Moisturize And Protect With 2024's Best Hand Sanitizer Lotion

Our Top Picks

You know the struggle—your hands smell like hospital-grade sanitizer and feel like sandpaper. But what if we told you there’s a way to kill germs and keep your hands soft, with a scent that doesn’t scream “I just left the doctor’s office”? That’s where hand sanitizer lotions come in. They sanitize, moisturize, and leave your hands smelling amazing. Whether you’re tired of dry skin or just want a sanitizer that doesn’t smell like rubbing alcohol, these hand sanitizer lotions have got your back. Keep reading to explore our top picks that do it all.

1 Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer Lotion Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon This hand sanitizer lotion offers more than just protection—it’s enriched with aloe vera so your hands stay soft even with frequent use. Made using medical-grade ethanol, it meets the high standards for use in hospitals and medical facilities which means you’re getting a serious level of cleanliness. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and uses no animal-derived ingredients so it is a win for both your hands and your conscience. And with the large refill option, you’re reducing plastic waste as well. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enriched with aloe ✙ Medical facility compliant ✙ Cruelty-free – Large container does not include pump

2 Palma de Salus Hand Sanitizer Lotion Palma de Salus Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon Not all hand sanitizers are created equal and this hand sanitizer lotion proves it. With a doctor-formulated blend of nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid, your hands will feel deeply moisturized and soft. It also doubles as a cuticle treatment which is a nice bonus. Plus, with 70% alcohol content, it still gets the job done against germs. And can we talk about the gorgeous packaging? This one actually looks great on your countertop and smells like refreshing neroli! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Hyaluronic acid for deep hydration ✙ Softens nail cuticles ✙ Pleasant neroli scent – Higher pricepoint

3 Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lotion Germ-X Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon Perfect for busy days when you need fast and effective protection without the hassle, this hand sanitizer lotion works in just 15 seconds. The 70% USP-grade alcohol kills 99.99% in seconds after application. The best part? There's no sticky residue, so your hands don't feel tacky after applying it. Plus, the added aloe and Vitamin E prevent your hands from drying out when you're using it throughout the day. It is a convenient and reliable choice for home, work, or school. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 70% USP-grade alcohol ✙ Works in 15 seconds ✙ No sticky residue – Fragrance might too strong

4 Dove Nourishing Hand Sanitizer Lotion Dove Nourishing Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon Dove is known for creating gentle yet effective skincare and this hand sanitizer lotion is no exception. With naturally derived alcohol and Dove’s signature Moisture Renew Blend, this formula kills 99.99% of germs while keeping your hands soft for up to 8 hours. The shea butter and warm vanilla scent make it feel more like a skincare routine than sanitizing. Plus, it’s PETA-certified cruelty-free and comes in 100% recycled plastic bottles so it's good for you and the environment. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clinically-proven long-lasting moisurization ✙ Includes nourishing shea butter ✙ Packaged in 100% recycled bottle – Product has fragrance

5 Purell Hand Sanitizer Lotion Purell Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon If you’re tired of sticky hand sanitizer lotions, you’ll love this fast-absorbing foam formula from Purell. It kills 99.99% of germs while leaving your hands without any of that dreaded sticky residue. What’s even better is that it actually improves your skin with each use. Thanks to a blend of vitamins B3 and E, your hands stay soft and healthy the more you use it. Whether at home or in the office, it is the perfect way to keep your hands refreshed and germ-free throughout the day. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast-absorbing foam formula ✙ Improves skin with each use ✙ Includes vitamins B3 and E – Might be a little runny

6 Lemyn Organics Hand Sanitizer Lotion Lemyn Organics Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon Tired of harsh sanitizer lotions that claim to be moisturizing? This one has been tested by dermatologists and proven to be safe for even the most sensitive skin. It also brings a refreshing twist with its natural citrus scent that’s subtle but uplifting. The formula is USDA-certified sustainable with 97% organic ingredients and free from harmful chemicals. Despite being gentle on the skin, it’s still powerful enough to kill 99.9999% of germs in just a matter of seconds. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dermatologist tested ✙ Safe for sensitive skin ✙ USDA-certified sustainable – Takes a bit to dry completely

7 Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Sanitizer Lotion Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Sanitizer Lotion View on Amazon Glycerin is one of those underrated ingredients that really works wonders for your skin and it's a star player in this hand sanitizer lotion. It not only helps lock in moisture but also leaves your hands feeling soft with every use. Pair that with vitamin E and a powerful sanitizer, and you’ve got a hand lotion that does double duty—keeping germs at bay while making sure your hands stay hydrated and smooth. Plus, with Vaseline’s 150 years of skincare expertise, you know you're in good hands—literally! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-greasy formula ✙ Includes glycerin and vitamin E ✙ Compact and travel-friendly – Might be slightly sticky

FAQ

Q: Will a hand sanitizer lotion actually moisturize my hands or just dry them out like regular sanitizer?

A: Unlike traditional sanitizers which can leave your hands feeling like sandpaper, a good hand sanitizer lotion includes hydrating ingredients like glycerin, aloe, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, or vitamin E. These ingredients lock in moisture and prevent the dryness caused by high alcohol content. So not only do you get clean hands, but they’ll also feel soft and smooth after each use.

Q: Does hand sanitizer lotion absorb quickly or leave a greasy residue?

A: No one likes sticky hands and the best hand sanitizer lotions are specifically designed to be non-greasy and fast-absorbing. Many formulas use lightweight, water-based ingredients that absorb into the skin quickly, so you won’t be left with that tacky feeling. Instead. your hands will feel clean, soft, and ready to touch anything—without needing to wipe off any excess again and again.

Q: Can I still use hand sanitizer lotion without irritation if I have very sensitive skin?

A: Absolutely! Many hand sanitizer lotions are formulated with sensitive skin in mind, using ingredients that soothe rather than irritate. Look for options that are dermatologist-tested, contain naturally derived alcohol instead of synthetic, and are free from harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrances. Some even include calming ingredients like aloe or chamomile to help keep your skin comfortable despite frequent use.

Q: Q: Will the scent of hand sanitizer lotion be too overpowering like some other sanitizers?

A: One of the perks of using a hand sanitizer lotion is that they often come with a pleasant, subtle scent. Whether it’s a light citrus or soft floral, these scents are much more enjoyable compared to the harsh alcohol smell of regular sanitizers. Plus, they’re often made with natural fragrances, so you won’t smell like you’ve just doused yourself in rubbing alcohol.

Q: How effective is a hand sanitizer lotion when it comes to killing germs?

A: Don’t let the \"lotion\" part fool you—these products are just as effective at killing germs as traditional hand sanitizers. With 60% to 70% alcohol content (which is recommended by the CDC), they’re strong enough to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. So while your hands stay moisturized and comfortable, the sanitizer is still working hard to protect you from germs.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.