The Best Cortisol Supplements We’ve Reviewed in 2024

Our Top Picks

Stressful days have you feeling like a tightly wound spring ready to pop? You're not alone. In our fast-paced world, it's no surprise that your cortisol levels might need a friendly nudge back to balance. Fortunately, cortisol supplements can be incredibly useful in your fight against anxiety and stress. We've scoured the market, scrutinizing countless options, to bring you a curated list of top-notch cortisol supplements. These supplements have been evaluated for their potency, purity, and, of course, their effectiveness in keeping those pesky cortisol levels in check. So, without further, let's dive in to our comparison.

1 Eu Natural Vitality Cortisol Supplement Eu Natural Vitality Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Our list begins with this cortisol supplement designed specifically for those having a tough time at work. This supplement uses a clinically-researched, unique blend of natural ingredients, such as ashwagandha, rhodiola, L-tyrosine, and holy basil, that work to enhance focus and energy levels while also reducing feelings of stress and anxiety. The result is a more balanced, calm, and energized you. We were also quite please to know that these supplements meet the GMP-certified laboratory standards for safety and quality. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clinically researched formula ✙ Unique blend of ingredients ✙ cGMP Certified Laboratory – Strong smell

2 Designs for Health Cortisol Supplement Designs for Health Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Our next cortisol supplement comes from an NSF-certified brand. This supplement includes a mix of essential vitamins like B2, B6, and C, as well as herbal ingredients like ashwagandha and rhodiola, known for their calming effects. It aims to help you maintain healthy cortisol levels and give you a balanced energy boost throughout the day. It's vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, and soy, making it a clean choice for your health. Plus, with its evidence-based and research-driven formula, it's trusted by many health professionals. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contains vitamins and herbs ✙ NSF-certified brand ✙ Trusted by health professionals ✙ – Pricier than competitors

3 Thorne Cortisol Supplement Thorne Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Thorne’s cortisol supplement offers several unique features that set it apart from other cortisol supplements. It features a unique extract designed to support healthy adrenal gland function, the immune system, stress management, fatigue, and metabolism. The bovine adrenal cortex extract is carefully sourced to ensure maximum potency, making it a great addition to any wellness routine. Plus, Thorne is a trusted brand with a collaboration with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and trust from over 100 professional sports teams and 11 U.S. Olympic teams, a testament to this product's quality. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unique adrenal cortex extract ✙ Carefully sourced ✙ Improves immune system – Causes initial GI symptoms

4 Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Supplement Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Instead of simply balancing cortisol, this supplement targets whole-body wellbeing. It contains an effective blend of ashwagandha and L-theanine that is designed to combat stress and promote a sense of well-being. The ashwagandha in this supplement is a powerful adaptogen that helps the body manage stress by reducing cortisol levels. The L-theanine helps promote a calm and relaxed state, perfect for those who have trouble winding down at night. With regular use, this cortisol supplement can help support a healthy sleep cycle and overall well-being. Additionally, this supplement is non-habit-forming and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Promotes general state of calmness ✙ Includes ashwagandha & L-theanine ✙ Improves sleep – Strong taste

5 Dr. Matthew Cortisol Supplement Dr. Matthew Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Are you tired of feeling stressed and overwhelmed? This cortisol supplement contains only the most natural yet powerful ingredients, like shoden ashwagandha, rhodiola, and ginseng, to regulate your cortisol levels and provide stress relief. These natural ingredients have been proven to work together to block the production of cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress and anxiety. With regular use of this supplement, you will notice a decrease in feelings of stress and anxiety and an increase in overall well-being. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Most bioactive ashwagandha ✙ Natural ingredients ✙ Improves mood and sleep – Potent formula may be overkill for some

6 Pure Encapsulations Cortisol Supplement Pure Encapsulations Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Need an energy boost to keep you going through the day? This supplement is made of a powerful blend of bovine whole adrenal cortex that is designed to specifically target cortisol health and energy levels. Sourced from trusted suppliers, it guarantees high potency and purity. Each capsule of this supplement is thoughtfully designed to be easy to swallow. Plus, it’s free from common allergens, artificial ingredients, and GMOs, which makes it a safe choice for those looking for a pure, effective cortisol supplement. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful blend ✙ Sourced from trusted suppliers ✙ Free from common allergens – Gradually progressive intake is recommended

7 HerbaMe Cortisol Supplement HerbaMe Cortisol Supplement View on Amazon Despite being on the lower end of the price range, these cortisol supplements have a lot to offer. The supplements contain a whopping 13 vital ingredients, including ashwagandha and L-tyrosine, that balance mood and relieve stress. The bottle contains 120 capsules that are sure to last a while. In addition, the non-GMO and gluten-free formula of these supplements is gentle on the stomach and suitable for a variety of dietary needs. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ 13 vital ingredients ✙ Balances mood – Slightly slower acting formula

FAQ

Q: Can cortisol supplements help with weight loss?

A: Cortisol supplements can indirectly help with weight loss by managing stress. High stress levels can lead to increased cortisol, which can cause weight gain, especially around the belly. By supporting adrenal health and balancing cortisol levels, these supplements may help reduce stress-related weight gain. However, they aren't a magic solution for weight loss. It's essential to combine them with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and good sleep. Always talk to a healthcare provider before starting any supplement to ensure it's right for you and your goals.

Q: Are there any natural alternatives to cortisol supplements?

A: Yes, there are natural alternatives to cortisol supplements. Managing stress through lifestyle changes can be very effective. Regular exercise, such as walking or yoga, helps reduce stress. Practicing mindfulness or meditation can calm your mind and lower cortisol levels. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports overall health. Getting enough sleep is crucial, as poor sleep can increase cortisol. Herbal teas like chamomile or supplements like ashwagandha can also help manage stress naturally. These approaches can help keep your cortisol levels balanced without needing supplements. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting new health routines.

Q: Can cortisol supplements interact with other medications?

A: Yes, cortisol supplements can interact with other medications. They may affect how your body processes certain drugs, potentially increasing or decreasing their effectiveness. For example, cortisol supplements can interfere with medications for blood pressure, diabetes, or blood thinners. This can lead to unwanted side effects or complications. It's important to talk to your doctor before starting cortisol supplements, especially if you're taking other medications.

Q: What are the differences between cortisol blockers and cortisol supplements?

A: Cortisol blockers and cortisol supplements serve different purposes. Cortisol blockers are designed to reduce the levels of cortisol in your body. They are often used to manage high cortisol levels caused by stress or certain medical conditions, aiming to prevent the negative effects of excess cortisol, like weight gain or high blood pressure. On the other hand, cortisol supplements support the adrenal glands, helping them function properly and maintain balanced cortisol levels. These supplements often include vitamins, minerals, and herbs that promote overall adrenal health and stress management.

Q: Can cortisol supplements affect sleep patterns?

A: Yes, cortisol supplements can affect sleep patterns. Cortisol is a hormone that follows a natural daily cycle, peaking in the morning to help wake you up and decreasing at night to allow for sleep. If cortisol supplements are taken at the wrong time or in the wrong dosage, they can disrupt this cycle, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep. It's important to take them as directed and ideally under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.