The Best Period Underwear of 2024

If you're looking for comfort, convenience, and confidence during your menstrual cycle, period underwear could be the solution you need. This guide will walk you through the best options available and help you find the right fit for your needs. Whether you're focused on eco-friendliness, comfort, or ease of use, you'll find a variety of options in this guide that will make your period a little easier to manage.

1 Nalwort Period Underwear Nalwort Period Underwear View on Amazon Get front to back multi-layer protection with this period underwear set. Each piece is made with four layers of protection and lined from the front and back of the crotch area. They come in a pack of six different colors and are made from organic cotton, making them comfortable and eco-friendly. The elastic waistband provides a secure fit, and the breathable material keeps your skin dry and cool during your period. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leak-proof protection ✙ Organic cotton material ✙ Lined front to back – Limited size range

2 Hahan Period Underwear Hahan Period Underwear View on Amazon Confidently manage your menstrual flow and avoid any unnecessary mess with this reliable set of period underwear. Made with soft cotton, these briefs are leak-proof and absorbent. They come in a simple black color, offer three layers of protection, and even prevent side leaks. The set includes four pairs, so you'll always have a clean one ready when you need it. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Side leakage prevention ✙ Moisture-wicking ✙ Multiple sizes available – Cannot be tumble dried

3 INNERSY Period Underwear INNERSY Period Underwear View on Amazon Looking for period underwear that not only prevents leaks but hugs your tummy like a professional cuddle buddy? We've got just the set for you! These panties are made from soft, breathable cotton and have a high waist for extra comfort and support during periods. They have a multi-layer absorbent lining that extends from the front to the back and helps prevent leaks from every side. Plus, they can also be used as postpartum and maternity underwear. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-waisted for extra comfort ✙ Breathable cotton material ✙ Functions as postpartum and maternity underwear – Made for a light flow

4 Hanes Period Underwear Hanes Period Underwear View on Amazon Tired of dealing with tight and uncomfortable panties during your period? This set of period underwear is exactly what you need! Designed to provide extra coverage, these boxers prioritize your comfort and prevent any possible leaks, throughout the day and night. Their material is breathable and the waistband is extra secure, which is perfect for heavy flow days. These black boxer briefs come in various sizes to fit your needs, and they are also an excellent option for postpartum use. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Unique fit ✙ Ideal for postpartum ✙ Includes an odor guard – Only two boxers per pack

5 Rael Period Underwear Rael Period Underwear View on Amazon Put down the stain remover and take a well-deserved break. This pack of disposable period underwear will save you from ruining countless pairs of panties. It includes 10 unscented, soft, and breathable panties. They have a secure, leak-proof fit for added confidence and peace of mind. These underwear are easy to use and dispose of, making them a must-have for maternity or incontinence care. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Organic cotton cover ✙ Maximum coverage ✙ Dispoable – Not reusable

Q: Can I wear period underwear all day?

A: Yes, you can wear period underwear all day, just like regular underwear. They are designed to be comfortable and absorbent, so you can go about your day without worrying about leaks or discomfort.

Q: Are period underwear reusable?

A: Yes, period underwear is reusable! Unlike disposable pads and tampons, period underwear can be washed and worn again, which makes them a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

Q: How often do I need to change my period underwear?

A: It depends on your flow and personal preference. Some people change their period underwear every 4-6 hours, while others can wear them for up to 12 hours. You should change your period underwear whenever you feel uncomfortable or notice any leaks.

Q: Can I wear period underwear while exercising?

A: Absolutely! Period underwear is designed to be comfortable and secure, even during physical activity. Whether you're doing yoga, running, or playing sports, you can wear period underwear with confidence.

Q: Do I need to wear anything else with period underwear?

A: It depends on your flow and personal preference. Some people may feel more comfortable wearing a backup pad or liner with their period underwear, while others may not need any additional protection. It's up to you to decide what works best for your body and your lifestyle.

