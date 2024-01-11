Reviewing the Best Olive Oils For Health

Our Top Picks

Olive oil has been cherished for thousands of years, both for its health benefits and impeccable flavor. Many people don’t realize it’s packed with antioxidants and healthy fats that support heart health, reduce inflammation, and even boost cognitive function. As olive oil becomes a staple in households worldwide, countless brands have begun producing and selling it. That’s why it’s so important to know which ones are genuinely pure and offer the oil’s full benefits. We’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the seven best olive oils for health, so you can easily choose the perfect one for your pantry.

1 A ATLAS OLIVE OILS Olive Oil for Health A ATLAS OLIVE OILS Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Imagine a morning drizzle of olive oil that’s filled with antioxidants to support your immune system all day long. The polyphenols in this olive oil don’t just add flavor—they enter your body and fight against the oxidative stress you face daily. But that doesn't mean this oil lacks flavor. On the contrary, these olives are grown under the Moroccan sun and feature a rich, fruity taste that will tantalize your taste buds. So, whether you're drizzling it over salads or sautéing your favorite vegetables, this olive oil adds a delicious flavor while helping protect you from the health risks of traditional cooking oils. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rich in polyphenols ✙ High antioxidant power ✙ Sustainably sourced – Taste is milder than some would prefer

2 Desert Miracle Olive Oil for Health Desert Miracle Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Fats that keep your heart healthy are essential for vitality, especially if you're thinking about your health in the long term. But don't worry; let us introduce you to this olive oil, made specifically to keep your heart in good condition. It comes to you from the mountains of Morocco, where olives ripen under the warm desert sun all day long. Cold-pressed to preserve its natural goodness, this oil is packed with healthy fats that will keep you in steady shape, so you don’t have to worry about your diet too much. Drizzle it, fry it, or bake delicious treats with it—this olive oil can do it all while keeping your health in check! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good for cardiovascular health ✙ Ideal for baking ✙ Cold pressed for freshness – Bottle neck may be too long to fit in the pantry

3 LES TERROIRS DE MARRAKECH Olive Oil for Health LES TERROIRS DE MARRAKECH Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Rich antioxidants are much needed for immune support, and it's usually medicine that does the trick for most people. But with this olive oil, you'll have something better and more natural to support your immune system over time. Sourced from ancient olive trees, this golden elixir is a testament to centuries of tradition and nature's bounty. Each drop encapsulates the rich flavors and health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Not to mention, it's completely chemical-free and helps with cholesterol and diabetes. So, a bit of this olive oil daily might even keep the doctor away! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Supports immune system ✙ Helps with cholesterol ✙ 100% chemical free – There may be slight leakage around the seal

4 VIRGEEN Olive Oil for Health VIRGEEN Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Eating healthy doesn't have to be a joyless experience, especially when you have this polyphenol-rich olive oil from Italy. The buttery flavor brings out the best in everyday foods and naturally enhances meals while keeping them light and delicious. This way, salads and healthy bowls won’t be bland anymore. It's not just a culinary delight, though—it's also a healthy alternative to traditional oils used for cooking, so you can use it in everything from simple salads to gourmet meals. This olive oil is a health hack that not only adds flavor to your meals but also saves you money at the gym! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sourced from italy ✙ 100% Unrefined ✙ Non-GMO – Price is higher than others

5 Pompeian Olive Oil for Health Pompeian Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Do you have a sensitive stomach and struggle to find oils that don’t irritate it? This Pompeian olive oil’s delicate flavor and gentle nature make it a favorite among those with digestive issues. It's naturally gluten-free and non-allergenic, so it minimizes acidity and reduces irritation. It has a naturally smooth texture, so it's ideal for sautéing and stir-frying your favorite meals to keep them light yet flavorful. Plus, it's certified for authenticity by the North American Olive Oil Association, so you know you're getting the real deal! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smooth and mild flavor ✙ Naturally gluten-free ✙ Non-allergenic – Mild taste limits use for dressings

6 Garisar Olive Oil for Health Garisar Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Cognitive health is just as important, if not more important, than any other aspect of wellness, and one thing that supports it is the polyphenols in this olive oil. A daily drizzle of this can be a thoughtful addition to improve mental clarity and focus. The Arbequina olives used to make this oil are early-harvested for higher polyphenol content and a vibrant color, giving the oil a uniquely rich taste with delicate hints of nuts and fruit. After that, it’s cold-pressed to preserve its freshness and nutritional benefits without using any chemical additives. And the best part is that it has a very low acidity of just 0.2%, which makes it smoother and gentler on your stomach. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Improves cognitive health ✙ Organic and hand-picked ✙ Earliest harvest – Taste might be a bit strong for some

7 Graza Olive Oil for Health Graza Olive Oil for Health View on Amazon Sometimes you need just a light drizzle, other times, you're in the mood for a heavy sizzle. This olive oil variety pack makes it easy to choose the right amount for every cooking style, with one bottle designed for drizzling over salads and bread, and another made for high-heat cooking. The flavor is pure, clean, and subtly fruity, which adds richness to everything from fresh pasta to roasted veggies. The drizzle bottle lets you pour just the right amount, while the sizzle bottle is perfect for getting that beautiful sear, all without leaving any oily residue. Plus, both of the bottles are super sturdy and make pouring completely mess-free! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient variety pack ✙ Rich flavor profile ✙ High-quality olive oil – Has a hint of bitterness at the end

Q: What makes early-harvest olive oil healthier?

A: Early-harvest olive oil is made from olives picked before they’re fully ripe, which means they’re packed with more nutrients and antioxidants, like polyphenols, than fully ripe olives. These antioxidants are known for their anti-inflammatory and heart-health benefits. Plus, early-harvest oil typically has a fresher, more robust flavor with a slight peppery kick, thanks to its higher polyphenol content.

Q: How can I tell if an olive oil is truly extra virgin and pure?

A: True extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the highest grade, made through a cold-pressing process that preserves natural flavors and nutrients without chemicals or heat. To check if an oil is authentic EVOO, look for terms like \"cold-pressed,\" \"first pressing,\" and \"certified extra virgin\" on the label. An authentic EVOO will typically have a green-gold color, a fruity aroma, and a peppery taste.

Q: What is the best way to store olive oil to keep it fresh?

A: Olive oil is sensitive to light, heat, and air, so it’s best to store it in a cool, dark place, like a pantry or cabinet away from your stove. Choose a container made of dark glass, metal, or tin, as these materials protect the oil from light exposure. Always seal the bottle tightly to avoid air exposure, which can cause the oil to go rancid.

Q: Is olive oil beneficial for skin and hair?

A: Yes, olive oil is wonderful for both skin and hair! It’s packed with vitamins E and K, which are nourishing and hydrating. Olive oil’s antioxidants help fight signs of aging, and its hydrating properties can be great for dry or irritated skin. You can use a small amount on your face as a natural moisturizer or add a few drops to your bath. For hair, olive oil helps add shine and moisture, especially if you have dry or damaged hair.

Q: How do different types of olives impact the health benefits of olive oil?

A: Different olives bring unique flavors and health benefits to olive oil. For instance, Arbequina olives are known for their mild, fruity taste, while Picual olives have a robust, peppery flavor with higher polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants. The climate and region where the olives are grown also affect their nutrient content. Generally, oils made from a single olive variety have distinct health properties, but blended oils can offer a balanced mix of nutrients.

