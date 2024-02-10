The Best Workout Benches of 2024

Our Top Picks

Building a home gym is a highly personal journey. Having said that, if there's one piece of equipment that we recommend, it's a workout bench. These benches are highly versatile and allow you to perform a wide range of exercises effectively. They also provide the stability and safety needed to ensure you can lift weights while maintaining proper form and alignment by supporting your back and shoulders. In this guide, we will explore the top workout benches available to help you choose the perfect one for your workouts. Let's check out our options below.

1 FLYBIRD Workout Bench FLYBIRD Workout Bench View on Amazon What we love about this workout bench is how compact it is. It folds up nicely, which is great if you're dealing with limited space at home. You can just tuck it away when you're done—no need for a dedicated workout room or anything. The bench's adjustability is also nothing to understate—it offers eight different backrest positions and three seat positions, so you can easily switch between exercises without any hassle. Plus, they’ve used high-quality steel for the frame, so it feels sturdy and stable, even when you’re lifting heavier weights. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast folding design ✙ Adjustable for various workouts ✙ Durable construction – Could use more cushioning

2 Fitness Reality Workout Bench Fitness Reality Workout Bench View on Amazon This is the one workout bench you should use if you’re serious about weight training. First off, it’s got an impressive 800-pound weight capacity. That’s definitely on the higher end, so you won’t have to worry about outgrowing it if you start lifting heavier down the line—it’s built to handle some serious weight. Another thing we really appreciate is the extended backrest. It’s longer than most standard benches, which is awesome if you’re taller or just want more comfort and support during your workouts. The bench also has transportation wheels, which is such a simple but convenient feature. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 800-pound weight capacity ✙ Extended backrest ✙ Foldable for easy storage – Limited incline options

3 Bowflex 5.1S Workout Bench Bowflex 5.1S Workout Bench View on Amazon The workout bench is a great piece of equipment if you’re looking for space-saving features. It has a unique stowable design—it can be folded up and put away, which makes it perfect if you’re trying to maximize space in your home gym. Not many benches out there make storage this easy, so it’s a real plus for small spaces. The bench also has six adjustable positions. You can set it from 30°, 45°, 60° 90°, flat, and decline, which gives you a lot of flexibility for different exercises. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile incline settings ✙ Space-saving ✙ Stowable – Could have better leg support

4 YOLEO Workout Bench YOLEO Workout Bench View on Amazon All of the features on this workout bench are geared towards ergonomic simplicity. The bench's surface uses an anti-slip textured leather cover, which is different from the smooth padding seen on most other benches. This texture gives a better grip when you’re lifting heavy weights and prevents you from sliding around, even if you’re working up a sweat. It also uses high-density foam padding, which means it contours to your body and retains its shape even after extended use. Additionally, with 3 different leg adjustments, it caters to a wide variety of workout positions. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Leg adjustments ✙ Textured leather cover. High-density foam – Could be too short for taller users

5 Amazon Basics Workout Bench Amazon Basics Workout Bench View on Amazon If you're on a super tight budget, you'll be happy to know that this workout bench is really about keeping things simple and effective. At the low price of $45, it offers a few unique features that set it apart. To start with, let's consider its minimalist design. It's a flat bench, which makes it ideal if you want something straightforward for things like bench presses, dumbbell rows, or even bodyweight exercises like step-ups or tricep dips. It also has a durable steel tube frame combined with an upside-down T-shaped leg design. Plus, the load capacity of up to 700 pounds is pretty impressive capacity for a bench that’s as compact as this one. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Sturdy and durable ✙ Compact design – Hardware could be better

FAQ

Q: How do incline, flat, and decline positions impact exercises?

A: Incline, flat, and decline positions each target different muscles and change the way you work out. Incline position is great for focusing on your upper chest and shoulders, giving you that nice definition across the top. Flat position is the standard—it targets your whole chest evenly, making it a go-to for basic strength building. The decline position shifts the focus to the lower chest and also involves your core a bit more, which is perfect for rounding out your chest development.

Q: Are foldable benches as stable as fixed ones?

A: Foldable benches can be stable, but they often aren’t quite as sturdy as fixed ones. Fixed benches are built as a single solid piece, so they tend to handle heavy loads better without any wobbling. Foldable benches, on the other hand, have joints and hinges that allow them to collapse for easy storage, which can introduce some movement if not well-designed. That said, many foldable benches today are made with strong materials and locking mechanisms that make them pretty reliable for most home workouts.

Q: Is a wider or narrower bench better for lifting?

A: A wider bench provides more support, especially for your back and shoulders, which is great for stability during heavy lifting or exercises like bench presses. It helps you feel secure and reduces the risk of tipping over. On the other hand, a narrower bench can be more comfortable for smaller lifters or for exercises that require a bigger range of motion, like dumbbell flyes. It also lets your shoulders move more freely.

Q: How important is bench height for different exercises?

A: Bench height plays a big role in how comfortable and effective your workouts are. If a bench is too high, it might be tough to keep your feet flat on the floor, which can affect your stability during exercises like bench presses. You want your feet grounded to keep your body steady and protect your back. On the other hand, if it’s too low, you might find it awkward to get in the right position, especially for leg-heavy exercises. The ideal height is one where your feet rest flat on the ground with your knees bent at roughly a 90-degree angle.

Q: Can a bench without wheels be easily moved?

A: Lighter benches are usually easy to lift and carry from one spot to another, so if you’re using a simpler, flat bench, you probably won’t have any trouble. However, heavier benches, especially those made of thick steel or with added features like adjustability, can be a bit challenging to move around.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.