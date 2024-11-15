The Best Fruit and Vegetable Supplements of 2024

Our Top Picks

Are you having trouble getting your daily recommended amount of fruits and vegetables? You’re not alone. With busy schedules, eating all the right foods can feel nearly impossible. But those nutrient-rich fruits and veggies are too essential to skip, and missing out can impact your energy, immunity, and overall well-being. That’s where fruit and vegetable supplements come in—they fill the gap, offering a practical way to get those essential vitamins and minerals without needing a perfect meal plan every day. So, which one should you pick? These options are packed with a variety of fruits and vegetables for maximum benefits.

1 BioSchwartz Fruit and Vegetable Supplements BioSchwartz Fruit and Vegetable Supplements View on Amazon This supplement comes with 90 fruit capsules and 90 veggie capsules, providing a blend of 47 whole food antioxidants. It delivers a balanced mix of vitamins and minerals, with the added benefits of noni for overall health. Ingredients like blueberry, papaya, broccoli, and kale help support immune function, digestion, and energy levels. Free from gluten, soy, wheat, preservatives, and fillers, it’s a clean, natural option for those looking to boost their nutritional intake. Manufactured in a cGMP-compliant facility in the USA, these capsules are crafted with high-quality ingredients sourced both domestically and internationally. While it offers a nutrient-packed formula, it does require multiple doses throughout the day, which could be a bit inconvenient. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Whole food antioxidants blend ✙ Supports immune and digestive health ✙ Free from gluten and soy – Requires multiple doses daily

2 Amate Life Fruit and Vegetable Supplements Amate Life Fruit and Vegetable Supplements View on Amazon This blend of real fruits and vegetables packed into an easy-to-take capsule brings essential nutrients into your daily routine, especially when fresh produce isn’t always within reach. Designed to support energy, immune health, and overall wellness, it’s made with natural ingredients that provide a smooth way to fill nutritional gaps. This supplement fits seamlessly into any lifestyle and complements balanced eating without overcomplicating things. Whether aiming to boost wellness or add a natural edge to your diet, it’s a simple, reliable step toward maintaining health goals. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for all diets ✙ Rich antioxidant blend ✙ Supports immune health – Lack of noticeable effect

3 Just Ripe Nutrition Fruit and Vegetable Supplements Just Ripe Nutrition Fruit and Vegetable Supplements View on Amazon This supplement offers an easy way to enhance daily nutrition with a blend of 90 fruit and vegetable capsules. The formula combines a wide range of whole foods, including apple, banana, blueberry, kale, spinach, and broccoli, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These natural ingredients support energy levels, skin health, and immune function, providing a convenient, all-in-one nutrition boost. Free from artificial additives, preservatives, and harsh chemicals, this product is vegan and made with pure, whole-food ingredients. It stands out for its straightforward, no-nonsense approach to daily supplementation. While the aftertaste can be slightly strong, the benefits of added vitamins and phytonutrients make this supplement a valuable addition to a balanced lifestyle. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 100% Whole foods ✙ Supports energy levels ✙ Pure vegan ingredients – Aftertaste may linger

4 Clean Nutraceuticals Fruit and Vegetable Supplements Clean Nutraceuticals Fruit and Vegetable Supplements View on Amazon This superfood supplement combines nutrient-packed greens and reds to boost daily intake of essential vitamins and minerals. Inside every capsule, you’ll find Spirulina and Chlorella along with a powerful blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes. Together, these ingredients work to support gut health and help your body absorb nutrients more effectively. The formula delivers a variety of fruits and vegetables, providing antioxidants and detoxifying benefits in each serving. Made in the USA, this vegan, non-GMO supplement is a convenient way to add more nutrients to your diet. With 120 capsules per bottle, it’s designed to keep you fueled with a full spectrum of nutrients. While some may find the capsules a little large, the range of health benefits packed into each dose makes it worthwhile. It’s an easy, natural addition to any wellness routine looking to enhance digestion and support overall vitality. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enhanced gut health ✙ Includes digestive enzymes ✙ Powerful detox greens – Occasional potency variance

