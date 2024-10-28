The 7 Best Weight Gain Supplements

Our Top Picks

If you're thinking about prioritizing your health, gaining weight can be a crucial step in your journey. Whether you're aiming to build muscle, boost athletic performance, or are simply sick of being underweight, weight gain supplements can help you reach your goals more effectively. Think of them as a steady handrail guiding you across to your target weight. In this guide, we'll highlight the seven best supplements, breaking down their specific benefits and how they can help you achieve a healthy lifestyle. So, sit back, relax and explore our top picks to find the supplement that suits your needs and get your bulking journey off to the right start.

1 NAKED Weight Gain Supplement NAKED Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon If you’re following a strictly plant-based diet, finding the right weight gain supplement can be quite difficult. That’s why this vegan weight gain supplement is designed to give you all the essential nutrients and calories without any ingredients that use or harm animals. With just three simple ingredients—pea protein, organic rice protein, and organic tapioca maltodextrin—you’ll get a clean blend that contains enough calories and protein to achieve your ideal weight. Each serving gives you exactly 50g of protein and over 1,200 calories, and because it's unflavored, you can customize the taste to your liking by adding fruits or greens and blending it all into a yummy shake! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vegan friendly ✙ Free from artificial ingredients ✙ Gluten and soy free – The taste is not very appealing

2 One Sol Weight Gain Supplement One Sol Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon A good weight gain supplement doesn’t just help you pack on weight; it also nourishes your muscles with the right balance of protein and carbohydrates to increase lean muscle mass. That’s where this weight gain supplement comes in. Creatine plays a crucial role in fueling muscle growth and improving recovery times, which is essential when you’re trying to gain weight. And since creatine is naturally found in limited amounts, mostly in red meat, taking this supplement gives you what your muscles need to grow consistently without having to load up on pounds of meat every day. This supplement also provides additional benefits such as reducing lactic acid buildup, promoting bone health, and keeping your brain sharp! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Increases lean muscle mass ✙ Reduces recovery time ✙ Improves bone health – Doesn't come with a scooper

3 VH Nutrition Weight Gain Supplement VH Nutrition Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon If you struggle to eat more food due to a low appetite but still want to achieve your goal weight, these supplements can be your secret weapon. They include ingredients that help stimulate your appetite, including ginger root and alfalfa, so you can reach your calorie targets without force-feeding yourself all day. Whether you're aiming to build muscle or reach a healthier weight, taking these supplements can be a healthy way to reach your goals without the discomfort of eating when you don't really want to. And remember, consistency is key, so taking these supplements with a balanced diet and exercise routine will give you the best results. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Increases appetite ✙ Suitable for men and women ✙ Allergen free – May take time to work

4 Dymatize Weight Gain Supplement Dymatize Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon Do you ever wish you could get all the extra calories and nutrients you need without having to plan six large meals a day? Well, you're in luck, because this weight gain supplement makes bulking up easier by letting you squeeze in those extra calories into a quick morning or post-gym shake. You get 1,280 calories and 245g of carbs with each serving, which is perfect if you’ve got a fast metabolism or just generally struggle to gain weight. It also supports your muscles throughout the day using 52g of protein from a blend of fast and slow-digesting types. And you don’t have to worry about feeling sore or tired because the included 10.7g of BCAAs work hard to boost recovery and growth so you can keep hitting the gym daily! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High calorie content ✙ Rich in BCAAs ✙ Easy to mix – May leave a few clumps even after mixing

5 Optimum Nutrition Weight Gain Supplement Optimum Nutrition Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon When pushing your body to its limits, it’s important to stay healthy and not get sidelined by illnesses in the middle of your journey. That's why this weight gain supplement includes ingredients like Vitamin C and Zinc that work together to protect your body from free radicals and keep your immune system strong, especially when you're in intense training phases or working to gain weight. On top of that, each serving gives you over 1,200 calories, with 50 grams of blended protein and 250 grams of carbohydrates. This provides all the nutrition your muscles need to grow and recover consistently. And if you get bored with tasting the same thing every day, this supplement is easy to customize with your favorite add-ons like fruits, nuts, or peanut butter for a delicious, calorie-dense shake that keeps you going all day! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes vitamins and minerals ✙ Provides immune support ✙ High in protein – Higher caffeine content than others

