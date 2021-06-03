The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Abdelrahman Ismeik is Disrupting Industries at Marya Group

By PAUL LITMAN  
JUNE 3, 2021 10:31
(photo credit: ABDELRAHMAN ISMEIK)
(photo credit: ABDELRAHMAN ISMEIK)
 
Abdelrahman Ismeik, the CEO of Marya Group, an investment group headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has been instrumental in re-structuring Marya Group’s existing investment in German football club Munich 1860. His investment strategy in making this move was innovative and was fundamental to the subsequent success that he has achieved with Marya Group. It is one of the clearest examples of the traits that a successful chief executive officer and business leader must have in order to drive the profile and returns of his business. It showed steadfast commitment, unwavering dedication, intellect, patience, and an unstoppable drive to attain sustainable growth for their company. The original acquisition of an undervalued and struggling sports club was vital in helping raise his company’s profile and grow Marya Group’s investment portfolio outside of its headquarters of Abu Dhabi when it was made however once Ismaik assumed the role of CEO, the time had come for the asset to be re-assessed.
The art of investment sometimes goes beyond just numbers. It requires in-depth research, proper timing, and the ability to make decisions in a pressure packed environment. In order for a company to succeed, those leading the company must take educated risks to attain financial success. Ismeik demonstrated all of these in becoming the key decision maker for Marya Group in connection with Munich 1860. The main risk involved with such an undertaking was that the football rules that govern German football are very different to the more widely recognized business models in the United Kingdom and differ significantly from that of other European nations as well.
Munich 1860 is the only German football team with a foreign investor, as well as one of the limited number of clubs with third-party investors at all. Germany is a hotbed for football and has produced some of the greatest names ever to play the sport. Germany is consistently ranked among the top five nations in the FIFA world rankings and their national team have won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2014 in Brazil. However, with football ownership regulations that are in stark contrast to the traditional investment rules whereby investors must cede control of the company decision making to the fans has meant it is not as appealing as other European nations. Previously Marya Group had, out of respect for this structure (the so-called 50+1 rule), deferred key decisions to the fan club but it was not breeding success on the sport’s pitch or in the board room. Ismeik advocated a closer relationship with the fan club president in order to have a greater say in how the investment was managed and brought fresh impetus to the player and coaching staff recruitment and operations.
While it is public knowledge that the football club has continued to struggle and in itself has not made significant returns for Marya Group, this was never the sole intention. Ismeik acknowledges that he had, and still has, high hopes for the club who are presently pushing for promotion in a pandemic ravaged season, but it is the experience gained from his hands-on role in that club that has set Ismeik in good stead for dealing with other investment opportunities that have come to Marya Group as a result of their high profile move in Germany.
Ismeik’s role in overseeing the change of approach towards the management of the investment gave him valuable experience and knowledge that helped him expand Marya Group’s business portfolio in other fields. The investment has required Ismeik to call upon all his skills both during his time on the board of the club and more recently, after stepping back from the board in 2017, in a strategic advisory role. Being a strong leader and key decision-maker is all well and good however as any good CEO will confirm, the art of compromise and knowing which battles to fight are also fundamental.
Ismeik’s adaptability, versatility, and dedication to grow Marya Group should serve as an inspiration to all people who are trying to leave their mark on the world. Ismeik is now using these gains to create methods for positive change for a society that has been suffering at the hands of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the ways Ismeik seeks to help the world conquer the pandemic is his investment in the development of various bio-tech companies that specialize in Covid-19 testing with First Capital Group Holding, a company which is regulated by the Dubai International Financial Centre. Ismeik also has a plethora of various ideas and solutions that aim to help the world with the ongoing pandemic. Ismeik is the perfect role model for other CEO’s aspiring to attain success in a space they are not very familiar with, the same way Ismeik was able to manage tackle Marya Group’s existing investment into Munich 1860.
Ismeik says that innovation is the key to success, his innovative approach to re-structuring Munich 1860 is what separates him from other CEO’s that have failed to apply themselves to various industry evolutions, like rule changes. Ismeik is looking to further grow Marya Group by identifying other great avenues for investments that can be expected to lead to sizable gains for all those involv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by