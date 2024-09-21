Top Beet Supplements To Try in 2024

Our Top Picks

If you're looking to boost your heart health and energy, beet supplements offer a natural way to do it. These products are packed with nitrates and antioxidants that support circulation and stamina. Not all beet supplements are the same, though. Some come in easy-to-use capsules, others in versatile powders or tasty gummies. This guide takes you through the best options out there so you can find the one that fits your routine and helps you achieve your health goals. Let's explore how beet supplements can make a real difference in your daily wellness.

1 Snap Beet Supplement Snap Beet Supplement View on Amazon Looking for a way to get nitrates in your diet without all the extra stuff? This beet supplement is totally pure with no chemicals or artificial flavours added; it is just straight-up beetroot for a raw and authentic experience. This could be a beneficial option for you if you like to control the portion you consume, unlike capsules or gummies.The powder gives you flexibility and works well if you're into natural and whole-food supplements. It also easily mixes into liquids like smoothies. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for those who prefer whole-food supplements ✙ Dissolves easily in liquids ✙ 100% pure – Earthy taste may not appeal to all

2 Force Factor Beet Supplement Force Factor Beet Supplement View on Amazon These heart-chewing beet supplements are a game-changer for anyone looking to boost their heart health. These have a powerful combo of beetroot powder and grape seed extract that works together to improve circulation and support cardiovascular health. They are also packed with NO3-T nitrates and concentrated beetroot powder, which gives you a natural energy boost while enhancing stamina and endurance. And its best feature is they’re super easy to take on the go so that you can enjoy the natural flavors anywhere. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Perfect for maintaining blood pressure ✙ Tasty and no earthy beet flavor ✙ Easy to take anywhere – Contains added sugars for taste

3 Triquetra Beet Supplement Triquetra Beet Supplement View on Amazon This beet supplement is the perfect source to be used as a pre-workout, as they are packed with a serious punch with 1350 mg of beetroot derived from 28,350 mg of organic beets. They are also purely vegan and contain non-GMO formulas without the typical fillers. This product does not contain any solvents or unnecessary additives. Just clean and powerful beets packed into a capsule, which is perfect for anyone looking for a natural boost. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient for active lifestyles ✙ Vegetarian-friendly ✙ High nitrate concentration – Capsules are large and can be hard to swallow

4 VitaUp Beet Supplement VitaUp Beet Supplement View on Amazon Tired of boring and tasteless supplements? Time to forget chalky powders or capsules and get these beet supplements with their fruity taste and antioxidant-rich formula that blends a smooth and flavourful way to support your health. These supplement gummies break the mould with their delicious gummy form and make it easy and fun to get your beet fix. These gummies go beyond just supporting circulation. They contain 1500 mg of beetroot, 1100 mg of grape seed, coenzyme Q10, vitamin C, and vitamin B12. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fruity flavor masks beet taste ✙ No powdery texture ✙ Added vitamins for extra health benefits – Gummies may melt in hot weather

5 Lunakai Beet Suppleme Lunakai Beet Suppleme View on Amazon These gummies offer a higher potency than other beet supplements. What sets them apart is their zero-sugar formula and being vegan-friendly making it suitable for diet conscious people. They are also known to help manage blood pressure. Their simplicity means fast absorption for maximum impact as they are made in GMP-certified facilities which provide you the quality you can trust. These beet supplements are very easy to enjoy as no sticky residue are left behind. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient absorption for quick results ✙ All-natural ingredients ✙ Zero-sugar formula – Limited availability of flavour options

6 Zazzee Beet Supplement Zazzee Beet Supplement View on Amazon These USDA-certified organic beet supplements pack a powerful punch with a concentrated 20:1 extract, giving you an incredible 8000 mg strength per capsule. That's 20 times stronger than the standard beetroot supplements in the market, so you're getting way more out of each dose. Made from clean, non-GMO and organic ingredients, they do not rely on artificial fillers. The higher nitrate content is perfect for supporting athletic performance and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No artificial fillers ✙ USDA organic certifiied ✙ Great for athletes – Only offers beet root benefits

7 Bronson Beet Supplement Bronson Beet Supplement View on Amazon This high-strength beet supplement formula uses a 4:1 extract that gives you the full benefits of 500mg of pure beet root in every dose and supports healthy vascular function naturally, and coming from a very recognized brand makes it an ideal choice. Beets are rich in nitrates that help improve blood flow and heart health. These capsules are also easy to swallow and free from unnecessary additives making it perfect for anyone who is concerned for both their heart health and performance. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Promotes circulation with high nitrate dose ✙ Significant stamina boost ✙ Helps enhance workout performance – May be too strong for some beginners

FAQ

Q. How do beet supplements differ in potency based on the form—powder, capsule, or gummy? A. The potency of beet supplements can vary significantly depending on the form you choose. Powders tend to offer the most concentrated source of nitrates, giving you greater flexibility in adjusting your dose. This makes them ideal for those looking for a potent nitrate boost, particularly for athletic performance. Capsules, on the other hand, provide a pre-measured dose, making them convenient and consistent, but they may not deliver the same intensity as powders.

Q. Can beet supplements affect blood pressure, and are they safe for people already on medication? A. Beet supplements are known for their ability to lower blood pressure due to their high nitrate content, which converts into nitric oxide in the body and helps dilate blood vessels. This makes them beneficial for individuals with hypertension. However, if you're already taking medication for blood pressure, it's crucial to consult your healthcare provider before adding beet supplements to your routine. Combining beet supplements with medication could lower your blood pressure too much, leading to dizziness or fainting.

Q. Are there any side effects from long-term use of beet supplements? A. While beet supplements are generally considered safe for most people, long-term use can have some side effects, especially if taken in large quantities. One common side effect is beeturia, a harmless condition where your urine or stool turns red or pink due to the pigments in beets. Another potential issue is kidney stones, as beets are high in oxalates, which can contribute to stone formation in susceptible individuals.

Q. How do beet supplements compare to drinking beet juice or eating whole beets? A. Beet supplements offer a more concentrated dose of nitrates compared to whole beets or beet juice, making them a more convenient option for those looking for specific health benefits like improved circulation or stamina. Eating whole beets provides fibre and other nutrients, but you would need to consume a large amount to match the nitrate levels found in supplements.

Q. Do beet supplements lose their effectiveness over time, and how should they be stored? A. Beet supplements can lose potency over time, especially if not stored properly. Exposure to light, heat, and moisture can degrade the nitrates in beetroot powder or capsules, making them less effective. To preserve their efficacy, it's important to store your supplements in a cool, dark place, preferably in an airtight container.