6 MuscleMeds Weight Gain Supplement MuscleMeds Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon If eating large meals leaves you feeling bloated and uncomfortable all day, we suggest you consider this weight gain supplement over any others on this list. It comes with added digestive enzymes that help your body break down proteins and carbs efficiently as it works throughout the digestive tract. It also includes ingredients like ginger root, fennel seed, and licorice root. These work together to relax stomach muscles for long enough to let you consume larger meals without any discomfort. On top of all this, this supplement has additional benefits like increasing hunger and delaying the feeling of fullness, which allows you to eat even more food comfortably! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes digestive enzymes ✙ Improves digestion ✙ Made with save ingredients – Pills can be difficult to swallow for some

7 BOOST Weight Gain Supplement BOOST Weight Gain Supplement View on Amazon If you’re always busy and on the go, you probably don't have time for any scooping, measuring, or mixing, especially in the morning. And that's exactly why this weight gain supplement comes in a convenient liquid form that's pre-measured and ready to drink right out of the carton! This way, you can get 530 nutrient-dense calories and 22 grams of protein in just one drink to keep your muscles strong and your energy levels up all day long. Plus, the additional vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, zinc, and calcium, work wonders for your immunity and bone health. And if you ever have some extra time on your hands, you can even mix it into a smoothie or drink it over ice if you prefer a lighter texture. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pre-measured for convenience ✙ Pack of 24 ✙ Can be added to smoothies – Consistency is a bit thick

FAQ

Q: What key ingredients should I look for in a weight gain supplement?

A: When choosing a weight gain supplement, look for a combination of high-quality protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle, so ingredients like whey protein, casein, or plant-based proteins such as pea or rice protein are ideal. Carbohydrates provide the extra calories needed for weight gain, so look for complex carb sources like oats or sweet potato powder, which offer sustained energy. Healthy fats like MCT oil or flaxseed can help increase your calorie intake without overloading on sugar.

Q: Are weight gain supplements safe to take every day?

A: Yes, weight gain supplements are generally safe to take every day, as long as they’re used correctly and as part of a balanced diet. The key is to follow the serving recommendations provided by the manufacturer and to not rely on supplements as your sole source of nutrition. These products are meant to complement your daily meals, not replace them. Overuse or relying solely on supplements can lead to nutrient imbalances or unnecessary weight gain.

Q: How do weight gain supplements differ from regular protein powders?

A: While protein powders are mainly designed to boost your protein intake and support muscle repair and growth, weight gain supplements go further by including higher amounts of carbohydrates and fats to significantly increase your calorie intake.They’re ideal for those who struggle to consume enough calories through regular meals alone.

Q: Are there side effects to taking weight gain supplements?

A: Weight gain supplements can be beneficial, but they may come with side effects, especially if not taken as directed. Common issues include digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, or an upset stomach due to the higher calorie and carbohydrate content. Some formulas use ingredients like creatine or maltodextrin, which may cause water retention or blood sugar spikes, particularly if you have diabetes or insulin sensitivity. Additionally, consuming more calories than your body needs can lead to unwanted fat gain instead of muscle mass. Always follow the recommended dosage, and choose supplements with clean, natural ingredients to minimize any adverse effects.

Q: What should I consider if I have allergies or food sensitivities?

A: If you have allergies or food sensitivities, it's crucial to check the ingredient list and labels of weight gain supplements. Look for common allergens like dairy, soy, gluten, nuts, and eggs, which are often used as protein sources or fillers. Consider choosing supplements labeled as “allergen-free” or those that specifically cater to your needs, such as vegan, gluten-free, or soy-free options. Additionally, be cautious with artificial additives or sweeteners, as these can sometimes trigger sensitivities.

