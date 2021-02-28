Best Red Maeng Da Kratom - Chronic, Nerve, and Back

You want to buy a quality product at a decent value for it to be worth it. Kratom usually cost between $8 and $20 per ounce. Quality kratom may cost somewhat more, but the benefits will be higher.

Normally, a dose of kratom is about seven grams. Depending on your tolerance, weight, and height, you may need a larger or smaller dose. However, you should always start small if you are unsure of what dosage you need.

Keep in mind that kratom is not FDA regulated, which is why we only provided products that were labeled clearly. That way, you are using concentrations you are comfortable with.

We only added quality products made from good ingredients to this list. You can be sure the companies listed here are trustworthy with their ingredients.

These are the factors we considered when choosing the best products:

We researched these items thoroughly to ensure we are recommending something we would be proud to use ourselves. We want to provide you with all the information we have, so you can choose the kratom that suits your needs the best.

When we make our lists, we only use the best products. We always make sure that we are only showing you items that are made from quality ingredients. It can be hard to find the best kratom on the internet, since there are a variety of options. However, we took out the research step for you by doing it ourselves.

If you want to learn more about our top three picks in more detail, keep reading.

We understand that there are so many different health supplements out there. With so many different options, it can be difficult to choose the product that will benefit you the most. This guide will give you all of the information you need on the best kratom supplements for chronic, nerve, and back pain relief. All of these kratom items have been reviewed through our high standards- you can be certain that we are only showing you the best of the best here. Let’s get started.

This plant comes from the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, which is native to Southeast Asia. It has become popular as a pain reliever recently, mostly due to its relaxing effects. These properties allow it to assist with anxiety as well. Those who use Kratom often experience immediate relief and a calming feeling.

There are different types of pain to be aware of. Acute pain is short-lived, chronic pain occurs for a long period, and emotional pain can be caused by nonphysical issues. In this article, we will be covering chronic pain and how you can manage it. Nerve pain can be caused by physical injuries or diseases. Back pain can also have many different causes. Although, you will need to treat the pain while you wait for the injury to heal. One of the most encouraging plants that is believed to help with this issue is Kratom .

Everyone experiences pain at some point. However, when you are not getting the relief that you need, it can be quite frustrating. It can be difficult to deal with for many people, especially if the pain is debilitating.

Starlight Kratom’s Red Maeng Da would have to be our top pick. The product is made from 100% natural ingredients - there are no added chemicals or anything else to be found in the product. Plus, they are sourced responsibly from sustainably run farms in Indonesia.

This particular kratom blend contains more flavonoids and alkaloids than many other strains, which gives you a unique effect. The hybrid blend is very popular due to its higher potency and improved effectiveness. If you suffer from chronic back pain, this kratom powder would be able to manage it for you.

The ingredients used are also very high quality. They are vegan and grown from the optimal weather and climate conditions in Indonesia. The climate allows the plant to grow in its best environment- ensuring that it grows perfectly. Finally, the leaves from these plants are hand picked. That means that ones that do not meet the company’s standards will not be selected for the product.

We also appreciated that the brand provides all of their lab reports. While reading, you will notice that they are true to their word about their products being 100% pure. They are zero metals, chemicals, or other additives in their powder. Plus, the lab they use is reputable and known for being a trustworthy place to conduct chemical testing.

Pros:

100% pure kratom- no pesticides or other additives

Made from sustainably farmed quality ingredients

Cons:

30-day money back guarantee does not cover shipping for returning your order

Overall, Starlight Kratom provides an excellent product. They offer many benefits and can manage your pain well. The capsules are easy to take and do not need a lot of time to come into effect. Finally, the lab reports show that this company creates high quality products and that they are very trustworthy with their ingredients.

2. Happy Hippo Herbals - Red Hot Hippo - Runner Up

Pros:

Great value for the price

Good for providing energy

Cons:

You need to buy two day shipping, which may be costly depending on where you live

Next on our list is the Happy Hippo Herbals Red Hot Hippo Supplement. This blend is made from the red kratom leaf, which is best known for giving you a boost in energy. Their product does just that, while also giving you a calming feeling when you are anxious.

This company has plenty of positive customer reviews online, despite being established just a couple of years ago. They have been working on building their brand and expanding and are now approved by the American Kratom Association.

On their website, the company mentions that this product should be used when you have low energy. It will boost your mood and help you be more productive, but it is not best for relaxing. Still, if you want pain relief and need to find energy to get moving, this product could help you.

The company also says that this product can help increase your senese, allowing you to be more perspective of other people. This benefit can help temporarily improve your social awareness.

Overall, this is another good kratom product. The company is well loved by many people. If you are interested in learning more, you can find reviews of them online.

3. Blue Diamond Herbs - Good Reviews

Pros:

Easy to find their lab reports

Many positive reviews online

Good value for the price of small orders

Cons:

Bulk orders are overpriced

Finally, we have Blue Diamond Herbs and its Red Maeng Da kratom. This company works with farmers and suppliers in Indonesia to provide quality products to their customers. They ship to a majority of the United States, although there are a handful of states that they can not reach.

The first thing you will notice on their website is the lab reports. You can click on them and read them before you buy. We appreciated how easy it was to find them.

They do offer a wide variety of kratom. You will probably want to review each on their page and check out the customer reviews before you buy one, since there are so many different options. If you are unsure of what strain to test out first, there is a starter pack that comes with small orders of their best sellers.

