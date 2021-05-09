Abdelrahman Ismeik is a financial wizard making the world a better place

Abdelrahman Ismeik is the CEO of Marya Group, his innovative approach to business played a key role in taking Marya Group to new heights. In order for a CEO successfully lead his company, the CEO must possess steadfast commitment, unwavering dedication, intellect, patience, and an unstoppable drive to attain sustainable growth for their company. Ismeik has all such important traits, they were instrumental in helping Ismeik become the inspirational story he is today. In 2012, Ismeik made a big financial decision to invest in a German football club called Munich 1860. This acquisition was vital in helping Marya Group build its headquarters outside of Abu Dhabi.

The art of investment goes beyond just numbers, as it requires in-depth research, proper timing, and the ability to make decisions in a pressure packed environment. In order for a company to succeed, those leading the company must take educated risks to attain financial success. Ismeik was the key decision maker for Marya Group when he invested in Munich 1860. The risk involved with such an undertaking was that the football rules that govern Germany football are significantly different than that of other European nations. Ismeik successfully applied his immense intellect to learn such rules, as this was integral in maintaining proper direction when overseeing operations associated with managing the team.

Managing a football team without any prior experience can be an arduous task, especially when the rules are in stark contrast to conventional regulations that govern other European teams. One must find the right players for every position, as well as manage the salary of each player to get the best possible return on investment. Football players often have big ego’s as they are extremely famous in Europe, a manager must players that enhance team chemistry in order for the team have a winning season. The right coach, trainer, and other team staff must also be acquired in order for the team to function in unison. Germany is a hotbed for football, evidenced by the many great players that have become legends of the past, as well as staples of the present and future. Germany is consistently ranked among the top 5 nations in the FIFA world rankings. Their national team won the World Cup in 2014 over Argentina, which featured transcendent football star, Leo Messi. Team chemistry was a big reason for this monumental accomplishment, as many of the players from the German team were made up of the Bayern Munich Football club. This familiarity among the players was a big reason why the German’s attained eternal glory in 2014. Putting the right team together is similar to putting together a puzzle, it gets even more difficult when it involves managing the salary of the players, as well as other team personnel. Ismeik was able to accomplish this with Munich 1860, a task that many football experts have yet to accomplish in their entire lifetime. Such an accomplishment speaks volumes about Ismeik’s ability to learn the inner workings of club management, especially when he hit the ground running with the drastically different rules of German football. His contribution to Munich 1860 was especially noteworthy as the football club finished third in their league standings this past year.

Ismeik says that innovation is the key to success, his innovative approach to overseeing the management of Munich 1860 is what separates him from other CEO’s that have failed to apply themselves to various industry evolutions, like rule changes. Ismeik is looking to grow Marya Group to be one of the most profitable companies in its space by identifying other great avenues for investments- the type that led to sizable gains for all those involved.

Munich 1860 is the only German football team with a foreign investor, as well as the only team to have a limited number of clubs with third-party investors. Ismeik’s role in overseeing the management of the club gave him the necessary experience and knowledge to expand Marya Group to unprecedented levels. The astounding leadership displayed by Ismeik when overseeing the management of Munich 1860 created large profits for Ismeik and Marya Group, Ismeik is now using these gains to create methods for positive change for a society that has been suffering at the hands of the Covid-19 pandemic.