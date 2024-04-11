Our Honest Review of the Best Running Leggings of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you have been shopping for running leggings lately, you may have already realized that finding the perfect pair is like striking gold. You want comfort, support, a flattering fit, and maybe even a pocket or two for essentials. But there are many options out there! And this is why it becomes tough to know what will truly hold up in real life, whether you’re hitting the pavement or powering through a gym session.

So, we’ve put together my honest reviews of the best running leggings of 2024 to help you find your perfect match. They have all been tried and tested, with all their details laid out so you can make the right choice and get that workout in!

1 TCA Running Leggings TCA Running Leggings View on Amazon These running leggings are like your favorite pair of sneakers: dependable, lightweight, and breathable. They’re perfect for high-energy days, whether you’re out for a summer run or getting in a quick cardio session at the gym. The waist is snug but not tight, so you’re not constantly adjusting. However, pocket-wise, they’re a little limited, so if you carry more than a phone, you may need a backup plan. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and breathable ✙ Snug waist fit ✙ Moisture-wicking fabric – Limited pocket space

2 RONLIMO Running Leggings RONLIMO Running Leggings View on Amazon If you’re looking for running leggings that flatter while you move, then these are a great pick. They have a high-waisted fit that stays put and feels super comfortable—no tugging up mid-run. The stretch is spot-on, too, so you can go from running to stretching without feeling restricted. Just be mindful, as they can be a little see-through in super bright light. But overall, a solid choice for looking and feeling good on the go. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-waisted fit ✙ Stretchy and flexible ✙ Breathable fabric – Slightly see-through in bright light

3 SIPEIT Running Leggings SIPEIT Running Leggings View on Amazon If you’re rough on your running leggings, these are made to last. The fabric is tough but not too heavy, which makes them great for frequent runs or workouts. They feel supportive without being too tight, and they keep their shape and wash after wash. They don’t come in a huge range of colors, though, so you’re mostly sticking to the basics. But if durability is your first priority, these are worth a try. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super durable ✙ Supportive fit ✙ Holds shape well – Limited color options

4 CompressionZ Running Leggings CompressionZ Running Leggings View on Amazon Compression fans, this one’s for you. These running leggings are snug in all the right ways, providing solid support and recovery benefits, especially for long runs or tough workouts. They wick away sweat, and the pocket placement is actually functional without being bulky. But sometimes, the compression might feel a little too tight if you’re used to a looser fit. If you’re serious about support, though, these are a winner. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong compression ✙ Moisture-wicking fabric ✙ Functional pocket design – Fit might feel too tight

5 CRZ YOGA Running Leggings CRZ YOGA Running Leggings View on Amazon These running leggings are all about comfort. The fabric is so soft you’ll want to wear them all day, and they have pockets that are actually deep enough for your phone. They’re ideal for those easy runs or low-key days at home. But keep in mind that they’re not super supportive of high-impact workouts, so you will want to get them for lighter activities. But for casual runs or errands? They’re a dream. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super soft fabric ✙ Deep pockets ✙ Great for everyday wear – Limited support for intense workouts

6 THE GYM PEOPLE Running Leggings THE GYM PEOPLE Running Leggings View on Amazon These running leggings are the definition of comfortable, with a high waistband that doesn’t roll or pinch. They come in tons of colors, which is perfect if you like to switch up your style. They’re versatile for moderate workouts, but they don’t offer a ton of compression, so if you’re after firm support, you might want a different pair. But when it comes to comfort and color variety, they’re hard to beat. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable high waistband ✙ Color variety ✙ Great for casual wear – Minimal compression

7 BALEAF Running Leggings BALEAF Running Leggings View on Amazon Outdoor runners are bound to love these running leggings that feature quick-drying fabric and UV protection. The high-waisted fit stays in place, even on longer runs, so you’re not constantly pulling them up. They’re great for warm, sunny days when you want that extra layer of protection. The only downside is that sizing can be hit-or-miss, so double-check the size chart. Still, a great pick for workouts in the sun. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ UV protection ✙ Quick-drying fabric ✙ Secure high-waisted fit – Sizing can be inconsistent

FAQ

Q: How should running leggings fit for best performance?

A: Running leggings should fit snugly but not restrictively. They should feel like a second skin, with a waistband that stays in place without digging in. Look for enough stretch to move comfortably but not so loose that they shift or bunch up during runs. A good fit ensures the leggings provide support, reduce chafing, and move with you. Ideally, you should feel supported but able to move freely, whether running, stretching, or squatting.

Q: Are running leggings suitable for other types of workouts?

A: Absolutely! Many running leggings work well for a variety of activities, from yoga to cycling and strength training. Just make sure they offer the right amount of stretch and support for the specific workout. For high-impact or intense training, you may prefer leggings with more compression. Meanwhile, lighter activities like yoga or pilates may benefit from softer, stretchier fabrics that prioritize flexibility over compression.

Q: What’s the best way to care for running leggings?

A: To keep running leggings in top shape, wash them in cold water, inside out, and avoid fabric softeners. Air drying is best to prevent shrinkage and maintain the elasticity of the fabric. Avoid high heat, as it can damage stretchy fibers. Also, keep leggings separate from rough items to avoid pilling. Proper care will help your leggings retain their color, shape, and performance, ensuring they stay comfortable and look good over time.

Q: Do running leggings need pockets?

A: While pockets aren’t essential, they can be super convenient for carrying essentials like your phone, keys, or a card. Look for secure, well-placed pockets that won’t add bulk or affect the fit. For shorter runs or gym workouts, pockets might not be a priority. But for outdoor or long-distance runs, having a place for small essentials can be a game-changer.

Q: How important is compression in running leggings?

A: Compression can be helpful, but it’s a personal preference. Compression leggings offer added support, which can aid in muscle recovery and reduce fatigue during long or high-impact workouts. They’re especially great for serious runners or those doing intense cardio. If you’re into lower-impact workouts or just prefer a more relaxed fit, lighter compression or none at all might feel more comfortable. Choose based on what feels best for your activity level and comfort.

