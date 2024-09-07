The 7 Best Melatonin Supplements on Amazon in 2024

Our Top Picks

If you've ever stared at the ceiling, tossing and turning as the hours tick by, you know how frustrating sleepless nights can be. But you don't have to rely on addictive, harmful sleeping pills. Instead, consider a natural solution: melatonin supplements. Melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland, regulates your sleep-wake cycle. In this guide, we'll explore the top melatonin supplements on Amazon, based on their benefits and unique features to help you find the perfect fit for your sleep needs. Let's get to it right away.

1 Keto Vitals Melatonin Supplement Keto Vitals Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon This melatonin supplement is our first product because it offers a comprehensive solution for both hydration and sleep improvement. This fast-acting sleep blend combines 3mg of melatonin with GABA, L-theanine, and ashwagandha to help you fall into a deeper, uninterrupted sleep. Whether you're following a ketogenic, Atkins, or low-carb diet, these electrolyte packets are designed to suit your lifestyle. This melatonin supplement is packed with essential electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium, and helps your body maintain electrolyte balance. The elderberry flavor is a delightful touch, making water more enjoyable without being overly sweet or leaving an unpleasant aftertaste. Plus, it dissolves smoothly, so you won't encounter clumps or dry pockets while drinking. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Helps improve sleep quality ✙ Keto-friendly with zero carbs and calories ✙ Delicious elderberry flavor – Limited flavor options in larger containers

2 Jacked Factory Melatonin Supplement Jacked Factory Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon The second product on our list is a powerhouse supplement designed to support both muscle recovery and deep sleep. Formulated with science-backed ingredients like tart cherry, ashwagandha, melatonin, and L-theanine, this melatonin supplement helps reduce restlessness and ensures you wake up refreshed. This supplement is also suitable for those looking to build hard, lean muscle. By promoting better sleep quality, Build PM enhances your body's ability to recover post-workout, leading to strength gains and improved endurance. Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility, you can trust that this product is produced under strict quality control standards, ensuring its purity and potency. Free from harsh chemicals, fillers, and artificial food dyes, it’s a clean choice for those serious about their fitness and health. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enhances post-workout muscle recovery ✙ Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility ✙ Contains science-backed ingredients – May cause drowsiness

3 S RAW SCIENCE Melatonin Supplement S RAW SCIENCE Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon This melatonin supplement made it to the third spot on our list as it is packed with 10mg of melatonin alongside a blend of calming ingredients such as ashwagandha, chamomile, lemon balm, and magnesium. We love how this vegan-friendly supplement is meticulously designed for adults, offering an easy-to-adjust dosage ranging from 5mg to 20mg, catering to your specific needs. Unlike many high-dose sleep aids, this product harnesses the power of a synergistic blend, ensuring you achieve the desired effects without the risk of overdose. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains a high dose of melatonin ✙ Vegan-friendly and easy to adjust dosage ✙ Combines multiple natural sleep enhancers – Tends to bring vivid dreams

4 Natrol Melatonin Supplement Natrol Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon Our next recommendation offers great value for money, as each bottle contains 140 strawberry-flavored gummies, providing a generous 70-day supply. This melatonin supplement is vegetarian, gelatin-free, and non-GMO, ensuring clean ingredients without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or synthetic dyes. Our favorite feature of these pectin-based gummies is that it is less sticky and easier to chew compared to standard gelatin gummies. Simply consume two gummies 30 minutes before bedtime, and you'll be on your way to a better night's sleep. Although some users may find that the gummies take closer to 45 minutes to work, adjusting the timing can help achieve optimal results. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegetarian ✙ gelatin-free ✙ and non-GMO ✙ Clean and high-quality ingredients ✙ Provides a 70-day supply – Requires adjustment in timing for optimal effectiveness

5 NOW Melatonin Supplement NOW Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon Our next melatonin supplement acts as a free radical scavenger, naturally produced in the pineal gland, and is present in high amounts in the gastrointestinal tract. This makes it a great choice not only for sleep support but also for promoting gastrointestinal health. We appreciate that NOW Supplements Melatonin is involved in various biological functions, including the regulation of normal sleep/wake cycles and the immune system. Packaged by a family-owned company in the USA, this product is GMP quality assured, ensuring every aspect of the manufacturing process meets high standards of stability, potency, and formulation. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ GMP quality assured ✙ Involves gastrointestinal support ✙ Supports healthy sleep cycles – Packaging quality could be improved