The small orders are priced at the industry standard, meaning you can buy an ounce for $9.99. However, their 32 ounces costs $139.99, which is quite a bit above other brand’s pricing. Still, you can order small amounts for a fair price. We would recommend you try their two ounces option, which is $16.99.

Overall, this brand has received plenty of positive reviews online. Their selection is extensive, so it might take you awhile to sort through everything that they have to offer.

Natural Pain Management Supplements

Over the counter pain relievers can be effective, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen. However, using them in the long-run can cause some side effects. Plus, prescription medications can become addictive and have even more negative effects.

If you want to avoid those effects, it would be best to use natural pain management supplements. Essential oils, herbs, and other types of therapies have been used to manage pain for a very long time. One of these herbs is kratom.

Benefits of Going Natural

Natural remedies can provide safer pain relief, without the negative side effects. If you want to go natural, you will also be avoiding the chance of being addicted to painkillers. Additionally, long term use of over the counter pain relievers can cause increased risk of stroke or heart issues.

However, natural practices have much less risk associated with them. For example, practicing yoga and mindfulness each day would lower your stress levels and assist in boosting your mental health. Herbal and plant remedies, such as kratom, could also come with more than just pain relief benefits. Kratom for instance also works as a tool to manage your anxiety levels.

Overall, there are many benefits to switching to natural pain relief methods. If you do suffer from chronic or daily pain, then taking OTC pain pills too often could become harmful to your health. It would be best if you could invest in a natural treatment that works for you and your body.

More Examples of Natural Pain Relievers

Kratom is one of the best examples of a natural pain reliever. People have been using the plant for centuries to manage pain. People would chew the leaves as they went about their days, allowing them to live free from chronic hurt. These are a few other examples of relief that people have been using for a very long time.

Cloves

People have used cloves to relieve pain from toothaches in the past. Researches also think that cloves can be used as an antioxidant, anti inflammatory, antiviral, and antifungal option. If you cook with cloves, then you likely already have some to use at home.

All you need to do is put it on the tooth causing you problems. Then, close your mouth and hold it between your teeth. Very soon, you will start to feel a numbing effect. Be warned that you may not like the taste of straight clove, even if you cook with it.

Eucalyptus Oil

The eucalyptus essential oil is another simple and natural way for people to manage their pain. It may also reduce swelling and inflammation within the body. To use it, you would need to breathe it in. You would not want to consume it directly. It also should not be used around children, pets, or people with asthma.

Overall, make sure you are familiar with the proper ways to use this essential oil before you try it for the first time.

Pain Management Foods

Chronic pain affects about a third of the U.S. population. Pain pills may help, but over time they can have a negative impact on a person. Natural foods usually can reduce pain in the same way, but do so more safely.

Ginger

If you are looking into kratom, you might have pain from migraines or sore muscles. Ginger is known to help ease these symptoms. Plus, it is good for managing back pain. It even is believed to work as a natural aspirin and anti-inflammatory food.

So, next time you need relief, all you need to do is take a ¼ teaspoon of ginger. It will have less negative side effects than OTC or prescribed pain killers.

Cherries

Cherries have a compound in them known as anthocyanins. They are a powerful antioxidant that blocks inflammation and prevents your body of sensing pain, just like aspirin. If you want to eat fruit for pain relief, about 45 cherries or a bowl will be the right amount.

You can also drink pure cherry juice to get the same benefits. Make sure that the juice is not sugary or contains added chemicals.

FAQ

What is Kratom?

Kratom comes from a tree that is native to Southeast Asia. It is actually from the same family as the coffee tree.

The kratom leaves have been used traditionally by the people of Southeast Asia to reduce pain, treat stomach problems, treat arthritis and muscle or nerve pain, and more. There are many uses for this natural ingredient.

Overall, you should know that this plant has been around for hundreds and hundreds of years. During that time, people have been using it to relieve and manage their pain naturally.

How do You Take It?

Traditionally, kratom leaves are chewed by the people who need its benefits. However, the leaves can be hard for many to chew, so the leaves can be crushed into a powder for easier consumption.

If you do not like the taste, you can mix the powder with chocolate milk or juice. It can also be put into easy to take capsules or tea bags. This plant is usually not smoked, as you would need to use a lot of it to get your general dose.

What are the Effects?

Kratom has the unique effect of being stimulating at a low dose, but sedating at a high one. That means that you could either gain energy or become tired, depending on the amount that you.

Many people feel that the effects of kratom is similar to taking an opioid pain medication. However, you can not become addicted to kratom in the same way that you can to pain pills. Because of this, you can use kratom to assist in overcoming an opiate addiction.

When taking kratom as a stimulant, you will feel more alert and have more energy. It is easier to do work and your mood will be improved. Many people feel more friendly and sociable too.

When using it as a sedative, you will feel more calm and be less anxious. This effect will make you feel more relaxed as well.

In short, there are many benefits to kratom. As long as you are familiar with the amount you need to take to achieve the effect you want, you will have a pleasant experience.

Side Effects

Kratom may cause many different side effects including tongue numbness, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, and the urge to urinate. It can also cause constipation, delusions, and more.

Before using kratom always make sure that you are aware of the proper dosages and the amount that is safe for you to take. You will not want to take it if you are pregnant or nursing.

Since kratom is not FDA regulated, you will need to make certain that you are buying products from a reputable vendor. There is always the chance that the ingredients do not match the labels, unless the products were tested by a third party lab.