Regular cleaning and proper storage, like avoiding direct sunlight, will help extend your mat's life.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.