The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Björn Seiz and O5O: Everything you need to know

With every successful business, there is a person standing behind this success.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 09:21
(photo credit: BJÖRN SEIZ)
(photo credit: BJÖRN SEIZ)
In the case of O5O, a personal brand established to help other entrepreneurs reach their goals and found their own companies, it is Björn Seiz. Now what do you need to know about Björn Seiz and his background?
The story of Björn Seiz
Let’s start at the beginning and see where he started. Björn was born to average european standards. He had no rich parents, but he wasn’t poor either. Fairly average. 

What wasn’t average, was his strong desire to become a successful businessman later in life. That’s why he started early on to look around in his surroundings and search for opportunities to make money and make business

At first, he started importing clothes and reselling them online. In the meantime, he started an apprenticeship as a banker. After completing the training, he got on to create his first company. While not too much is known about his business, what is known is that it failed and the company ended up with a half a million dollar in debt.

After that, he got up again to familiarize himself with cryptocurrency, where he succeeded big time. His company ended up with a top market capitalization of $4.3 billion, that’s very impressive given that he achieved this in just a 18-month period. 
About O5O 
As you can clearly see from his story, Björn is one of a kind. He is a person that, despite all the troubles and the difficulties, managed to make successful business. 

Every other person would give up after failing hard, not so Björn. 

He redeemed himself to prove himself that he is a businessman for sure.

And that’s also part of the reason why he created O5O, his personal brand. 

This company is mainly about personal development, where he wants to show other entrepreneurs how they can succeed and how they can improve their mindset to deal better with business inquiries.

The message behind O5O

Succeeding in business can be very hard. Björn Seiz is a great example for that. However, he is also a great example to prove that with consistent hard work and the right mindset, it is possible to achieve anything, even creating a multi-million dollar brand at an early age. 
With O5O, he tries to convey this mindset to other entrepreneurs. And that’s why O5O is especially interesting to look at? What tricks does he have up his sleeve? And how does he manage to be such a successful businessman?


Tags business Businessman COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by