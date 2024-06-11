The Best Multivitamins for Kids of 2024 Ideal for Picky Eaters

Our Top Picks

Many children are picky eaters, often favoring a steady diet of chicken nuggets and mac and cheese. This can make it tough for parents to meet their kids' nutrient needs. Thankfully, a high-quality multivitamin can help bridge some of those nutritional gaps and bring peace of mind to concerned parents. With a wide array of children's multivitamins available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the homework for you and rounded up the best children’s multivitamins for 2024. Read on to discover which multivitamins can best support your child's health.

1 MaryRuth Multivitamins for Kids MaryRuth Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon These gummies take the top spot thanks to their impressive range of vitamins and minerals, including essentials like vitamins A, C, D3, a blend of B vitamins, iodine, and zinc. Independent purity testing reinforces their reputation, making them a trusted pick for children ages 2 and up. With a 60-count bottle and just two gummies needed daily, they offer a month’s worth of support in a vegan-friendly formula that suits various dietary needs. The natural ingredients and tasty flavor make it easy for kids to enjoy them daily, so parents can rest assured their child’s nutritional bases are covered without any fuss. It’s no wonder these gummies are a favorite – they provide solid, enjoyable nutrition that feels right at home in any family routine. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tasty mixed berry & cherry ✙ Immune support blend ✙ Vegan & allergen-free – The texture might feel sticky

2 DR. MORITZ Multivitamins for Kids DR. MORITZ Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon These multivitamin gummies offer a unique, well-rounded formula aimed at supporting children’s overall health, growth, and immune function. These vegetarian-friendly gummies are crafted without common allergens, so they're a great pick for kids with specific dietary needs. With a commitment to keeping ingredients natural and reducing sugar, these gummies bring a balanced, health-conscious approach to daily supplementation. Formulated for kids ages 2 and up, each serving includes 14 essential vitamins and minerals—like A, C, D, E, B6, B12, Zinc, and Biotin—all from natural sources without artificial flavors or colors. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Low sugar content ✙ Allergen-free formula ✙ 14 essential vitamins – Might stick to teeth

3 Llama Naturals Multivitamins for Kids Llama Naturals Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon This all-natural, organic multivitamin offers a sweet taste derived from real fruit instead of added sugars or fillers. It features 13 concentrated vitamins and phytonutrients sourced from actual fruits and vegetables, presented in a kid-friendly gummy form suitable for ages two and up. The dosage varies based on your child’s age, so it’s essential to read the label carefully. These gummies are certified organic and undergo third-party testing for quality, although the testing organization's name isn't specified on the company's website. With their plant-based and allergen-free formula, these gummies are crafted from real fruit and deliver a delightful strawberry flavor that kids enjoy. Parents appreciate the health-conscious choice these gummies provide. Each bottle contains 90 gummies, offering a convenient 30-45 day supply for daily nutrition. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from real organic fruit ✙ Cane-sugar free ✙ Naturally tooth-friendly – may be easy for kids to mistake for candy causing overconsumption

4 OLLY Kids Multivitamins for Kids OLLY Kids Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon These gummies deliver a full daily dose of essential vitamins, including 100% of the recommended vitamin D, plus added probiotics to support digestion. The naturally sourced fruity flavor makes them appealing to kids, while being free from high fructose corn syrup, gluten, and artificial colors. Packed in a 120-count pouch, these chewable multivitamins are perfect for busy families. Parents appreciate the convenience of combining vitamins and probiotics into one tasty gummy, making daily nutrition a breeze for children. This option ensures kids get the nutrients they need without any fuss. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Probiotic boost ✙ Natural berry flavor ✙ Gluten-free option – Melt easily when exposed to sunlight or heat

5 Dr. Berg Multivitamins for Kids Dr. Berg Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon This chewable multivitamin for kids is packed with 18 essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin D and trace minerals derived from real berries. Designed for children aged four and up, each bottle includes 60 wafers, providing a month-long supply with a recommended dosage of two wafers daily. These vitamins aim to support your child's immune system, helping to bolster their natural defenses against daily challenges. Beyond immune support, this multivitamin also promotes healthy vision, brain function, and overall well-being. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No added sugars ✙ Unique nutrient blend ✙ Great taste – Only formulated for kids ages 4 and up

