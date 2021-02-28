Best Green Maeng Da Kratom - Sleep, Balance & Anxiety Relief

Photo credit : PR

Our very favorite Green Maeng Da Kratom product is Starlight Kratom’s Green Maeng Da. We have ranked this product as our Editor’s Choice because it is a premium hybrid strain that is incredibly strong, long lasting, and safe. Starlight Kratom has specifically crafted this Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder so that it can effectively help you relax and sleep without adding any grogginess to your waking day. At the same time, all of their products, including this powder, are made of impressively high quality materials.

To ensure that all Starlight Kratom products are safe, they are lab tested through an incredibly reliable USA-based lab testing service. These labs ensure that the powder is free from contaminants, chemicals, microbes, metals, additives, and fillers. More so, Starlight Kratom ethically sources their Kratom leaves through sustainable farms in Southeast Asia. This ensures that the product you are getting is safe while also keeping our planet safe.

Pros

Free from additives, chemicals, contaminates, fillers, metals, microbes, and more

Lab tested

Meticulously crafted

Sustainably farmed

Great value

Cons

Fewer sizing choices

In terms of value, it is tough to beat Starlight Kratom’s Green Maeng Da Powder. You get your choice between two quantities, 28 grams and 112 grams. The smaller option is $20, whereas the larger option is $45. This price is incredibly fair given the meticulously high standards, organic ingredients, and size of the product. When you are first starting out, we recommend trying the smaller option so that you do not spend too much on a product you do not like. All products come with a 30 day return policy so that you can get your money back if you do not like the final product.

All in all, Starlight Kratom’s Green Maeng Da Kratom products are the all around best Green Maeng Da Kratom products. The ingredients are of the best quality and the final product is meticulously tested and sustainably sourced. Not to mention, the product has a great price value, meaning that you get your money's worth for this incredibly impressive product.

2. Viable Kratom - Runner Up



Pros

Lab tested

Transparent

Affordable

Rewards system

Cons

Fewer Maeng Da varieties

Powder only

The runner up for best Green Maeng Da Kratom product is Viable Kratom. Viable Kratom is an incredibly trustworthy and transparent Kratom company. They test all of their products to ensure that it is authentic, potent, and free of any contamination. This ensures that their Kratom products are consistently clean, pure, and effective. Their Kratom products will allow you to feel energized and relaxed during the day, but it will also help you sleep like a baby at night.

As for price and size, Viable Kratom has a lot more options to choose from. Their prices range between $5 and $100 because the sizes include 25, 100, 250, and 1000 gram varieties. These various sizes can help you find a product that fits your exact preferences and pocketbook. Another great financial feature of this company is that they have a reward system. For every product you buy, you can get certain points to redeem at a later date.

Between the meticulous testing, high quality ingredients, and killer affordability of Viable Kratom, we knew it was a no brainer for our runner up. With this company, you know that the Kratom you select is safe and efficient so that you can sleep and relax much easier. Do not forget to create an account so you can reap the benefits of the reward system!

3. Nuwave Botanicals - Good Reviews



Pros

Comprehensive lab testing

Well rounded blend

High quality ingredients

Many good reviews

Cons

Fewer Maeng Da varieties

Powder only

Finally, the last product on our list is Nuwave Botanicals. Even though we have ranked this product #3, it certainly is one of the best brands you can get today. Their Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder is incredibly efficient, powerful, and safe. Their powder includes three exotic strains of Maeng Da, one of which being the green blend. This creates a well rounded experience that can help elevate your mood, relax, and sleep at night.

Our favorite part of Nuwave Botanicals is their extensive testing process. All of their products are tested at the sourcing location before being shipped to the United States. The products are then tested again whenever they land in the States to ensure no contamination happened during the transportation process. By testing both before the product leaves and when it arrives in the US, you know that your powder is free of any contaminants or dangerous materials.

Of the three brands, Nuwave Botanicals sells the largest sizing of Green Maeng Da Powder. The smallest size is 30 grams, while the largest size is 1 kilogram. This allows you to buy your Green Maeng Da Powder in bulk, which is a great way to save money and resources. Because of the powerful ingredients, meticulous testing, and variety of sizes, Nuwave Botanicals certainly is a great brand to select, and its many good reviewers would agree with us.

Natural Sleep Supplements

Even though Green Maeng Da has been one of the most popular supplements for natural sleep aid, it certainly is not the only option you can select. Here are some other natural sleep supplements you may want to try out.

