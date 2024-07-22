Elevate Your Oral Hygiene With The Best Dental Floss of 2024

Our Top Picks

Ever thought about how important dental hygiene is for your overall health? Dental floss plays a bigger role than you reckon. While flossing may seem simple, it’s your best defense against plaque build-up, gum disease, and bad breath. With so many options available, finding the right dental floss can be overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We’ve done the research to bring you the seven best dental floss options. Check out our top picks below, each excelling in different areas, whether you have sensitive gums or tight teeth. Get ready to improve your oral hygiene and show off your smile with confidence.

1 Oral-B Glide Pro Dental Floss Oral-B Glide Pro Dental Floss View on Amazon Our first product is a pack of six dispensers of pro-health dental floss, offering a total of 328.2 yards of high-quality floss. Each dispenser contains 54.7 yards of floss, providing you with a long-lasting supply. This dental floss features a light coating of natural wax, making it easier to grip and use. It's designed to slide effortlessly between tight teeth without shredding, ensuring a smooth flossing experience. Clinically proven to remove plaque, this floss helps maintain your oral health effectively. This dental floss is a reliable choice for those who value quality and convenience. Enjoy the smooth glide and effective plaque removal with this pro-health dental floss, designed to make flossing a comfortable and efficient part of your daily routine. The eco-friendly packaging and added recycling information make it a great choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Shred-resistant ✙ Slides easily between teeth ✙ Light coating of natural wax for better grip – Cutting edge may not be sharp enough

2 Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss View on Amazon Our second product is a pack of 450 dental floss picks, combining the power of glide dental floss with the freshness of Scope Outlast flavor. These floss picks slide up to 50% more easily in tight spaces compared to leading brands, making flossing a breeze. The mint flavor leaves your mouth feeling fresh, while the strong, shred-resistant floss ensures effective plaque and food particle removal. Each pick also features a textured, flexible end for thorough cleaning just below the gumline. Enjoy the convenience and effectiveness of these dental floss picks. They make flossing simple and leave your mouth feeling minty fresh, all while ensuring a thorough clean. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient and mess-free ✙ Long-lasting freshness ✙ Textured pick end for deep cleaning – Thicker than some other brands – which may not suit everyone

3 Oral-B Glide Comfort Dental Floss Oral-B Glide Comfort Dental Floss View on Amazon The third product on our list is a 6-pack of comfort plus mint-flavored floss. This dental floss features a tape form, which many users find more comfortable and effective for cleaning between teeth. Made from durable nylon, this floss glides smoothly between tight spaces, ensuring a thorough clean without shredding. The refreshing mint flavor enhances your flossing routine, leaving your mouth feeling fresh. Ideal for maintaining healthy gums, this floss helps remove plaque and food particles effectively. Experience the comfort and effectiveness of this mint-flavored floss. It offers a smooth glide and thorough cleaning, ensuring your gums stay healthy and your mouth feels fresh. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable nylon material ✙ Mint flavor for a fresh feel ✙ Helps maintain healthy gums – May break easy

4 Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss View on Amazon Ranking fourth, we have a 4-pack of woven dental floss infused with coconut oil. This dentist-designed floss features a textured weave of over 500 interwoven threads that expand to capture plaque effectively. Infused with cleansing coconut oil and vegan wax, this floss glides smoothly between teeth while scrubbing them clean. The pack includes refreshing flavors like mint, coconut, orange, and strawberry, making flossing a delightful experience. Made from ~85% recycled water bottles, this floss is eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and PFAS. Enjoy the ultra-clean feel and refreshing flavors of this woven dental floss. Its eco-friendly design and effective plaque removal make it a worthwhile investment for maintaining a bright, healthy smile. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Textured weave captures plaque effectively ✙ Infused with coconut oil and vegan wax for a smooth glide ✙ Eco-friendly and cruelty-free – Texture may take some getting used to

