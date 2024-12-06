Our Favorite Creatine Gummies of 2024

Our Top Picks

Not many people realize this before joining a gym, but proper nutrition is key to reaping the benefits of your workouts. And that's exactly what creatine gummies can help you with. These little power-packed treats are an easy and delicious way to get your daily dose of creatine, a supplement beloved by fitness enthusiasts for its muscle-boosting benefits. We've reviewed a variety of creatine gummies on the market to bring you the best options below. Each product we shortlisted offers a high dose of creatine along with other beneficial ingredients. So, without further ado, let's go through each of them. Our top picks will have your muscles will thanking you.

1 Python Creatine Gummies Python Creatine Gummies View on Amazon This is by far our favorite pick of creatine gummies. These gummies offer a whopping 58,000 mg of creatine per serving, a powerful dose of this essential muscle-building compound. But that's not all—these gummies are also packed with other key ingredients like taurine, Alpha GPC, CoQ 10, magnesium, electrolytes, and vitamins. This unique blend of nutrients works together to enhance your muscle performance and support faster recovery after intense workouts. Not only are these gummies gluten-free and vegan, but they also come in a delicious natural orange flavor, making them a tasty treat for both athletes and regular gymgoers alike. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High dose of creatine ✙ Contains additional vitamins and electrolytes ✙ Gluten-free and vegan – Packaging lacks ingredients list

2 VIFSSG Creatine Gummies VIFSSG Creatine Gummies View on Amazon If 28 mg of creatine feels like overkill, these gummies are a great alternative. These creatine monohydrate gummies offer 5,000 g of creatine per serving, the ideal dose for both men and women. Apart from this, they also contain 200 mg of magnesium glycinate and 200 mg of L-threonate, two powerful ingredients that work together to support healthy muscle function and improve mental clarity. And thanks to their sugar-free formula, these gummies are a guilt-free way to get the nutrients your body needs. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sugar-free ✙ Contains magnesium glycinate and L-threonate for energy ✙ Manufactured in cGMP-certified facility – A bit too chewy

3 BEAST BITES Creatine Gummies BEAST BITES Creatine Gummies View on Amazon You'd think having gummies stick to your teeth is only inevitable when you eat them, but not with these ones. These creatine gummies come in an anti-sticking and anti-melt formula that completely removes the hassle of removing gummies from your teeth. In terms of ingredients, each gummy offers 5,000 grams of creatine monohydrate, which provides an easy and delicious way to improve your muscle strength and endurance. What's more, they are free from sugar and artificial colors, making them a healthier option than many other pre-workout supplements on the market. These low-calorie, vegan, and halal gummies are also made in the USA with high-quality ingredients, ensuring that you get the best possible product. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-sticking and anti-melt formula ✙ Low-calorie ✙ Vegan – Some customers found them too sweet

4 Happyummmm Creatine Gummies Happyummmm Creatine Gummies View on Amazon If budget is a little tight, this is another great, affordable option on our list. For just under $20, these gummies offer 5,000 mg of creatine monohydrate, which is designed to build muscle strength and increase energy levels. Plus, their easy-to-use chewable format makes them the perfect pre-workout supplement to take on the go. But these gummies aren't just functional; they're also delicious, with a sweet strawberry flavor that makes them a treat to take. With 90 gummies per bottle, you'll have plenty to last you through multiple workouts, and their affordable price point makes them a great value. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great value ✙ Vegan ✙ Easy-to-chew format – Tend to clump together over time

5 vidabotan Creatine Gummies vidabotan Creatine Gummies View on Amazon With the addition of L-taurine, vitamin B-12, betaine anhydrous, and alpha-GPC, these gummies are designed to help you reap the maximum benefits by increasing the efficacy of the creatine monohydrate. The creatine itself is 5,000 mg per serving, a powerful dosage. The gummies' blueberry flavor is delicious and makes taking your creatine a treat rather than a chore. Plus, they are sugar-free and vegan, perfect for people who have specific dietary needs or preferences. Lastly, these gummies are manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility for that extra peace of mind. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High potency formula ✙ 3rd party lab tested ✙ Sugar- and gluten-free – Stiff texture

6 VIFSSG Creatine Gummies VIFSSG Creatine Gummies View on Amazon Our favorite thing about these gummies is the addition of BCAAs, which perfectly complement the creatine. The BCAAs in the gummies help prevent muscle protein breakdown, whereas the 5000 mg of creatine supports muscle energy and high-intensity performance. Aside from all that, the gummies also contain collagen peptides for joint health, taurine for improved athletic performance, and B12 for energy metabolism. And the best part? These gummies are sugar-free and chewable, making them a convenient and tasty way to get all these benefits. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains BCAA and collagen peptides ✙ Easy to chew ✙ Provides muscle support and energy boost – Stevia may not suit everyone

7 Trupretty Creatine Gummies Trupretty Creatine Gummies View on Amazon Our final pick of the list, these creatine gummies offer a simple and convenient way to keep up with your creatine intake without getting into the hassle of powders and protein shakes. Each serving size of these delicious gummies offers up to 5,000 mg of creatine to support your muscle growth and overall performance, coupled with the maximum benefits of taurine and vitamin B6. Plus, having been made with organic ingredients and low in sugar, these gummies are a guilt-free way to fuel your workouts. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick absorption formula ✙ Contains taurine and vitamin B6 ✙ Organic ingredients – Gummies can harden over time

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between creating monohydrate and other forms of creatine?

A: Creatine monohydrate is the most common and well-researched form of creatine. It's proven to be effective and is usually the most affordable option. Other forms of creatine, like creatine HCL or creatine ethyl ester, are designed to be more easily absorbed or to reduce side effects like bloating. However, they often cost more and don't have as much scientific backing. Essentially, creatine monohydrate is the go-to for most people because it works well and is cost-effective, while other forms might offer slight benefits but come with a higher price tag and less research support.

Q: Is there any risk of creatine degradation in gummy form?

A: No, there’s no significant risk of creatine degrading in gummy form. Creatine in gummies is stable and retains its effectiveness throughout its shelf life, as long as you store them properly. Just keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. The gummy form actually helps protect the creatine from moisture and air, which can cause degradation in powdered form. So, as long as you follow the storage instructions, you can be confident that your creatine gummies will stay effective until you finish the bottle.

Q: Do creatine gummies need to be cycled?

A: No, creatine gummies don’t need to be cycled. Unlike some other supplements, you can take creatine consistently without taking breaks. Cycling means taking the supplement for a certain period, then stopping for a while before starting again. With creatine, including gummies, continuous use is perfectly fine and safe. Your muscles will keep benefiting from the steady supply of creatine, helping with strength, endurance, and recovery. Just stick to the recommended daily dosage, and you’re good to go without worrying about cycling on and off.

Q: Can I take creatine gummies during a workout?

A: Yes, you can take creatine gummies during a workout, but it’s not necessary. Creatine works by building up in your muscles over time, so the exact timing isn’t crucial. Most people take creatine before or after their workout to fit their routine. If you prefer taking it during your workout for convenience or to keep your energy levels up, that’s perfectly fine.

Q: What should I do if I miss a dose of creatine gummies?

A: If you miss a dose of creatine gummies, don’t worry—just take it as soon as you remember. If it’s almost time for your next dose, skip the missed one and continue with your regular schedule. There’s no need to double up or take extra to make up for the missed dose. Missing a dose occasionally won’t significantly impact your results, as creatine builds up in your muscles over time.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.