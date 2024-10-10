The Best Healthy Chips of 2024

Our Top Picks

It's 2024 and starting a diet no longer means having to give up on some guilt-free snacking. There's actually a huge variety of healthy chips now available, using ingredients that are good for you, including vegetables, healthy fats, legumes, and whole grains. These options not only deliver excellent taste but also pack nutritional benefits like fiber, protein, and essential vitamins. So, if you’re looking for a snack that fits into your healthier lifestyle without compromising on flavor or crunch, check out our personal favorite healthy chips below.

1 Kibo Foods Healthy Chips Kibo Foods Healthy Chips View on Amazon There's no doubt that chickpeas contain high amounts of healthy protein. That's exactly why these chips are such a healthy alternative. They're mainly made from chickpeas and provide 6 grams of protein and a good amount of fiber per serving. The ingredient list is simple and clean, including only real, recognizable ingredients that are free from preservatives, added sugar, and saturated fats. Their three distinct flavors—Himalayan Sea Salt, Mediterranean Herbs, and Pico de Gallo—satisfy the munchies with their crunchy and satisfying texture. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Chickpea-based chips ✙ Certified gluten-free ✙ High protein – Some might find them a bit dry

2 LesserEvil Healthy Chickpea Chips LesserEvil Healthy Chickpea Chips View on Amazon If you've got a range of dietary needs, these healthy chips are here to meet them all. They're made from cassava flour and tapioca starch, which are grain-free, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly. The brand specifically focuses on minimal processing to retain the nutritional value of the ingredients. It also uses coconut oil to make sure that only healthy fats are included. Plus, the chips' pink Himalayan salt flavor satisfies the need for sodium without overwhelming the palate. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Grain-free ✙ paleo-approved ✙ Minimally processed ingredients ✙ Vegan-friendly – A bit high in carbs

3 Jackson's Healthy Sweet Potato Chips Jackson View on Amazon You may have caught wind of the buzz around healthy sweet potato fries, but did you know they also make excellent chips? It's true; these healthy chips use thinly sliced sweet potato as their main ingredient while still managing to taste delicious. Avocado oil and coconut oil are used for frying, both known for their healthy fats and higher smoke points, which retain more nutrients and reduce harmful compounds formed during frying. The chips are seasoned with natural ingredients, such as sea salt or spices, which, when combined with the subtle sweetness of sweet potato, provide a delicious sweet-and-savory fill. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Allergen-friendly and gluten-free ✙ Made with premium avocado oil ✙ Sweet and savory – Higher calorie count

4 Popchips Healthy Potato Chips Popchips Healthy Potato Chips View on Amazon Sometimes, you really need a good potato chip fix and alternative veggies and grains don't seem to cut it. These chips provide a healthy alternative to traditional potato chips while still using potatoes as their main ingredient. Instead of frying, they are cooked using a process that involves heating and pressurizing the potatoes, which \"pops\" them, creating a light, crispy texture. Since they aren't fried, they contain about half the fat of traditional potato chips and fewer calories too. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fewer calories and fats ✙ Potato-based ✙ Air-popped – Less healthy than potato-alternatives

5 Rhythm Superfoods Healthy Kale Chips Rhythm Superfoods Healthy Kale Chips View on Amazon If you think kale isn't appetizing, these healthy chips will change your mind. They are a nutritious and flavorful snack made from organic kale. Instead of frying or baking, the company uses a low-temperature dehydration process to preserve the kale's nutrients and maintain its raw food properties. The chips are coated in natural seasonings, such as cashew-based dressings, herbs, and spices, that complement the natural taste of the kale. Not to mention, kale itself is a powerhouse of vitamins, including A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium and iron, so you're getting all those benefits in a delicious snack form. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Uses dehydrated kale ✙ Natural seasonings ✙ Rich in nutrients – Limited quantity in the bag

6 Frito Lay Healthy Chips Frito Lay Healthy Chips View on Amazon When the same company that makes everybody's favorite Lay's tries to find a healthier alternative, you best believe it's gonna be good. These snacks by Frito Lay are oven-baked instead of fried, resulting in 65% less fat than regular potato chips and 50% less fat than regular cheese-flavored snacks. The pack includes five different varieties: Baked Cheetos Crunchy, Baked Lay's Classic, Baked Lay's Barbecue, Baked Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream, and Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn. They're also really great for portion control since each bag is single-serving and prevents overeating. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Variety of flavors ✙ Healthier baked options ✙ Portion-controlled – Powdery texture to chips

7 Terra Healthy Vegetable Chips Terra Healthy Vegetable Chips View on Amazon These healthy chips contain so many vegetables, that they're basically a salad in a bag. The chips are made from a blend of real root vegetables, including yuca, sweet potato, parsnip, taro, and batata. The use of multiple root vegetables follows the concept of a 'snack platter' that provides a unique combination of flavors, colors, and textures, compared to single-ingredient chips. Moreover, they are suitable for various dietary needs as they are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO project-verified, and kosher-certified. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Variety of vegetables ✙ Non-GMO and vegan ✙ Kosher-certified – Relatively high sodium content

FAQ

Q: Are healthy chips truly low in fat, or is it just a marketing gimmick?

A: Healthy chips can indeed be lower in fat than traditional chips, but it depends on how they're made. Chips that are baked, air-popped, or dehydrated usually have less fat compared to those that are fried. Some healthy chips use healthier oils like avocado or coconut oil, which are still fats but are considered better for you because of their beneficial properties.

Q: How much sodium is typically found in healthy chips compared to traditional chips?

A: On average, traditional chips can contain around 150-200 milligrams of sodium per serving, which is about 1 ounce (28 grams). Many healthy chips aim to keep sodium lower, often around 50-120 milligrams per serving. Some options even offer no-salt or low-sodium versions for those who want to limit their intake.

Q: Do healthy chips stay fresh as long as regular chips?

A: Many healthy chips are sealed in airtight bags or use natural preservatives like vitamin E to help keep them fresh. If the chips are made without artificial preservatives, they might not last quite as long once opened.

Q: Do vegetable chips actually retain the nutrients from the original vegetables?

A: Vegetable chips do retain some of the nutrients from the original vegetables, but not all. The cooking method plays a big role here. For example, baking or air-drying tends to preserve more vitamins and minerals than frying, which can destroy some nutrients due to the high heat. While vegetable chips might keep fiber, potassium, or iron, some vitamins, like vitamin C, may be lost during the process.

Q: Can healthy chips help with weight loss?

A: Healthy chips can be a better snack choice for weight loss compared to regular chips, but they aren't a magic solution. Since they're often lower in calories, fat, or sodium, they might help you stay on track with your diet. Plus, some healthy chips have more fiber or protein, which can help keep you fuller for longer. However, it’s still easy to overeat, even with healthier options, so portion control is key.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.