5 Oral-B Glide Threader Dental Floss Oral-B Glide Threader Dental Floss View on Amazon Coming in fifth, we have a 4-pack of Oral-B Glide Floss, with each box containing 30 single-use packets. These individually packaged floss threaders are a breeze to use, thanks to their easy-to-tear pouches. The threader end is clearly visible, making it simple to navigate between tight spaces. The rest of the floss is waxed, ensuring a smooth glide through your teeth and providing a gentle yet effective clean. Ideal for adults, this floss is perfect for those who need a reliable and easy-to-use dental hygiene solution. Enjoy the convenience and effectiveness of this dental floss, designed to make your dental care routine simple and thorough. Its easy-to-use design and waxed floss ensure a comfortable and efficient cleaning experience. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy-to-see threader end ✙ Waxed floss for a smooth glide ✙ Gentle on gums while effectively cleaning – Packaging may be wasteful

6 Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Dental Floss Oral-B Glide Pro-Health Dental Floss View on Amazon In sixth place, we have a 6-count pack of Pro-Health Advanced Floss in a refreshing mint flavor. This dental floss offers multi-protection with its micro-textured design, effectively guarding against plaque, cavities, bad breath, and surface stains between teeth. It also helps prevent gingivitis as part of a complete dental care plan. The floss slides up to 50% more easily in tight spaces compared to regular floss, making it perfect for those with closely aligned teeth. The Clean Mint flavor ensures your mouth feels fresh after every use. Enjoy the advanced protection and fresh minty taste of this dental floss. It’s designed to keep your teeth and gums healthy while providing a smooth and easy flossing experience, even in the tightest spaces. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Micro-textured design for multi-protection ✙ Slides easily in tight spaces ✙ Effective in removing tough plaque – Packaging may vary

7 Burst Dental Floss Burst Dental Floss View on Amazon Our final pick is a 3-pack of expanding dental floss, featuring a refreshing mint eucalyptus aroma. This floss expands on contact with saliva, effectively removing up to 85% of plaque from surfaces your toothbrush can’t reach. The black, woven design lets you see exactly what you’re removing, providing instant satisfaction. Made with high-quality, stain-absorbing material, this floss helps fight cavities with its xylitol coating. Mindfully crafted, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, BPA, and PFAS. Each pack contains three 32-yard bobbins, ensuring you have plenty of floss to keep your teeth clean and healthy. This expanding dental floss is perfect for those who want a thorough clean and the satisfaction of seeing their progress. Its mint eucalyptus aroma keeps your mouth feeling fresh, while the high-quality materials ensure your teeth stay plaque-free and healthy. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Black floss shows what you remove ✙ Helps fight coffee and wine stains ✙ Vegan ✙ cruelty-free ✙ and free from harmful chemicals – May not be thick enough

FAQ

Q: Is flossing good for your teeth?

A: Yes, flossing is very good for your teeth. It helps remove food particles and plaque from areas that your toothbrush can't reach, such as between your teeth and under the gumline. Regular flossing can prevent cavities, gum disease, and bad breath, contributing to overall oral health.

Q: Which type of dental floss is best?

A: The best type of dental floss depends on your individual needs. For those with tight spaces between teeth, a thin, waxed floss is ideal as it glides easily. People with larger gaps may benefit from dental tape, which is broader and flat. If you have sensitive gums, look for a soft, gentle floss to avoid irritation.

Q: How should I floss my teeth?

A: To floss your teeth properly, use about 18 inches of floss and wind most of it around each middle finger, leaving an inch or two to work with. Gently slide the floss between your teeth, curving it around each tooth in a C shape and moving it up and down to remove plaque. Avoid snapping the floss, as this can hurt your gums.

Q: Can I floss my teeth every day?

A: Yes, you should floss your teeth every day. Daily flossing helps remove plaque and food particles that a toothbrush can't reach, which can prevent gum disease and cavities. It's an essential part of maintaining good oral hygiene.

Q: What happens if you don't floss?

A: If you don't floss, plaque and food particles can build up between your teeth and along the gumline. This can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath. Over time, neglecting to floss can result in more serious oral health issues, such as periodontitis, which can cause tooth loss.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.