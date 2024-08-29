The Best Catnip Tea of 2024

Our Top Picks

Catnip is a herb that cats love, but did you know that it's also great for humans? Catnip tea is famous for its relaxing properties. If you need to unwind after a busy day, want a natural way to reduce stress, or are just interested in trying something new, this guide will help you find the best catnip tea on the market.

1 Health Embassy Catnip Tea Health Embassy Catnip Tea View on Amazon Find a new way to destress and relax with this catnip tea, made from pure catnip leaves. It is made from fresh leaves without any added chemicals. You can enjoy it as a calming tea or use it as a natural way to relieve stress. The 100g bag provides plenty of tea, giving you excellent value for what you spend. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% natural ingredients ✙ Versatile herbal benefits ✙ Can be mixed with other herbs – Limited packaging size

2 MagJo Naturals Catnip Tea MagJo Naturals Catnip Tea View on Amazon Tired of restocking catnip and overpaying each time? This bulk bag of affordable catnip tea is perfect for you. It is sourced straight from farms, so freshness and top quality is guaranteed. It has a natural minty flavor and smell with no added chemicals or additives. Plus, the resealable bag helps keep it fresh for a longer time. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Farm fresh quality ✙ Bulk 1-pound bag ✙ Resealable and foil lined packaging – May be a bit too minty for cats

3 Terravita Catnip Tea Terravita Catnip Tea View on Amazon Avoid the stress of dealing with loose catnip and the cleanup afterward by using these convenient catnip tea bags. Each tea bag provides a soothing herbal drink made from high-quality catnip leaves and is packaged carefully to preserve freshness. Unlike other herbal teas, this catnip tea is caffeine-free and can even offer digestive benefits and mild sedative effects. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Calming herbal tea blend ✙ 50 tea bags included ✙ Natural and organic ingredients – Mild flavor profile

4 Herba Organica Catnip Tea Herba Organica Catnip Tea View on Amazon Do you find the taste of regular tea boring and bland? Try this catnip tea for a fresh, minty flavor like you’ve never tasted before. This 100g pack has dried catnip that is free from additives and chemicals. It is fresh and high-quality, perfect for making tea. The catnip offers calming effects and has a mild, soothing taste. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-GMO ingredients ✙ Versatile herbal tea ✙ Hand-blended and packaged – Limited packaging options

FAQ

Q: What are the health benefits of Catnip Tea?

A: Catnip Tea is known for its calming effects, aiding with anxiety and insomnia. It also helps with digestive issues and can relieve headaches.

Q: Is Catnip Tea safe for children?

A: Yes, Catnip Tea is generally safe for children in small amounts. It can help soothe colic and digestive discomfort, but always consult with a pediatrician first.

Q: How often can I drink Catnip Tea?

A: You can enjoy Catnip Tea up to three times a day. It’s best consumed before bedtime or when you need to unwind, thanks to its relaxing properties.

Q: Can I drink Catnip Tea during pregnancy?

A: It’s advised to avoid Catnip Tea during pregnancy. Its muscle-relaxing effects could potentially stimulate uterine contractions, so consult your healthcare provider for alternatives.

Q: Does Catnip Tea interact with medications?

A: Catnip Tea may interact with sedatives or medications that cause drowsiness. If you’re on any medication, it’s best to consult your doctor before adding Catnip Tea to your routine.