5 NatureBell Fruit and Vegetable Supplements NatureBell Fruit and Vegetable Supplements View on Amazon This supplement offers an easy way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your daily routine. It blends 40 fruits and 40 vegetables, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in every capsule. Each serving contains 1,000mg of fruits and 1,000mg of vegetables, including ingredients like kale, spinach, acai, and blueberry. The formula is vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, and soy, which makes it suitable for various dietary needs. Though the aftertaste may be stronger for some, the health benefits make it a worthwhile option. The supplement helps with immunity and energy, offering a convenient nutrient boost for busy lifestyles. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural fruit and veggie blend ✙ Non-GMO and vegan ✙ Supports energy and immunity – Strong aftertaste

6 Balance of Nature Fruits and Veggies Supplement Balance of Nature Fruits and Veggies Supplement View on Amazon This whole food-based fruit and veggie supplement combines a range of fruits and vegetables to deliver essential nutrients, including vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. The capsules contain a natural blend of high-quality ingredients, designed to provide a straightforward way to enhance daily nutrient intake. With no added fillers or synthetic ingredients, the product offers a pure, nutrient-dense formula. Each capsule contains a blend of whole foods, supporting overall health and wellness. The product is formulated to provide an easy and convenient way to increase the intake of fruits and vegetables in the diet, offering a balanced addition to any daily health routine. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Keto friendly ✙ Freeze dried produce ✙ No synthetic additives – Expensive for quantity

7 Simply Nature's Promise Fruit and Vegetable Supplements Simply Nature View on Amazon This 30-day supply of fruit and vegetable supplements includes 90 veggie and 90 fruit capsules, along with Beets Chew Gummies, offering a straightforward way to enrich your daily nutrient intake. The combination of real, natural fruits and vegetables, along with bilberry extract, delivers antioxidants that promote overall health. Crafted without artificial fillers, the formula focuses on pure and wholesome ingredients. The capsules and gummies offer a simple and convenient method to incorporate essential vitamins and minerals into daily routines. With a careful blend of superfoods, these supplements provide a reliable source of nutrition, supporting vitality and well-being. Free from gluten, GMOs, and other common allergens, this product is designed to align with various dietary preferences and values. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Real fruits and veggies ✙ High in antioxidants ✙ Enhanced with aloe vera – Gummy texture too chewy

Q: When should you take fruit and vegetable supplements?

A: Fruit and vegetable supplements are flexible in terms of timing. They can be taken at any time during the day, either with meals or on an empty stomach. However, AG1, a specific supplement, recommends taking it with water on an empty stomach in the morning for optimal absorption. Other supplements don't have strict timing recommendations, so it's up to personal preference.

Q: Do fruit and vegetable supplements cause diarrhea, gas, or bloating?

A: Fruit and vegetable supplements can cause mild digestive discomfort, such as gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they contain fiber from leafy greens and other botanicals that stimulate bowel function. If the supplement includes probiotics or digestive enzymes, these may help alleviate discomfort by improving digestion. To minimize side effects, it’s a good idea to start with a smaller dosage and gradually increase it. If symptoms persist, consult your doctor to ensure you’re not reacting to any ingredients.

Q: Can you cook with fruit and vegetable supplements?

A: Cooking with fruit and vegetable supplements is not recommended, as heat can degrade the nutritional value of certain ingredients. For example, water-soluble vitamins like B vitamins and vitamin C can be diminished by cooking, and heat will destroy probiotics. To preserve the full benefits of the supplements, it’s best to incorporate them into uncooked dishes, such as sprinkling them over salads or blending them into smoothies.

Q: Can I take fruit and vegetable supplements with my prescription medication?

A: If you’re taking prescription medications, it’s important to consult your doctor before adding fruit and vegetable supplements to your regimen. Some ingredients in fruits and vegetables can interact with certain medications, including antibiotics, blood thinners, blood pressure medications, and anticoagulants, which could either enhance or interfere with their effects. Your healthcare provider can advise you on whether these supplements are safe for you.

Q: Should I take a multivitamin with fruit and vegetable supplements?

A: It’s generally safe to take a multivitamin alongside fruit and vegetable supplements, but it might not be necessary. If you already consume a balanced diet and take a fruit and vegetable supplement, you may be getting most of the nutrients you need. If you decide to add a multivitamin, it’s a good idea to consult with your doctor or dietitian to ensure you’re not over-supplementing and that the combination is safe for your health needs.

