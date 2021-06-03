Abdelrahman Ismeik, the CEO of Marya Group, an investment group headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has been instrumental in re-structuring Marya Group’s existing investment in German football club Munich 1860. His investment strategy in making this move was innovative and was fundamental to the subsequent success that he has achieved with Marya Group. It is one of the clearest examples of the traits that a successful chief executive officer and business leader must have in order to drive the profile and returns of his business. It showed steadfast commitment, unwavering dedication, intellect, patience, and an unstoppable drive to attain sustainable growth for their company. The original acquisition of an undervalued and struggling sports club was vital in helping raise his company’s profile and grow Marya Group’s investment portfolio outside of its headquarters of Abu Dhabi when it was made however once Ismaik assumed the role of CEO, the time had come for the asset to be re-assessed.

The art of investment sometimes goes beyond just numbers. It requires in-depth research, proper timing, and the ability to make decisions in a pressure packed environment. In order for a company to succeed, those leading the company must take educated risks to attain financial success. Ismeik demonstrated all of these in becoming the key decision maker for Marya Group in connection with Munich 1860. The main risk involved with such an undertaking was that the football rules that govern German football are very different to the more widely recognized business models in the United Kingdom and differ significantly from that of other European nations as well.

Munich 1860 is the only German football team with a foreign investor, as well as one of the limited number of clubs with third-party investors at all. Germany is a hotbed for football and has produced some of the greatest names ever to play the sport. Germany is consistently ranked among the top five nations in the FIFA world rankings and their national team have won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2014 in Brazil. However, with football ownership regulations that are in stark contrast to the traditional investment rules whereby investors must cede control of the company decision making to the fans has meant it is not as appealing as other European nations. Previously Marya Group had, out of respect for this structure (the so-called 50+1 rule), deferred key decisions to the fan club but it was not breeding success on the sport’s pitch or in the board room. Ismeik advocated a closer relationship with the fan club president in order to have a greater say in how the investment was managed and brought fresh impetus to the player and coaching staff recruitment and operations.

While it is public knowledge that the football club has continued to struggle and in itself has not made significant returns for Marya Group, this was never the sole intention. Ismeik acknowledges that he had, and still has, high hopes for the club who are presently pushing for promotion in a pandemic ravaged season, but it is the experience gained from his hands-on role in that club that has set Ismeik in good stead for dealing with other investment opportunities that have come to Marya Group as a result of their high profile move in Germany.

Ismeik’s role in overseeing the change of approach towards the management of the investment gave him valuable experience and knowledge that helped him expand Marya Group’s business portfolio in other fields. The investment has required Ismeik to call upon all his skills both during his time on the board of the club and more recently, after stepping back from the board in 2017, in a strategic advisory role. Being a strong leader and key decision-maker is all well and good however as any good CEO will confirm, the art of compromise and knowing which battles to fight are also fundamental.

Ismeik’s adaptability, versatility, and dedication to grow Marya Group should serve as an inspiration to all people who are trying to leave their mark on the world. Ismeik is now using these gains to create methods for positive change for a society that has been suffering at the hands of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the ways Ismeik seeks to help the world conquer the pandemic is his investment in the development of various bio-tech companies that specialize in Covid-19 testing with First Capital Group Holding, a company which is regulated by the Dubai International Financial Centre. Ismeik also has a plethora of various ideas and solutions that aim to help the world with the ongoing pandemic. Ismeik is the perfect role model for other CEO’s aspiring to attain success in a space they are not very familiar with, the same way Ismeik was able to manage tackle Marya Group’s existing investment into Munich 1860.

Ismeik says that innovation is the key to success, his innovative approach to re-structuring Munich 1860 is what separates him from other CEO’s that have failed to apply themselves to various industry evolutions, like rule changes. Ismeik is looking to further grow Marya Group by identifying other great avenues for investments that can be expected to lead to sizable gains for all those involv