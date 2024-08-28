Upgrade Your Pilates Routine: Best Reformers of 2024 for Home Use

Our Top Picks

The Reformer isn't just any piece of gym equipment—it's a tool to help you feel stronger and more flexible. But with so many Reformers out there, finding the right one can be tough. That’s where we come in! We've explored the world of Reformers, checking out everything from springs to straps and making sure each one is tested fairly. Whether you're a Pilates expert or just starting out, we’ve picked the best Reformers to fit your needs. Let’s help you find the perfect Reformer to reach your fitness goals!

1 AeroPilates Premier Reformer AeroPilates Premier Reformer View on Amazon This is a versatile home Pilates machine designed to bring the benefits of studio workouts. Equipped with four heavy-duty resistance cords, this reformer offers a customizable workout experience that targets the entire body—strengthening and toning your upper body, lower body, and core.Elevated 10 inches off the ground, it allows for more advanced exercises and improved ease of use, especially with the padded foot bar and included head and neck pillow. Stability is a key feature, with six non-skid supports ensuring a secure workout session. The foldable frame with wheels adds convenience for storage and portability.Assembly is straightforward, and the machine's durable build ensures long-term use. While it requires a significant amount of space, the AeroPilates Premier Reformer offers an enjoyable and low-impact way to achieve fitness goals from the comfort of your home. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Customizable resistance levels ✙ Elevated for advanced exercises ✙ Comfortable and stable design – Requires significant space

2 Faittd Pilates Reformer Faittd Pilates Reformer View on Amazon This Reformer is perfect for those serious about their Pilates practice, offering a wide range of exercises and adjustments to cater to all levels of ability and fitness. Constructed from light maple wood with stainless steel and aluminum components, this reformer is as durable as it is aesthetically pleasing.It is particularly valued for its ergonomic design, featuring a 5-position spring lever and padded jump boards that allow for a customized and comfortable workout experience.The machine is equipped with endurance-tested springs in varying resistances, ensuring a wide range of exercises to suit all fitness levels. With features like a 3-height adjustable push-through bar, a new padded trapeze bar, and a range of accessories including a Pilates box, springboard, and foot straps, this machine offers unparalleled flexibility in Pilates workouts. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile with extensive accessories ✙ Ergonomic and adjustable design ✙ Suitable for professional and home use – Assembly may be complex

3 STSERT ZONE Reformer STSERT ZONE Reformer View on Amazon This reformer is a premium Pilates machine crafted from American hard maple, renowned for its high density, strength, and durability. It is designed to offer exceptional comfort and longevity, making it ideal for serious practitioners. The use of ultra-microfiber leather and a 1\" premium-quality sponge ensures a smooth, comfortable experience, with the added benefit of being highly durable and low-maintenance.One of the standout features is the set of Korean-imported springs, which maintain their elasticity and force even after over a million stretches, ensuring consistent performance. This reformer comes as a comprehensive package, including essential accessories such as Standing Platform Pads, Padded Jumpboards, an Auxiliary Padded Box, and more. The attention to detail in both construction and additional features makes this machine incredibly versatile and suitable for a wide range of Pilates exercises. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable microfiber leather ✙ Long-lasting & stable springs ✙ High-quality American hard maple construction – High initial investment

4 Nexace Reformer Nexace Reformer View on Amazon This Foldable Pilates Reformer is a versatile and sturdy machine designed to cater to both beginners and advanced users. Equipped with six adjustable resistance springs, this Reformer allows you to customize your workout intensity, making it suitable for all fitness levels. The machine features a high-quality oak wood frame that supports up to 400 lbs. And the eight-leg design not only adds extra support but also enhances the machine’s aesthetic.An excellent feature of this Reformer is its foldable design, which makes it an excellent choice for home use. You can easily fold it in half and store it in a corner, saving valuable space. The attached wheels make it convenient to move around as needed. Additionally, this Reformer comes with useful accessories like a taller jump board, a foot strap, and a padded platform extender, allowing you to target different muscle groups. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable resistance with six springs ✙ Sturdy oak wood frame ✙ Space-saving foldable design – Heavy despite foldability