Melatonin

Melatonin is easily one of the best supplements to take if you need help sleeping. Our body naturally produces melatonin, which is a hormone that signals to our brain that it is time to go to sleep. Your melatonin levels can change throughout the day based on a variety of factors. Taking melatonin 30 minutes before bed will help you relax and sleep more soundly throughout the night. What is best about melatonin is that it is not addictive since it simply utilizes the hormone your body already makes.

Lavender

Lavender has been used all around the world to help people relax and sleep. Several studies have shown that smelling lavender essential oil before bed can help improve your quality of sleep. You can also take a lavender oil supplement to help relax and relieve your anxiety from within. Although there are only a few studies about lavender, all the studies show that lavender is safe and effective. It is important to mention that you should not consume lavender essential oil.

Valerian Root

Valerian root is another natural sleep supplement to consider. It is an herb from Asia and Europe and has been used as a natural treatment for depression, anxiety, and menopause. It is one of the most popularly used sleep supplements throughout the United States today.

Reduce Anxiety Foods

Food is nature’s medicine. There are a variety of foods that you can incorporate into your diet to help relax and sleep easier. If you were looking for items to add to your diet to help you sleep, here are what we recommend.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency has long been associated with mood disorders like anxiety or depression. Many studies have shown that increasing your vitamin D uptake can help reduce your anxiety and depression, as well as elevate your mood overall. You can get more vitamin D into your system by eating foods like fatty fish, eggs, and mushrooms.

Dark Chocolate

Finally! You have an excuse to eat more chocolate. Dark chocolate has been shown to help reduce anxiety and stress. Most experts believe that dark chocolate has this ability because of its high count of flavonoids, which improves issues relating to neuroinflammation and cell death. It also contains a good amount of magnesium, which can help treat depression.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin. Curcumin reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, which leads to lower anxiety levels. You can easily incorporate turmeric into nearly every meal or snack. Season eggs with turmeric, toss it in a curry, or blend it in your smoothie.

Kratom Consumer Protection Act

Kratom is an unregulated supplement, making it easy for manufacturers to exploit the hype and sell unsafe and contaminated products to consumers. This makes Kratom a potentially dangerous product to buy, simply because you can risk being exposed to contaminants and other harmful ingredients without your knowledge. To help keep unsafe Kratom products from flooding the market, the Kratom Consumer Protection Act was suggested.

This act contains really clear information about Kratom and how to sell it. Most notably, it defines what Kratom is, requires Kratom sellers to label products, creates certain penalties if rules are broken, and more. This act is a great step in the right direction because it allows for Kratom to still be sold, just sold in a safer and more dependable manner.

It is important to note that this act does not hinder the production or sell of safe Kratom products. Instead, it simply makes the market more trustworthy and reliable by ensuring the products on the market are safe and honest. Currently, some states have accepted the Kratom Consumer Protection Act. Utah, Georgia, Arizona, and Oregon are all states that have passed the act or another act that is similar in most respects.

It is important to shop from a Kratom brand that either supports the act or falls in line with all of its definitions. This ensures that you are getting the safest and most transparent product available. All three Green Maeng Da products on our list would pass the Kratom Consumer Protection Act because they are safe and take safety and honesty seriously.

Side Effects

Any supplement you take comes with risks of side effects, and Green Maeng Da is no different. Generally speaking, Kratom products are safe for the average adult when taken in safe doses. Nevertheless, common side effects of taking Green Maeng Da include dry mouth, Constipation, nausea, numbness, vomiting, and the need to urinate. More serious side effects include seizures, breathing, brain swelling, and liver damage.

Additionally, taking any Kratom products in high doses puts you at risk of dependency. That is because Kratom reacts with the opioid receptors in your brain. By taking too much of it, you can get withdrawal symptoms whenever you stop taking the product. Symptoms of withdrawal include decreased appetite, anxiety, diarrhea, hot flashes, muscle pain, muscle spasm, and fever. You should not experience any withdrawal symptoms when taking the recommended doses of the products above.

Conclusion

Green Maeng da is a great way to improve your sleep, bring balance to your life, and reduce your stress. Still, you should not just select any product since Kratom products are not regulated. Select any of the top three recommendations to ensure that the Kratom product you get is safe and efficient. If you do not want to go with our recommended brands, just remember to look at the quality of ingredients, transparency, and potency of whatever brand you select.