6 Amazon Basics Multivitamins for Kids Amazon Basics Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon These kids one-daily multivitamins are designed specifically for children aged five and older, offering a whole food-based formula that stands out in the crowded market of supplements. With 190 gummies in flavors like orange, cherry, and strawberry, they turn daily nutrition into a treat rather than a chore. Each gummy is gluten-free and dairy-free, making them a safe choice for kids with dietary restrictions. Parents appreciate how easy these gummies are to chew and their pleasant taste, which encourages regular consumption. The multivitamins deliver essential nutrients that help bridge gaps in kids' diets, supporting their overall health and development. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Delicious flavor variety ✙ Pectin-based vegetarian formula ✙ Economical 190-count supply – Coated with sugar

7 SmartyPants Multivitamins for Kids SmartyPants Multivitamins for Kids View on Amazon These kids multivitamins stand out for being third-party tested, allergen-free, and packed with essential nutrients. Each gummy includes omega-3s, which are crucial for brain and eye development, addressing the common issue that many kids miss out on omega-3-rich foods like fish. Parents appreciate that their children eagerly anticipate taking these vitamins, as reported in surveys. The formulation boasts a comprehensive range of vitamins, including A, C, D, E, and K, along with B vitamins, iodine, and zinc, ensuring all amounts meet or are below 100% Daily Value for safety. This multi is NSF Contents Certified, meaning it undergoes rigorous testing for ingredient accuracy and is free from harmful contaminants. It also earned recognition as a Clean Label Project Purity Award winner. Non-GMO and free from synthetic colors and artificial flavors, these gummies cater to kids with food sensitivities, making them a reliable choice for many families. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comprehensive nutrient blend ✙ Clean and trusted formula ✙ Great taste options – Added sugar is higher than other gummies

FAQ

Q: Should my child take multivitamins?

A: While it is entirely possible for children to obtain all essential vitamins and minerals from a balanced diet, many parents struggle to ensure their kids consistently consume the necessary nutrients. This challenge can be exacerbated when children are exposed to various eating environments, such as school lunches. Health professionals frequently recommend multivitamins as a helpful supplement, particularly for children who may have dietary restrictions or inconsistent eating habits. If you're uncertain about your child's need for a multivitamin, consulting with a pediatrician can provide tailored guidance based on individual nutritional needs.

Q: When can kids start taking multivitamins?

A: Generally, children can begin taking multivitamins around six months of age. At this stage, it’s often recommended that they receive a multivitamin to help support their developing bodies. For younger children, liquid vitamins may be more appropriate until they are old enough to chew gummies or tablets safely. Always consult with a pediatrician if you’re unsure about when to introduce a multivitamin into your child’s routine.

Q: Should a multivitamin for kids contain iron?

A: Most children do not require an iron supplement, as they typically get sufficient iron from their diets. Choosing a multivitamin without iron helps minimize the risk of accidental overdose, which can lead to serious health issues. In general, an iron-free multivitamin is suitable for most families. However, if you suspect your child has unique nutritional needs or dietary deficiencies, discussing the possibility of an iron-containing multivitamin with a healthcare provider is advisable.

Q: What should you look for in a multivitamin for kids?

A: When selecting a multivitamin, focus on key micronutrients essential for children's health, such as vitamins A, C, and D. These vitamins are frequently deficient in typical diets, making them crucial for overall well-being. Vitamin D is especially important for children living in areas with limited sun exposure, as it helps with bone health and immune function. Be cautious with vitamin A intake, especially if your child consumes other supplements, as it can accumulate in the body and lead to toxicity. B complex vitamins are also vital for supporting brain development and the nervous system.

Q: When should you transition from a children's multivitamin to an adult one?

A: Multivitamins for children are tailored to support growth during the early years. Typically, around age twelve, children can transition to adult multivitamins, which are formulated to meet the nutritional needs that arise during puberty. An adult multivitamin can provide the necessary nutrients to support the hormonal and developmental changes occurring in this critical growth period.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.