6 Pure Encapsulations Melatonin Supplement Pure Encapsulations Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon This one’s a high-quality supplement designed to facilitate restful sleep in the most natural possible way. Each capsule contains 3mg of melatonin, which helps regulate the body's sleep and wake cycle by supporting the natural functioning of the pineal gland. We highly recommend this product for its premium ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers and its manufacturing process. The capsules are small and easy to swallow, making them convenient to take before bedtime. Pure Encapsulations ensures that their products are free from common allergens, artificial ingredients, and GMOs, providing a clean and reliable sleep aid. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Supports natural functioning of pineal gland ✙ Made with premium ingredients ✙ Small and easy-to-swallow capsules – More expensive than some other brands

7 OLLY Melatonin Supplement OLLY Melatonin Supplement View on Amazon On the seventh and last spot, we bring you this delicious and effective sleep aid that combines 3mg of melatonin with L-theanine and calming botanicals like chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm. We love that these sleep gummies come in a naturally flavored Blackberry Zen with a fresh hint of mint. They are free from artificial colors, flavors, and gluten, making them a clean and enjoyable option for those seeking occasional sleep support. Simply chew two gummies 30 minutes before bed, and no food or water is needed. One of the standout features of OLLY Sleep Gummies is their non-habit forming, drug-free formula. However, it's important to note that these gummies can melt if exposed to heat or sunlight, so careful storage and timely delivery tracking are essential. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Blackberry Zen and mint flavor ✙ Free from artificial colors ✙ flavors ✙ and gluten ✙ Convenient gummy form – Requires careful storage

FAQ

Q: Can melatonin supplements help with seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

A: Yes, melatonin supplements can benefit individuals suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a type of depression that occurs at certain times of the year, typically in the winter when daylight hours are shorter. Melatonin, being a key regulator of the sleep-wake cycle, can help in adjusting the circadian rhythm disrupted by the change in daylight. Studies suggest that taking melatonin in the late afternoon or early evening can help alleviate symptoms of SAD by improving sleep quality and mood, thereby counteracting the effects of reduced sunlight exposure.

Q: How does melatonin interact with other medications or supplements?

A: Melatonin can interact with various medications and supplements, affecting their efficacy or causing adverse effects. For instance, melatonin may enhance the sedative effects of medications such as benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and alcohol, leading to increased drowsiness or coordination issues. Conversely, it can reduce the effectiveness of blood pressure medications and certain anticoagulants. If you are on immunosuppressive drugs, melatonin might interfere with their action since it has immune-boosting properties. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting melatonin if you are taking other medications or supplements to ensure safety and compatibility.

Q: Is there a difference between synthetic melatonin and natural melatonin supplements?

A: Yes, there is a difference between synthetic melatonin and natural melatonin supplements. Synthetic melatonin is chemically manufactured in a lab, ensuring consistency in dosage and purity. It is considered safe and effective for regulating sleep patterns. On the other hand, natural melatonin is typically derived from the pineal glands of animals. Due to potential contamination and the risk of transmitting animal diseases, natural melatonin is less commonly used and generally not recommended. Most melatonin supplements on the market today are synthetic, providing a reliable and safe option for consumers.

Q: Can melatonin supplements improve immune function?

A: Melatonin has been shown to have immune-modulating properties, which means it can enhance or suppress immune function depending on the body's needs. It acts as an antioxidant, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, which are critical factors in maintaining a healthy immune system. Additionally, melatonin can influence the production and activity of various immune cells such as T cells, B cells, and macrophages. While melatonin supplements primarily target sleep regulation, their potential to improve immune function is an added benefit, particularly for those with compromised immunity or chronic inflammatory conditions.

Q: Are there any long-term effects of using melatonin supplements?

A: The long-term effects of melatonin supplements are still being studied, but current research suggests that melatonin is generally safe for extended use when taken at appropriate dosages. Unlike many prescription sleep aids, melatonin is non-habit forming and does not cause dependence or withdrawal symptoms. Some studies indicate that long-term use of melatonin can help maintain its effectiveness in improving sleep quality and regulating circadian rhythms. However, it is essential to monitor any changes in health and consult with a healthcare provider to ensure continued safety, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.