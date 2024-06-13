The 7 Best Greens Powders on Amazon in 2024

Our Top Picks

As our lives get increasingly hectic, it's only natural to struggle with keeping healthy, including maintaining your vegetable intake. In such cases, greens powders provide a convenient way to get your daily dose of vegetables and fruits without wasting too much time. We've reviewed a range of greens powders on the market to help you find the perfect one. Each option on our list comes with diverse benefits, whether you like flavored or non-flavored options or are looking for the additional benefit of improved digestion. So, without further ado, let's go through each option in more detail.

1 KOS Greens Powder KOS Greens Powder View on Amazon First up on our list is this green powder, which offers a range of benefits to promote overall wellbeing. Being a true superfood, the powder is packed with all the nutrients your body needs, along with a USDA certification for that extra peace of mind. The rich green-blue hue of the nutritious algae makes it easy to see the purity of this non-irradiated powder. Each serving offers a plant-based protein source that's rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. Additionally, the supplement has a natural taste with no artificial sweeteners or flavors. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ USDA-certified ✙ No artificial flavors ✙ Digestion and immunity support – Strong smell

2 Jacked Factory Greens Powder Jacked Factory Greens Powder View on Amazon Our top pick offers a bunch of benefits, but personally, we're not quite sold on the natural taste. Fortunately, this greens powder comes with a delicious lime flavor that makes it easier to incorporate into the routine. Apart from the taste, the powder is also packed with a variety of organic greens like spirulina, wheatgrass, and barley grass. But that's not all; it also contains green tea extract, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to support overall gut health. Plus, it's keto-friendly, making it a great choice for anyone following a low-carb lifestyle. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Delicious lime flavor ✙ Variety of greens and probiotics ✙ Keto-friendly – Causes slight bloating at first

3 Amazing Grass Greens Powder Amazing Grass Greens Powder View on Amazon This greens powder caught our eye due to the sheer number of positive reviews online. The powder contains organic spirulina, chlorella, and beet root powder to provide a powerful dose of nutrients and antioxidants to help you feel your best. But that's not all—this powder also features digestive enzymes and probiotics to support healthy digestion and a strong immune system. Each serving of this powder offers two full servings of fruit and vegetables that your body needs. Also, the powder is certified organic by CCOF, sugar-free, gluten-free, plant-based, kosher, and non-GMO. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Certified organic ✙ Offers two full servings of fruits and vegetables ✙ Contains digestive enzymes – Slightly gritty texture

4 Purely Inspired Greens Powder Purely Inspired Greens Powder View on Amazon This is another highly popular greens powder containing 39 superfoods, including spirulina and chlorella, 18 vitamins and minerals, and 110 million CFU of probiotics. The powder is really a jack of all trades in terms of boosting your health. We're also big fans of the inclusion of 250 percent of the daily value of biotin in this product, which works to improve the skin. The powder is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO, making it suitable for a variety of diet preferences and lifestyles. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains biotin ✙ Vegan and gluten ✙ USDA organic – Has a slight aftertaste

5 Kiala Nutrition Greens Powder Kiala Nutrition Greens Powder View on Amazon If the thought of adding a greens drink to your daily routine is off-putting, you'll be happy to know that this greens powder comes in a delightful slush flavor that makes it really easy to add to your diet. The premium ingredients in the powder, such as spirulina, chlorella, and wheatgrass, are intended to target bloating relief, gut health, and skin care. Additionally, the formula heavily focuses on improving women's health and wellbeing. It is specifically formulated to address the unique needs of women and provides essential nutrients that support optimal hormonal balance and digestive function. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Delightful watermelon slush flavor ✙ Promotes hormonal balance ✙ Reduces bloating – Some customers found it excessively sweet

6 NATURELO Greens Powder NATURELO Greens Powder View on Amazon If you want a great-tasting greens powder without the excessive sweetness, this is one to get. This powder comes in a wild berry flavor with no artificial sugars. Additionally, unlike other options, this powder uses a unique herbal blend, containing green tea, gingko, echinacea, ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and more, which makes it a true superfood. In terms of greens, the powder uses spirulina, barley grass, alfalfa, wheat grass, chlorella, kale, spinach, and broccoli, and fruits like acai, blueberry, and goji berries. All of these incredible ingredients work to support healthy aging, immunity, energy, and balancing cortisol levels. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Wild berry flavor ✙ Contains herbal blend ✙ Improves cortisol levels – Takes time to dissolve

7 Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Mango Powder Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Mango Powder View on Amazon This delicious mango-flavored greens powder can help you start your day in an infinitely more enjoyable manner. It has a subtle yet enjoyable flavor that'll make you forget that you're drinking greens. This powder is packed with over 30 ingredients, including probiotics, digestive enzymes, and superfoods like spirulina and chlorella, that promote good gut health. It's also great for people who frequently struggle with bloating, thanks to th digestive enzymes. This means you get to enjoy your favorite foods without worrying about unwanted consequences later. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Mango flavor ✙ More than 30 ingredients ✙ Relieves bloating – Leaves slight residue

FAQ

Q: When is the best time to take a greens powder?

A: The best time to take a greens powder is typically in the morning. Starting your day with greens powder can boost your energy and provide essential nutrients right away. Mixing it with water, a smoothie, or juice can be a refreshing start to your day. Some people also take it before meals to aid digestion or as an afternoon pick-me-up. The key is consistency, so find a time that fits your routine.

Q: Can a greens powder replace my daily intake of fruits and vegetables?

A: No, a greens powder cannot fully replace your daily intake of fruits and vegetables. While greens powders provide a convenient way to boost your nutrient intake, they lack the fiber and variety of nutrients found in whole fruits and vegetables. Whole foods offer a range of benefits, including fiber for digestion and antioxidants for overall health, that powders can't match. It's best to use them alongside a balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh produce.

Q: Can a greens powder support detoxification?

A: Yes, a greens powder can support detoxification. Many greens powders contain ingredients like chlorella, spirulina, and various leafy greens, which are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that help the body’s natural detox processes. These ingredients can aid in removing toxins from the body, supporting liver function, and promoting overall health. However, it's important to remember that greens powder is just one part of a healthy lifestyle. Drinking plenty of water, eating a balanced diet, and getting regular exercise are also crucial for effective detoxification.

Q: Can I bake or cook with a greens powder?

A: Yes, you can bake or cook with greens powder. Adding it to recipes like smoothies, soups, muffins, or pancakes can be an easy way to boost your nutrient intake. However, high heat can reduce the potency of some nutrients in the greens powder. To get the most benefits, consider adding it to recipes that don't require cooking or stir it into dishes after they’ve been cooked. This way, you preserve more of the nutrients.

Q: Can a greens powder complement a vegan diet?

A: Yes, a greens powder can complement a vegan diet very well. It provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that might be harder to get from a plant-based diet alone. Greens powders often include nutrient-dense ingredients like spirulina, chlorella, and various leafy greens, which help fill nutritional gaps. They can boost your overall nutrient intake and support your energy levels. Just make sure the greens powder is vegan-friendly, as some may contain non-vegan ingredients.

