The Best Magnesium For Sleep of 2024

Magnesium plays a vital role in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, from muscle function to regulating sleep. Despite its importance, many people suffer from magnesium deficiency, impacting their health and well-being. That’s where magnesium supplements come into play. They aim to improve sleep quality and provide a natural remedy for insomnia, helping you achieve restful nights. In this article, we explore the top magnesium supplements that can elevate your sleep experience and enhance your overall quality of life.

1 Double Wood Magnesium for Sleep Double Wood Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon This magnesium supplement takes the top spot here, and for good reason, it’s crafted by a reliable, third-party-tested brand that doesn’t cut corners on quality. These Magnesium L-Threonate capsules are packed with Magtein, a highly bioavailable form that’s known for targeting brain health specifically. Each 2,000 mg serving gives you a unique magnesium boost that supports both cognitive function and relaxation. What sets this magnesium apart? It’s easy on the stomach and absorbs quickly—no lingering after-effects or digestion issues that sometimes come with other magnesium forms. With 100 capsules in each bottle, it’s designed to give you a steady supply of mental clarity and restful sleep. For anyone aiming to lift brain fog and feel more centered, this supplement is a solid, no-fuss choice that promotes long-term well-being. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High brain absorption ✙ Clinically proven ✙ Bioavailable magnesium – More stringent dosing and timing is recommended

2 Natures Craft Magnesium for Sleep Natures Craft Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon This blend combines Magnesium L-Threonate, Theanine, and Apigenin to naturally reduce anxiety and promote a deep, restful sleep without leaving you groggy. It’s a melatonin-free option designed to help you unwind, so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day. Magnesium L-Threonate ensures high absorption, while Apigenin and L-Theanine deliver calming effects, allowing you to relax smoothly. Each serving offers 50 mg of Apigenin and 250 mg of L-Theanine, valued by users for enhancing relaxation without disrupting their morning alertness. This supplement is a balanced choice for improving sleep quality and easing into a restful routine. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High magnesium absorption ✙ Melatonin-free formula ✙ Unique calming blend – Could take a few days to start seeing results

3 Dr. Berg Magnesium for Sleep Dr. Berg Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon Magnesium glycinate is well-known for its high absorbability and gentle impact on the stomach, making it ideal for those who need more magnesium without the laxative side effects of other forms. Each serving provides fully chelated magnesium glycinate, enhanced with Vitamins D and B6 to improve absorption and support overall effectiveness. This supplement’s non-GMO, vegan-friendly composition makes it easy to incorporate into a daily routine. With 150 capsules per bottle, it offers a convenient, lasting way to maintain calmness and enhance sleep quality naturally, providing a balanced option for those aiming to support wellness and relaxation. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High absorption formula ✙ Includes B6 and D ✙ USA GMP certified – Multiple capsules needed

4 Seven Minerals Best Magnesium for Sleep Seven Minerals Best Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon Unwind with a magnesium lotion that blends skin-loving ingredients for a soothing experience. Incorporating this into your nighttime routine creates a peaceful ritual that helps prepare you for a good night's sleep. The lotion absorbs quickly and feels non-greasy, making it simple to use. Many appreciate its ability to ease muscle tension and care for the skin, although a few have noted a slight residue after application. This product stands out for its ability to relieve tension in muscles and joints while nurturing the skin. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soothing joint relief ✙ Skin-friendly ingredients ✙ Promotes restful sleep – Can leave a slight residue after application

5 Pure Encapsulations Best Magnesium for Sleep Pure Encapsulations Best Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon This magnesium supplement excels due to its use of magnesium glycinate, a form that is gentle on the digestive system and highly absorbable. It allows for higher doses with minimal gastrointestinal discomfort, making it a preferred choice for addressing magnesium deficiencies effectively. Each capsule provides a substantial amount of magnesium, contributing significantly to daily intake recommendations for adults. The supplement is rigorously tested for potency and purity in NSF-certified facilities, ensuring high quality. It is also gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan, making it suitable for various dietary needs. While the flexible dosing is advantageous, individuals looking to enhance their magnesium levels might find that multiple capsules are necessary throughout the day. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High absorption magnesium ✙ Gluten-free and vegan ✙ Minimal gastrointestinal side effects ✙ – Requires multiple capsules daily

6 Terra Elmnt Best Magnesium for Sleep Terra Elmnt Best Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon This sleep aid powder stands out thanks to its thoughtful combination of natural ingredients designed for a better night's rest. With Magnesium L-Threonate, Theanine, and Apigenin, it helps ease anxiety and promotes high-quality sleep. Many users find themselves waking up rejuvenated rather than groggy, which makes it an attractive option for enhancing sleep routines. While it might take a few days for some to notice significant results, the calming effect it provides is appreciated by those seeking a more restful night. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No morning grogginess ✙ Anxiety reduction support ✙ Enhances cognitive function – Takes time for effectiveness

7 Nobi Nutrition Best Magnesium for Sleep Nobi Nutrition Best Magnesium for Sleep View on Amazon Ashwagandha, known for its stress-reducing properties, works alongside magnesium to offer significant support for muscle health and relaxation. The capsules are easy to swallow, making them convenient for daily use. This blend can be beneficial for enhancing mood and improving sleep quality. Its calming effects help relax muscles and manage everyday stress, allowing for a more energized and focused mindset. While this supplement stands out for promoting a sense of balance and tranquility, some users may experience minor issues. These can include stomach upset or nausea, and it might take some time to notice effects. The dosage of ashwagandha can vary, and the capsule size may be large for some. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adaptogenic stress relief ✙ Muscle relaxation support ✙ Supports restful sleep – Might induce drowsiness

Q: Is it safe to take magnesium daily?

A: Yes, daily magnesium intake is generally safe, especially when following recommended dietary allowances. For adults, this starts at 400 mg for men and 310 mg for women, which may vary during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Research suggests that a combined intake of 400-500 mg can improve sleep quality. If you’re already meeting these levels through diet, consult a doctor before starting supplements.

Q: What are the signs of low magnesium?

A: Early signs of magnesium deficiency include appetite loss, nausea, fatigue, and weakness. Severe deficiencies may cause numbness, muscle cramps, seizures, and low levels of calcium and potassium, which can lead to further health issues.

Q: When should I take magnesium for sleep?

A: For optimal sleep benefits, it's recommended to take magnesium supplements 30-60 minutes before bedtime. This timing can help promote relaxation, though the ideal timing may depend on the specific type of magnesium supplement.

Q: Is it okay to take magnesium every night for sleep?

A: Generally, magnesium is safe for nightly use to aid sleep. However, it's wise to consult your healthcare provider to determine the best dosage and frequency tailored to your individual needs.

Q: What are the benefits of magnesium glycinate for sleep?

A: Magnesium glycinate is known for its effectiveness in promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality. It can also alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, making it a popular choice for those looking to enhance their overall sleep experience.

