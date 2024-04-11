The Best Mass Gainer Protein Powders We’ve Reviewed in 2024

Our Top Picks

If you’re trying to bulk up or add some serious muscle, a good mass gainer protein powder can make a big difference. But let’s be real—there are so many options out there that it can feel overwhelming. The best mass gainer protein should be tasty, easy to mix, and actually help you reach your goals without all the unnecessary additives. The good news is that we’ve done the hard work for you and tested some of the best choices for 2024, so you can go straight to what works without wasting your time (or money). Here’s the honest scoop on the best mass gainers this year to help you get those gains.

1 NAKED Mass Gainer Protein NAKED Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon If you’re a fan of clean, minimal ingredients, this one’s for you. This is one of the best mass gainer proteins. It doesn’t have any artificial junk—just high-quality protein, carbs, and calories to keep you fueled. It’s simple, effective, and has no extra sugars, so it’s great if you’re watching your intake. The only downside is that the flavors are super limited, so if you’re into variety, it may not be your go-to. But for a straightforward, no-nonsense mass gainer, it’s a solid pick. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No artificial additives ✙ Simple ingredient list ✙ Minimal sugar content – Limited flavor options

2 Maximum Human Performance Mass Gainer Protein Maximum Human Performance Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon This one’s all about recovery and gains. With a strong blend of proteins, carbs, and BCAAs, this is one of the proteins designed to keep your muscles fueled and help you bounce back fast. It’s on the higher-calorie side, which is great if you’re looking to bulk up quickly. The texture can be a little gritty, though, so make sure to blend it well. Overall, if you want serious recovery support, this could be the best mass gainer protein for you. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-calorie formula ✙ Great for muscle recovery ✙ Packed with BCAAs – Can be slightly gritty

3 Optimum Nutrition Mass Gainer Protein Optimum Nutrition Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon If you’re looking for a great-tasting mass gainer, this one checks all the boxes. The flavor’s actually enjoyable, and it mixes easily, so no weird clumps. Plus, it has a good balance between protein and carbs, which makes it less overwhelming calorie-wise. But one thing to keep in mind is that it does have a bit more sugar than some others. If taste is important to you, though, this one’s hard to beat for the best mass gainer protein. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tastes great ✙ Mixes well ✙ Good protein-carb ratio – Higher in sugar content

4 Dymatize Mass Gainer Protein Dymatize Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon This is the real deal if you’re serious about bulking up. It’s packed with calories and loaded with vitamins, so it gives you both the energy boost and the nutrients you need. It’s perfect if you’re looking to hit high-calorie goals without tons of extra effort. The downside? The serving size is pretty big, so it’s not for everyone. But if you’re all in, this is one of the best mass gainer proteins for results. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-calorie content ✙ Loaded with vitamins ✙ Boosts energy levels – Large serving size

5 Mutant Mass Gainer Protein Mutant Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon If you’re looking for serious calorie power, this one has you covered. It’s packed with a unique carb blend that gives you steady energy, making it perfect for long, intense workouts. Plus, if you’re looking to add mass quickly, this stuff delivers. But keep in mind that the taste is pretty bold, so if you’re sensitive to strong flavors, it might not be your favorite. If you’re all about calories and energy for those heavy workout days, this is definitely a good choice. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-calorie punch ✙ Unique carb blend ✙ Long-lasting energy – Strong flavor might not be for everyone

6 BSN Mass Gainer Protein BSN Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon If taste is your top priority, this one delivers. The flavor’s smooth and actually enjoyable, and it has a nice, balanced mix of macros. It also blends well, so you won’t end up with clumps. But some people complain that this protein has some artificial flavors, which may be a dealbreaker for you. On the other hand, if you’re looking for the best mass gainer protein that actually tastes good, you cannot go wrong with this one. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great taste ✙ Balanced macros ✙ Blends smoothly – Contains artificial flavors

7 Vega Mass Gainer Protein Vega Mass Gainer Protein View on Amazon If you’re looking for a plant-based option, this is a win. It is packed with plant protein and added greens, which makes it perfect for vegans or anyone avoiding dairy. The flavor is a bit earthy, which you kind of expect from plant-based powders, but it’s totally manageable. As far as a vegan option goes, this is definitely one of the best mass-gainer proteins out there. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plant-based protein ✙ Dairy-free ✙ Added greens for nutrients – Earthy taste isn’t for everyone

Q: What’s the best time to take a mass gainer?

A: The ideal time to take a mass gainer protein is right after a workout when your muscles are most in need of nutrients for recovery. Some people also like taking it between meals to help meet their calorie goals, especially if they’re in a bulking phase. A few even take it before bed to fuel recovery overnight. Ultimately, find what works best for your schedule and energy needs.

Q: Can mass gainers replace regular meals?

A: Mass gainers aren’t meant to be full meal replacements but can be great supplements. While they’re packed with calories and protein, they may lack fiber and other nutrients found in whole foods. It’s best to use a mass gainer alongside balanced meals to help hit your daily calorie and protein goals without compromising on overall nutrition.

Q: Are mass gainers safe for beginners?

A: Yes, mass gainers are generally safe for beginners, but it’s smart to start with a smaller serving to see how your body reacts. Some mass gainers are high in calories and protein, so ease into it. Pairing a mass gainer with a structured workout plan is important for maximizing muscle gain without excess fat. For beginners, focusing on balanced nutrition and exercise is key.

Q: Do mass gainers work for all body types?

A: Mass gainers can work for different body types, but results vary. People with fast metabolisms or who struggle to meet calorie needs through food alone often benefit the most. If gaining weight is challenging, mass gainers provide an easy way to up calories and protein. Tracking progress and adjusting as needed can help you determine if a mass gainer is right for your goals and body type.

Q: How can I improve the taste of a mass gainer?

A: Not all mass gainers have the best taste, but you can tweak it! Try mixing it with milk or a milk alternative instead of water for a creamier taste. Adding fruits, like a banana or berries, can add natural sweetness, or try a spoonful of peanut butter for extra flavor. A blender can also help create a smoother texture. Experimenting can make your mass gainer protein something you actually look forward to drinking!