5 JOYRIDER Reformer JOYRIDER Reformer View on Amazon Built with high-quality rubber wood and reinforced with stainless steel and aluminum components, this Reformer is incredibly sturdy, supporting up to an impressive 992 lbs. It features six adjustable resistance springs—two strong, two medium, and two light—allowing you to customize your workout intensity to suit your fitness level.The machine is not only robust but also user-friendly, with easy assembly aided by an instructional video. The seat cushion, made from superfiber PU leather, is both durable and easy to maintain, offering a scratch-resistant, non-staining, and waterproof surface. Additional features like the padded jump board, long Reformer box, adjustable headrest, and double loops with bar straps enhance your workout experience. The wheels attached to the frame make it easy to move the Reformer around your home, despite its heavy build. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High weight capacity (up to 992 lbs) ✙ Easy assembly with instructional video ✙ Durable & easy-to-maintain seat cushion – Assembly might require assistance

6 Gnyonat Foldable Reformer Gnyonat Foldable Reformer View on Amazon The Reformer is built to last, with a weight capacity of up to 660 lbs, making it a robust and durable addition to your home gym. Comfort is also a priority, with high-density foam shoulder pads, adjustable cushion headrests, and a textured standing platform, ensuring a comfortable workout experience.When you're done, the foldable design and built-in wheels make it easy to move and store, perfect for small spaces or apartments. The Reformer’s sleek black color adds a touch of elegance, while its quiet operation keeps your workouts peaceful and uninterrupted. It features five elastic bungee cords, offering adjustable resistance levels to cater to all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. The machine allows you to strengthen and tone your entire body, targeting upper, lower, and core muscles effectively. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enhanced comfort features ✙ Quiet operation for home use ✙ Dual resistance for versatility – Limited to 660 lbs capacity

7 Arkantos Reformer Arkantos Reformer View on Amazon The Foldable Pilates Reformer is a practical and compact option for those looking to maintain their practice at home, especially between studio visits. It is ideal for basic exercises and targeting major muscle groups. Equipped with five adjustable resistance cords, each offering around 11 lbs of resistance, it allows you to customize your workout intensity and focus on different muscle groups.The Reformer is crafted from heavy-duty steel and aluminum, ensuring durability while keeping the design lightweight enough for home use. Comfort is enhanced by the breathable leather backrest and shoulder blocks, which are sweat and scratch-resistant, ensuring a comfortable and long-lasting experience. The foldable frame and built-in wheels make it easy to store and move, perfect for small spaces. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Breathable sweat-resistant leather ✙ Easy to move with built-in wheels ✙ Ideal for all skill levels – Not ideal for users over 5'9\"

FAQ

Q: How does the Reformer contribute to a full-body workout?

A: The Reformer helps you work out your whole body by using resistance to target multiple muscle groups at once. This makes you stronger, more flexible, and improves your overall fitness.

Q: Can beginners use the Reformer effectively?

A: Yes! The Reformer is adjustable, so it works for all fitness levels. Beginners can start with easier exercises and slowly move on to more challenging ones as they get stronger.

Q: Why is the Reformer preferred over traditional mat Pilates?

A: The Reformer is often preferred because it uses springs to add resistance, making the exercises more challenging and versatile. This gives you a more dynamic workout compared to mat Pilates, which mainly uses your body weight.

Q: Is the Reformer beneficial for injury rehabilitation?

A: Yes, the Reformer is great for injury rehab. Its gentle, controlled movements and adjustable resistance help you rebuild strength and flexibility without putting too much strain on your injury.

Q: How often should I use the Reformer to see results?

A: To see results, try using the Reformer 2-3 times a week. With regular practice, you’ll start noticing improvements in your strength, flexibility, and posture within a few weeks.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.